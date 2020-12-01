 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

30.11.2020 | original article Open Access

Early or delayed sigmoid resection in complicated diverticular disease? A single-center experience

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
Peter Tschann, Daniel Lechner, Benedikt Feurstein, Stephanie Adler, Paolo Girotti, Martin Hufschmidt, Ingmar Königsrainer
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Diverticular disease appears to be one of the most common conditions in the Western world. The standard approach in treatment of diverticular disease is a laparoscopic resection, usually after an inflammation-free time of 4 to 6 weeks. The aim of this study was to evaluate the timing of operation.

Materials and methods

A total of 61 patients underwent left-sided colonic resection because of diverticular disease between January 2017 and February 2020. Because of complicated diverticulitis (CDD stage 2a or 2b) 37 patients were treated either early within 7 days after first symptoms (group A: n = 17) or delayed about 6 weeks after the first contact and conservative therapy (group B: n = 20).

Results

Overall mortality was 0%. The average operation time was shorter in the early elective group (group A: 140.4 min vs. group B: 151.2 min; p = 0.29). The hospital stay (group A: 9.9 days vs. group B: 16.9 days) and the postoperative stay (group A: 4.8 days vs. group B: 8.1 days) were significantly longer in group B (p = 0.01). We observed—although not reliable due to the low number of patients—more postoperative complications in the delayed group (group A: 5.9% vs. group B: 15.0%; p = 0.61).

Conclusion

The data in this study confirm the early operation as safe and efficient due to lower costs. We can recommend an early approach in selected cases with the first episode of a complicated diverticulitis.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1136.0