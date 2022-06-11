Pilonidal sinus disease: a 25-year experience and long-term results of different surgical techniques

Our retrospective study compared five different surgical approaches in the therapy of pilonidal disease in terms of recurrence rates and wound care complications. Recurrence rates vary between different methods depending on follow-up time. We found out that previous failed pilonidal operations are an independent prognostic factor for recurrence and development of wound complications.

We identified the following limitations in our study: not all techniques were included in the study, as certain procedures were used only on rare occasions. Although the group size of the most recent technique is still small, we included this group for explorative purposes and to give the most complete overview of all applied techniques. Information on disease recurrence was retrieved in some patients through recall during telephone interview, which may be another source of bias. Patients may not be able to recall accurately, and certain details may be omitted. To minimize this bias, we created a standardized scheme for conducting calls.

To date, many studies have reported outstanding results using off-midline methods for both primary and recurrent pilonidal disease []. Importantly, two decades ago, the deep, moist, and bacteria-friendly gluteal cleft with anerobic conditions was recognized by Bascom as the primary source of surgical failure []. Therefore, flattening of the natal cleft and bringing the incision off midline play a crucial role in the management of the disease. Although radical excision was earlier considered as a goal of treatment [], it now can no longer be advocated. This paradigm shift represents a pivotal change for the choice of treatment strategy. Opponents of flap techniques often highlight their own subjective positive experience with excisional procedures. The reasons for the resistance to change could be comfort with the status quo and temporary incompetence caused by a shallow learning curve when learning without an experienced mentor. In our study, the group of excision with primary midline closure demonstrated the second highest recurrence rate 60 months postoperatively and the highest wound complication rate, at 24.7% and 46.3%, respectively. When comparing 24-month follow-up and the last follow-up at 268 months, the recurrence rates vary between 10.5 and 71.8%. Excisional methods do not address the deep gluteal cleft and when they fail, patients end up with a distorted gluteal cleft and nonhealing wounds, which is likely to have a profoundly negative impact on further treatment. A retrospective study on 124 patients with recurrent pilonidal disease comparing two treatment arms, namely excisional method and Karydakis flap, showed a 43% 1‑year recurrence rate in the first group and 3% in the second group (< 0.0001) []. Consequently, patients with recurrent pilonidal disease would have the most to gain from off-midline procedures. Comparing our two flap groups, the Dufourmentel flap demonstrated similar recurrence rates to the Karadykis flap at 24 and 60 months. The meta-analysis by Stauffer compared different techniques in 89,583 patients and demonstrated that advancement flaps (Karydakis and Bascom cleft lift) and rhomboid flaps (Limberg and Dufourmentel) have comparable results with respect to recurrence rate []. They reported 0.6% at 24 months for advancement flaps and 1.8% at 24 months for rhomboid flaps. The evidence suggests that a modified version of the Limberg flap, where a caudal pole is placed 1–2 cm laterally to the midline, should be preferred over the classical one []. A survey analyzing 92 certified institutions in Switzerland and Austria revealed that among flap techniques, in 70.7% a Limberg flap and in only 17.2% a modified Limberg flap was performed (advancement flaps were analyzed separately as an off-midline group) []. We experienced a considerably high overall wound care complication rate (39.1%) and the highest rate of severe wound care complications (7.8%) in the Karydakis flap group. In most cases, wound dehiscence in caudal, cranial, or both portions occurred. After taking a closer look, we found out that the overall complication rate was as high as 46.9% until 2017 (23 out of 49 patients) and decreased to 13% in the period between 2018 and 2019 (2 out of 15 patients). The Karydakis flap group (= 65) consisted of 63.1% smokers and 75.4% patients with overweight or obesity. The evidence demonstrated that risk factors such as smoking and BMI > 25.0 kg/mare associated with higher rates of wound care complications in patients with pilonidal disease []. One of the key principles of construction of advancement flaps is complete wound lateralization. If the final suture line or its caudal portion ends up in the midline, some additional skin needs to be excised []. Although, the minimally invasive procedures are associated with higher recurrence rates, their benefits are well known. From a cost standpoint, they are time efficient, usually require no hospital stay, and do not significantly disrupt patients’ activities. In our analysis, we had only 16 Bascom I operations. No conclusions can be drawn due to this small number of patients. This group showed the highest recurrence rate at 24 and 60 months, at 30 and 65%, respectively. The retrospective study by Gips on 1358 patients demonstrated a recurrence rate of 6.5% at 1 year and 13.2% at 10 years postoperatively; mean time to recurrence was 2.7 years []. A German retrospective study on 153 patients reported a recurrence rate of 28% at 24 months postoperatively and median time interval to recurrence of 2.8 months []. Their study also revealed a significant predictive value of disease duration > 6 months and BMI > 25.0 kg/mfor development of recurrence []. Similar results were reported in the study by Bascom, with mean time to complete healing of 3 weeks []. The last investigated group, excision with marsupialization showed a recurrence rate as high as 13.7% at 24 months, 18.1% at 60 months, and an overall wound care complication rate of 23.9%. Two of the major concerns in this method are prolonged healing and significant postoperative pain.