Foveal-sparing ILM peeling with ILM flap transposition in a case with idiopathic full-thickness macular hole

Summary

A phakic female patient, 62 years of age, presented with a small idiopathic full-thickness macular hole in her right eye. To avoid negative effects of iatrogenic traction during internal limiting membrane (ILM) peeling at the rim of the macular hole, foveal-sparing ILM peeling at the inferior, nasal, and superior rim of the full-thickness macular hole was performed, and an ILM flap was prepared from the temporal ILM and positioned in an inverted fashion over the macular hole. Furthermore, a gas-tamponade was applied. The corrected visual acuity increased from 0.25 to 0.8 (Snellen) 3 months after surgery and the macular hole was closed.