Inadvertent intraocular injection of methylprednisolone in a patient with prior superior oblique tuck surgery

Methylprednisolone injection is a corticosteroid commonly used for treating ocular inflammatory conditions. It is important to note that its use is limited to extra-ocular administration due to the attributed toxicity primarily associated with the vehicle myristyl-gamma-picolinium chloride (MGP), rather than the corticosteroid itself []. Experimental evidence has shown substantial retinal toxicity in rabbits when the vehicle itself was injected into the vitreous at a concentration double that of the manufacturer’s recommendation []. In this context, we present a case involving retinal necrosis following an unintentional intraocular injection of methylprednisolone in the trochlear region. This incident occurred subsequent to a previous surgical procedure involving superior oblique tuck surgery.

Case description

A 28-year-old white woman presented to the neuro-ophthalmology clinic with a diagnosis of right congenital superior oblique palsy. Her Snellen visual acuity was 6/6 in both eyes. Initially, she underwent inferior oblique disinsertion followed by superior oblique tuck to alleviate her diplopia. However, 1 year after the superior oblique surgery, she began experiencing pain in the trochlear area. The pain persisted despite the use of oral analgesics, necessitating a referral to the pain clinic. Given the persistent nature of the pain, all available options were discussed, including the reversal of the superior oblique tuck surgery and the possibility of a superonasal periocular injection of methylprednisolone. While injecting 40 mg/mL methylprednisolone around the trochlear area, the patient complained of severe pain, prompting the surgeon to halt the drug administration. A total of 0.8 mL of the drug had been injected. On immediate examination, there was no perception of light, with a relative afferent pupillary defect (RAPD) and an intraocular pressure (IOP) of 70 mm Hg noted. Paracentesis was immediately performed, the IOP was reduced to 20 mm Hg, and perception of light returned. Fundoscopy revealed intravitreal and subretinal methylprednisolone with overlying macula-on retinal detachment due to a ragged tear in the retina.

Anzeige

1 2 Fig. 1 a , b Removal of intravitreal and subretinal methylprednisolone. Intraoperative fundus images showing intravitreal ( black arrow ) and subretinal methylprednisolone with overlying retinal detachment ( white arrow ) ( a ) and retinal tears ( b ) Fig. 2 Postoperative fundus photograph. Composite fundus photograph on postoperative day 1 showing scattered retinal hemorrhage and residual subretinal methylprednisolone × × The patient was promptly transferred to the vitreoretinal team and underwent vitrectomy within 3 h of injection. During the surgery intravitreal methylprednisolone was completely removed but only partial removal of subretinal methylprednisolone was achieved through the retinal tear, which was noted superonasally at 2 oʼclock (Fig.a, b). The retina was attached with silicone oil. On postoperative day 1 there were numerous scattered retinal hemorrhages with residual subretinal methylprednisolone (Fig.).

3 Fig. 3 Follow-up optical coherence tomography (OCT). OCT infrared reflection image showing retinal necrosis ( arrow ) ( a ) and B‑scan OCT image on the right showing gross thinning of the retina ( b ) × At the 3‑week follow-up, retinal necrosis was noted (Fig.).

At 4 months following the initial procedure, silicone oil removal was performed in conjunction with an epiretinal membrane peel. This was followed by cataract surgery and the placement of an intraocular lens. Throughout the process, the retina remained attached, and at the last follow-up at 12 months, the patient achieved a final visual acuity of 6/36.