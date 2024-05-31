Is location more determining than WHO grade for long-term clinical outcome in patients with meningioma in the first two decades of life?

The total rate of tumor relapse (i.e., recurrence or remnant growth) after first resection in the current study was 61%. We found two factors clearly associated with tumor relapse: subtotal resection and skull base location. In contrast there was no association between WHO grade and tumor recurrence among the whole cohort. Kotecha et al. reported in their meta-analysis a total tumor recurrence rate of 21% with respective rates ranging from 0% to 50% between different studies. In line with our findings, the authors reported a significant association between extent of resection and relapse as well as no difference in relapse-free survival (RFS) between WHO 1 and 2 meningiomas. On the contrary, RFS was reported to be significantly shorter in patients with WHO 3 meningiomas; however, our cohort included only one case of a WHO 3 tumor, hence, a reliable statistical analysis could not be conducted for this group. In contrast to our finding that relapse rate is independent of WHO grade, two studies found a significant difference in tumor relapse between WHO grades 1 and 2. Although the two cohorts include considerable numbers of patients (115 and 87 cases), their main weakness is their limited time of follow-up. Median time of follow-up was 27.6 months in one study and 68.6 months in the other []. According to the metadata of Kotecha et al., median time to relapse was 43.2 months, hence, a longer time of follow-up may be necessary to sufficiently detect relapse. The median time of follow-up was 123 months in our study, which may allow a more representative assessment of tumor relapse. The importance of the duration of follow-up is confirmed by the series of Rochat et al. which included 22 children with a mean follow-up of 16 years (1–45 years) and revealed a 47% relapse rate and 59% mortality, although 91% were reported to be low grade meningiomas [].