Application value of an artificial intelligence-based diagnosis and recognition system in gastroscopy training for graduate students in gastroenterology: a preliminary study

Summary

Objective This study aimed to discuss the application value of an artificial intelligence-based diagnosis and recognition system (AIDRS) in the teaching activities for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) in China. The learning performance of graduate students in gastroenterology during gastroscopy training with and without AIDRS was assessed.

Methods The study recruited 32 graduate students of the gastroenterology program at Jiangsu province hospital of Chinese medicine and Xiangyang No. 1 People’s Hospital from March 2018 to March 2022 and randomly divided them into AIDRS ( n = 16) and non-AIDRS ( n = 16) groups. The AIDRS software was used for real-time monitoring of blind spots of gastroscopy to aid in lesion diagnosis and recognition in the AIDRS group. Only a conventional gastroscopic procedure was implemented in the non-AIDRS group. The final performance score, success rate of gastroscopy, lesion detection rate, and pain score of patients were compared between the two groups during gastroscopy. A self-prepared teaching and learning satisfaction questionnaire was administered to the two groups of students.

Results The AIDRS group had a higher final performance score (92.60 ± 2.83 vs. 89.21 ± 3.57, t = 2.98, P < 0.05), a higher success rate of gastroscopy (448/480 vs. 417/480, χ2 = 11.23, P < 0.05), and a higher detection rate of lesions (51/52 vs. 41/53, χ2 = 8.56, P < 0.05) compared with the non-AIDRS group. The pain scores of patients were lower in the AIDRS group than in the non-AIDRS group (3.40 [2.23, 3.98] vs. 4.45 [3.72, 4.75], Z = 3.04, P < 0.05). Besides, the average time for gastroscopy was lower in the AIDRS group than in the non-AIDRS group (7.15 ± 1.24 vs. 8.21 ± 1.26, t = 2.38, P = 0.02). The overall satisfaction level with the teaching program was higher in the AIDRS group (43.51 ± 2.29 vs. 40.93 ± 2.07, t = 3.33, P < 0.05).