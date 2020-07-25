Is fundoplication advisable in repair of para-oesophageal hernia? “Little operation” or “big operation”?

Summary

Background It has been observed that not all large hiatus hernia patients have heartburn in their symptom profile at the time of their presentation. Therefore, the necessity of an anti-reflux procedure concurrent with the repair of the large hiatus hernia is contentious.

Methods A small prospective cohort (21) of consecutive patients diagnosed with giant hiatus hernia were evaluated for symptoms of heartburn and regurgitation at any stage during the history. A pulmonary reflux aspiration scan was additionally performed to detect reflux events objectively.

Results Heartburn or regurgitation was present in the symptomatic history of 75% (15) of patients. The pulmonary reflux aspiration scan confirmed the occurrence of reflux events in 86% (13) of patients.