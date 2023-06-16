A novel trans hiatal esophago-gastrostomy with anti-reflux triangle-valve for laparoscope assisted lower esophagectomy and proximal gastrectomy for Siewert type II/III adenocarcinoma of the esophagogastric junction: a three-year retrospective cohort study

This was a three-year retrospective cohort study. We followed 144 Siewert type II/III AEG patients who underwent EGAT ( n = 73) and total gastrectomy (TG, n = 71) at our hospital. We analyzed the incidence of postoperative nutritional (hemoglobin, protein levels, and weight) and reflux esophagitis in the two groups. Finally, we conducted a survival analysis was performed.

Results