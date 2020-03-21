 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

20.03.2020 | short review Open Access

ESMO 2019—personal non-small lung cancer highlights

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Dr. Lena Horvath, PD Dr. Andreas Pircher
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

This article intends to summarize personal non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) highlights of the ESMO 2019 meeting. Again, immunotherapy in the first-line setting of wildtype NSCLC was a major aspect and the search of the optimal biomarker for therapy stratification continues. Moreover, important data on the use of osimertinib, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor in the first-line setting of EGFR-mutated NSCLC were presented, emerging as the preferred therapeutic strategy in these patients. The ideal treatment sequence, however, remains discussed controversially. The treatment of rare genetic alterations was another important topic, covering updated data on effective NTRK and ROS1 inhibition. In conclusion, ESMO 2019 fueled the lung cancer community with inspiring new data, contributing to a more individualized, hopefully improved lung cancer treatment and continuing to decrease lung cancer mortality.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.667.0