Education of non-medical practitioners in Germany—an analysis of course subjects of specialized schools

Summary

In Germany, non-medical practitioners (NMPs; in German: Heilpraktiker ) offer a broad range of complementary and alternative (CAM) methods. Our aim was to characterize schools for NMPs in Germany in terms of basic (medical) training and advanced education. We found 165 schools for NMPs in a systematic web-based search. As the medical board examination NMPs must take before building a practice exclusively tests their knowledge in conventional medicine, schools hardly include training in CAM methods. Only few schools offered education on CAM methods in their NMP training. Although NMP associations framed requirements for NMP education, 83.0% (137/165) of schools did not meet these requirements. Patients and physicians should be aware of the lack of training and consequent risks, such as harm to the body, delay of necessary treatment, and interaction with conventional drugs. Disestablishing the profession of NMPs might be a reasonable step.