09.11.2021 | review Open Access

Dysphagia aortica

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
MD Serena Grimaldi, MD Pamela Milito, MD Andrea Lovece, MD Emanuele Asti, MD Francesco Secchi, MD Prof. Luigi Bonavina
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Summary

Background

Dysphagia aortica is an umbrella term to describe swallowing obstruction from external aortic compression secondary to a dilated, tortuous, or aneurysmal aorta. We performed a systematic literature review to clarify clinical features and outcomes of patients with dysphagia aortica.

Materials and methods

We searched PubMed, EMBASE, Web of Science, and the Cochrane Library. The terms “aortic dysphagia,” “dysphagia aortica,” “dysphagia AND aortic aneurysm” were matched. We also queried the prospectively updated database of our esophageal center to identify patients with aortic dysphagia referred for diagnosis and treatment over the past two decades.

Results

A total of 57 studies including 69 patients diagnosed with dysphagia aortica were identified, and one patient from our center was added to the database. The mean age was 72 years (range 22–98), and the male to female ratio 1.1:1. Of these 70 patients, the majority (n = 63, 90%) had an aortic aneurysm, pseudoaneurysm, or dissection. Overall, 37 (53%) patients received an operative treatment (81.1% a vascular procedure, 13.5% a digestive tract procedure, 5.4% both procedures). Thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR) accounted for 60% of all vascular procedures. The postoperative mortality rate was 21.2% (n = 7/33). The mortality rate among patients treated conservatively was 55% (n = 11/20). Twenty-six (45.6%) studies were deemed at a high risk of bias.

Conclusion

Dysphagia aortica is a rare clinical entity with high morbidity and mortality rates and no standardized management. Early recognition of dysphagia and a high suspicion of aortoesophageal fistula may be lifesaving in this patient population.

