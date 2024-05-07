Treatment of fecal incontinence—is there a light in the end of the tunnel?

Summary

Fecal incontinence (FI) is a common disease with higher incidence rates in the elderly population. Treatment of affected patients remains challenging and ranges from conservative management to surgical techniques. Despite all efforts patients often undergo several therapeutic measurements to achieve reasonable functional improvements.

Although sacral neuromodulation still remains a key therapy with success rates up to 80%, a significant number of patients do not respond sufficiently and require further treatment.

Several artificial bowel sphincter devices exist, which can lead to better functional control in selected patients. Notably, complications after these surgeries do occur frequently and the need for implant replacement is still considerable high.

A novel anal band, developed by Agency for Medical Innovations (A.M.I., Austria) is currently under evaluation. This device, composed of silicone and polyester, is placed around the anus outside the external sphincter muscle complex aiming to improve stool continence via mechanical pressure. Early results of this new operation are eagerly awaited.