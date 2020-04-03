 Skip to main content
02.04.2020 | main topic

Effect of repetitive visual training in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration

Spektrum der Augenheilkunde
Dr. Robert Hörantner, Jürgen Wolfsgruber, Gerald Stürzlinger, Michael Ring, Thomas Haslwanter
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Purpose

To investigate the efficacy of repetitive visual training with large-field visual stimulation for patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Methods

The Medical Eye Trainer (MET) was tested on 11 patients with unilateral or bilateral dry AMD. The MET consists of a training system for the entire visual system. A moving grating stimulus was presented on a hand-held visual display device (tablet). Repetitive visual training was performed once per day for 90 s, for a total duration of 3 months.

Results

The MET was able to significantly improve visual function after 3 months of use. Eight of the 11 patients reported an improvement in general well-being. No negative effects were reported.

Conclusion

The MET represents an effective additional treatment option for patients with dry AMD, without neglecting well-established treatment methods.

