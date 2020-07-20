 Skip to main content
20.07.2020 | Diabetes | main topic | Ausgabe 13-14/2020 Zur Zeit gratis

Wiener klinische Wochenschrift 13-14/2020

Diabetes and COVID-19

Disease—Management—People

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift > Ausgabe 13-14/2020
Autoren:
MD Slobodan Peric, MD Prof. Thomas M. Stulnig
Wichtige Hinweise

Informed consent statement

S. Peric and T.M. Stulnig have significantly contributed to the manuscript and have given their informed consent to be included as authors.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

The current pandemic of SARS-CoV‑2 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a particular challenge for diabetes patients. Diabetes mellitus predisposes to a particularly severe course of the disease and doubles the COVID-19 mortality risk due to pulmonary and cardiac involvement. In addition, diabetes patients often suffer from comorbidities which further worsen clinical outcomes. Glycemic control during infectious diseases is often suboptimal, and antidiabetic drugs and insulin therapy have to be adapted accordingly. On the other hand, access of diabetes patients to outpatient clinics are limited during the ongoing season urging alternative treatment options, particularly the implementation of novel telemedicine strategies. Hence, the opportunity of the COVID 19 crisis should be taken to make a significant step forward in the care for diabetes patients.

Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

