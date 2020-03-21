ESMO 2019—personal non-small lung cancer highlights

Summary

This article intends to summarize personal non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) highlights of the ESMO 2019 meeting. Again, immunotherapy in the first-line setting of wildtype NSCLC was a major aspect and the search of the optimal biomarker for therapy stratification continues. Moreover, important data on the use of osimertinib, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor in the first-line setting of EGFR-mutated NSCLC were presented, emerging as the preferred therapeutic strategy in these patients. The ideal treatment sequence, however, remains discussed controversially. The treatment of rare genetic alterations was another important topic, covering updated data on effective NTRK and ROS1 inhibition. In conclusion, ESMO 2019 fueled the lung cancer community with inspiring new data, contributing to a more individualized, hopefully improved lung cancer treatment and continuing to decrease lung cancer mortality.