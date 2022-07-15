 Foveal-sparing ILM peeling with ILM flap transposition in a case with idiopathic full-thickness macular hole | springermedizin.at Skip to main content
14.07.2022 | case report

Foveal-sparing ILM peeling with ILM flap transposition in a case with idiopathic full-thickness macular hole

verfasst von: PD Dr. Christoph Leisser, Prof. Dr. Oliver Findl

Erschienen in: Spektrum der Augenheilkunde

Summary

A phakic female patient, 62 years of age, presented with a small idiopathic full-thickness macular hole in her right eye. To avoid negative effects of iatrogenic traction during internal limiting membrane (ILM) peeling at the rim of the macular hole, foveal-sparing ILM peeling at the inferior, nasal, and superior rim of the full-thickness macular hole was performed, and an ILM flap was prepared from the temporal ILM and positioned in an inverted fashion over the macular hole. Furthermore, a gas-tamponade was applied. The corrected visual acuity increased from 0.25 to 0.8 (Snellen) 3 months after surgery and the macular hole was closed.
Metadaten
Titel
Foveal-sparing ILM peeling with ILM flap transposition in a case with idiopathic full-thickness macular hole
verfasst von
PD Dr. Christoph Leisser
Prof. Dr. Oliver Findl
Publikationsdatum
14.07.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Spektrum der Augenheilkunde
Print ISSN: 0930-4282
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7523
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00717-022-00524-x

Version: 0.2034.0