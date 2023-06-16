Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin
Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin
Augenheilkunde
Chirurgie
Dermatologie
Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe
HNO
Innere Medizin
Kinder & Jugendheilkunde
Neurologie & Psychiatrie
Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie
Pflege
Urologie
Zahnmedizin
Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie
Gastroenterologie
Infektiologie
Kardiologie
Onkologie und Hämatologie
Pneumologie
Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel
DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen
DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
European Surgery

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

15.06.2023 | original article

A novel trans hiatal esophago-gastrostomy with anti-reflux triangle-valve for laparoscope assisted lower esophagectomy and proximal gastrectomy for Siewert type II/III adenocarcinoma of the esophagogastric junction: a three-year retrospective cohort study

verfasst von: Yongshun Gao, Jiangang Sun, Peng Chen

Erschienen in: European Surgery

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

Total gastrectomy has been performed for adenocarcinoma of the esophagogastric junction (AEG) because of severe gastro-esophageal reflux (GER) after classic esophago-gastrostomy. Thus, we applied a novel esophago-gastrostomy with anti-reflux triangle-valve (EGAT) in Siewert type II/III AEG patients to prevent postoperative GER.

Methods

This was a three-year retrospective cohort study. We followed 144 Siewert type II/III AEG patients who underwent EGAT (n = 73) and total gastrectomy (TG, n = 71) at our hospital. We analyzed the incidence of postoperative nutritional (hemoglobin, protein levels, and weight) and reflux esophagitis in the two groups. Finally, we conducted a survival analysis was performed.

Results

The average operation time was significantly lower in the EGAT group than in the TG group. However, no significant differences were detected for postoperative complications between the two groups. Postoperative nutritional indexes, including albumin and prealbumin, were significantly higher in the EGAT group than in the TG group six months after surgery. Moreover, we evaluated the hemoglobin one year after surgery, and total protein and body weight after two years of surgery were significantly higher in the EGAT group compared to the TG group. Further, the reflux esophagitis follow-up did not differ (p > 0.05). Finally, no significant difference was detected in the 3‑year overall survival rate between the two groups of patients (p = 0.519).

Conclusion

EGAT is simple and can prevent GER in Siewert type II/III AEG patients.
Anhänge
Nur mit Berechtigung zugänglich
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
von Rahden BH, Kircher S, Lazariotou M, Reiber C, Stuermer L, Otto C, Germer CT, Grimm M. LgR5 expression and cancer stem cell hypothesis: clue to define the true origin of esophageal adenocarcinomas with and without Barrett’s esophagus? J Exp Clin Cancer Res. 2011;30:23. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1186/​1756-9966-30-23. CrossRef
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Ota K, Takeuchi T, Kojima Y, Sugawara N, Nishida S, Iwatsubo T, Kawaguchi S, Harada S, Tokioka S, Higuchi K. Outcomes of endoscopic submucosal dissection for gastroesophageal reflux disease (ESD-G) for medication-refractory gastroesophageal reflux disease: 35 cases underwent ESD‑G including 15 cases followed more than 5 years. BMC Gastroenterol. 2021;21:432. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1186/​s12876-021-02022-x. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
Omori T, Yamamoto K, Yanagimoto Y, Shinno N, Sugimura K, Takahashi H, Yasui M, Wada H, Miyata H, Ohue M, Yano M, Sakon M. A novel valvuloplastic esophagogastrostomy technique for laparoscopic transhiatal lower esophagectomy and proximal gastrectomy for Siewert type II esophagogastric junction carcinoma-the tri double-flap hybrid method. J Gastrointest Surg. 2021;25:16–27. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s11605-020-04547-0. CrossRefPubMed
29.
30.
31.
32.
33.
34.
35.
36.
Metadaten
Titel
A novel trans hiatal esophago-gastrostomy with anti-reflux triangle-valve for laparoscope assisted lower esophagectomy and proximal gastrectomy for Siewert type II/III adenocarcinoma of the esophagogastric junction: a three-year retrospective cohort study
verfasst von
Yongshun Gao
Jiangang Sun
Peng Chen
Publikationsdatum
15.06.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-023-00806-x