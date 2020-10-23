 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

22.10.2020 | case report

Refractory hypoglycemia associated with giant solitary fibrous tumor of the pleura (Doege–Potter syndrome)

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
Carlo Alberto Manzo, Emanuele Asti, Caterina Froiio, Barbara Bruni, MD Luigi Bonavina
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

The association of a solitary tumor of the pleura with paraneoplastic refractory hypoglycemia is a very rare clinical condition.

Methods

An 86-year-old gentleman with an incidentally discovered large mass in the left chest and a long-standing history of refractory hypoglycemia was referred for surgical consultation. Computed tomography and PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scan confirmed the presence of a homogeneous mass leaning on the left hemidiaphragm with no tracer uptake.

Results

After tumor board discussion, the mass was radically excised through a left thoracotomy. Histopathology revealed a benign solitary fibrous tumor of the pleura. At 1‑year follow-up the patient was doing well and did not further complain of hypoglycemia-related symptoms.

Conclusion

Doege–Potter syndrome is a life-threatening condition associated with severely impaired quality of life. Prompt identification and surgical treatment are mandatory.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1070.0