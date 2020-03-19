 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

18.03.2020 | short review Open Access

ESMO 2019: breast cancer

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
Rupert Bartsch
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

This articles reviews results of relevant breast cancer trials presented at the 2019 ESMO Meeting. In triple-negative disease, addition of pembrolizumab to standard neoadjuvant chemotherapy yielded a pathologic complete response (pCR) rate of 64.8%, the highest pCR rate reported to date in this setting; in addition, a trend towards improved event-free survival was observed in the immunotherapy group. In pretreated patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, single-agent pembrolizumab was not superior to conventional chemotherapy. In metastatic hormone-receptor positive disease, an update of the MONARCH2 and MonaLEEsa‑3 studies indicated an overall-survival benefit in favour of the respective CDK4/6 inhibitor groups emphasizing the clinical importance of this class of drugs.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.667.0