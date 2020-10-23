22.10.2020 | case report
Refractory hypoglycemia associated with giant solitary fibrous tumor of the pleura (Doege–Potter syndrome)
- Zeitschrift:
- European Surgery
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Background
The association of a solitary tumor of the pleura with paraneoplastic refractory hypoglycemia is a very rare clinical condition.
Methods
An 86-year-old gentleman with an incidentally discovered large mass in the left chest and a long-standing history of refractory hypoglycemia was referred for surgical consultation. Computed tomography and PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scan confirmed the presence of a homogeneous mass leaning on the left hemidiaphragm with no tracer uptake.
Results
After tumor board discussion, the mass was radically excised through a left thoracotomy. Histopathology revealed a benign solitary fibrous tumor of the pleura. At 1‑year follow-up the patient was doing well and did not further complain of hypoglycemia-related symptoms.
Conclusion
Doege–Potter syndrome is a life-threatening condition associated with severely impaired quality of life. Prompt identification and surgical treatment are mandatory.