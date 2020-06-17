 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

16.06.2020 | main topic

Effect of a bundle of intervention strategies for the control of COVID-19 in Henan, a neighboring province of Wuhan, China

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
M.D. Dr. Qi Liu, M.M. Huan Lu, M.D. Rongchang Chen
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise
The authors Qi Liu and Huan Lu contributed equally as first authors.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

The novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) occurred in China (mainly in Wuhan, Hubei Province) at the end of December 2019. Henan province is located in the center of China, borders on Hubei province by land in the south with the nearest distance of 200 kilometers to Wuhan. As the inland provinces in mainland China, frequent communication in transportation and population flow make it difficult to confine the pandemic, which is similar to that in the landlocked countries in Europe. The expected cases in Henan were mainly imported. A bundle of intervention strategies were adopted from 26 January 2020 to cut off the spread between the infected patients and the native residents. The pandemic was controlled 2 month later after the bundle of strategies was adopted although the number of cases continued to increase explosively during the first 10 days. A total of 1273 cases were confirmed, 1251 patients were cured, 22 patients died, and 1 patient was still in hospital until 29 March 2020. The peak of daily increased cases was 109 cases. Our data show that COVID-19 is highly infectious and easy to cause an outbreak, but it can be controlled by early effective interventions. A bundle of strategies according to the specific situation of each country is suggested to be implemented as early as possible.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.821.0