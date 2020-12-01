Early or delayed sigmoid resection in complicated diverticular disease? A single-center experience

Summary

Background Diverticular disease appears to be one of the most common conditions in the Western world. The standard approach in treatment of diverticular disease is a laparoscopic resection, usually after an inflammation-free time of 4 to 6 weeks. The aim of this study was to evaluate the timing of operation.

Materials and methods A total of 61 patients underwent left-sided colonic resection because of diverticular disease between January 2017 and February 2020. Because of complicated diverticulitis (CDD stage 2a or 2b) 37 patients were treated either early within 7 days after first symptoms (group A: n = 17) or delayed about 6 weeks after the first contact and conservative therapy (group B: n = 20).

Results Overall mortality was 0%. The average operation time was shorter in the early elective group (group A: 140.4 min vs. group B: 151.2 min; p = 0.29). The hospital stay (group A: 9.9 days vs. group B: 16.9 days) and the postoperative stay (group A: 4.8 days vs. group B: 8.1 days) were significantly longer in group B ( p = 0.01). We observed—although not reliable due to the low number of patients—more postoperative complications in the delayed group (group A: 5.9% vs. group B: 15.0%; p = 0.61).