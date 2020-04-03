Effect of repetitive visual training in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Purpose To investigate the efficacy of repetitive visual training with large-field visual stimulation for patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Methods The Medical Eye Trainer (MET) was tested on 11 patients with unilateral or bilateral dry AMD. The MET consists of a training system for the entire visual system. A moving grating stimulus was presented on a hand-held visual display device (tablet). Repetitive visual training was performed once per day for 90 s, for a total duration of 3 months.

Results The MET was able to significantly improve visual function after 3 months of use. Eight of the 11 patients reported an improvement in general well-being. No negative effects were reported.