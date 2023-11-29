Skip to main content
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

28.11.2023 | case report

Rare non-serous fallopian tube cancers: institutional experience and literature review

verfasst von: Dmitrii Sumtsov, PhD MD, Assoc. Prof. Georgyi Sumtsov, PhD MD, Assoc. Prof. Nataliia Hyriavenko, PhD MD, Assoc. Prof. Mykola Lyndin, PhD MD, Kateryna Sikora, MD, Assoc. Prof. Nataliia Kalashnik, PhD MD, Assoc. Prof. Svitlana Smiian, PhD MD, Prof. Igor Gladchuk, DM MD

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Introduction

We reviewed 63 reports from the literature on rare non-serous tumors of the fallopian tubes and carried out a comparative analysis of clinical manifestations and diagnostic methods. We also report our observations from patients with these tumors.

Materials and methods

Of 157 patients with primary fallopian tube cancer (FTC) treated in our regional oncological hospital between 1970 and 2020, there were nine (6%) cases of rare non-serous cancers, including one case each of choriocarcinoma, carcinosarcoma, and neuroendocrine tumor, and two cases each of non-keratinizing squamous cell carcinoma, mucinous adenocarcinoma, and clear cell adenocarcinoma.

Results

For carcinosarcoma and squamous cell, clear cell, and transitional cell carcinomas, clinical history, patient age, and clinical manifestations were similar to the main group of FTCs. Choriocarcinoma differed significantly from other cancers of the fallopian tubes in terms of patient age and clinical course. Mucinous adenocarcinoma, mesothelioma, and borderline tumors, with rare exceptions, were almost always asymptomatic and were found only incidentally during surgery. Choriocarcinoma and carcinosarcoma had an aggressive course, while squamous cell, transitional cell, clear cell, and mucinous carcinomas were less aggressive. Since most rare non-serous tumors have a similar disease course to typical FTCs and there is a lack of appropriate treatment protocols for rare tumors, treatment options developed for ovarian tumors and FTC are justified for these tumors.

Conclusion

Rare non-serous malignant fallopian tube tumors are very similar to serous and endometrioid FTC in terms of clinical manifestations and diagnosis.
