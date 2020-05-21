COVID-19: a primer for healthcare providers

Summary

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the China office was first notified of cases of atypical pneumonia in Wuhan City on 31 December 2019. A viral genome sequence of a novel coronavirus, currently termed SARS-CoV‑2, with a disease process called COVID-19 was released 1 week later via online resources to obtain public health support in control of spread. Since then, the virus rapidly evolved into a global pandemic. Therefore, healthcare providers need to be familiar with the clinical presentation of infected patients and measures to quickly isolate them. The prevention of nosocomial spread is paramount to proper control of COVID-19 and is reviewed. Currently, treatment is supportive. Researchers are working to develop vaccines and identify effective antiviral interventions. Those recently discussed in the literature are briefly reviewed.