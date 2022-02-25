Evaluation of ocular manifestations in Parkinson disease and their change during a 2-year follow-up

Results

Pachymetric measurements of CCT were not significantly reduced in the PD group compared to the control group: 547.3 ± 31.2 μm vs. 531.47 ± 34.5 μm, p > 0.05, respectively. The most prevalent type of glaucoma was open-angle glaucoma, with a rate of 12% in the PD group versus 18% in the control group. Normal-pressure glaucoma was the second most prevalent type at a rate of 9% and 15%, respectively, while the rate for pseudoexfoliation (PEX) glaucoma was 9% versus 11%, respectively. There was no significant difference between groups in the number of anti-glaucoma medications per patient, RNFL thickness and its trend, or mean deviation. Treatment of PD, adjusted for age and sex, had a significant correlation with CCT reduction ( r = 0.5, R 2 = 25% p < 0.05).