Refractory hypoglycemia associated with giant solitary fibrous tumor of the pleura (Doege–Potter syndrome)

Summary

Background The association of a solitary tumor of the pleura with paraneoplastic refractory hypoglycemia is a very rare clinical condition.

Methods An 86-year-old gentleman with an incidentally discovered large mass in the left chest and a long-standing history of refractory hypoglycemia was referred for surgical consultation. Computed tomography and PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scan confirmed the presence of a homogeneous mass leaning on the left hemidiaphragm with no tracer uptake.

Results After tumor board discussion, the mass was radically excised through a left thoracotomy. Histopathology revealed a benign solitary fibrous tumor of the pleura. At 1‑year follow-up the patient was doing well and did not further complain of hypoglycemia-related symptoms.