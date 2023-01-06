Digital health—high tech or high touch?

We believe that if used purposefully, digital technologies have immense potential for supporting physicians and other healthcare personnel with some of the time-consuming repetitive tasks that they are tasked and overwhelmed with, in helping the scientific field to understand complex relationships in big data, and, ultimately, in allowing physicians to focus on their main task: working with their patients.

In light of the pandemic and stay-at-home orders, digital teaching has experienced a lot of push, and within a few weeks of the pandemic situation, online meetings and educational activities became the norm. Social media use within the scientific and medical community boomed, and now provides unprecedented possibilities for education, communication, and collaboration. But can that replace personal communication? Can medical education be delivered within 280 characters of short “tweets”? What are the risks of big health data in the hands of private companies? Who will be reliable for the mistakes of the digital radiologist? Herein, we would like to provide an overview of current developments and chances but also of the risks of digital transformation in medicine.

Remote monitoring of implanted devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators dramatically reduces unnecessary outpatient visits on the one hand, and on the other hand, may signal potentially life-threatening aberrations at an early stage and trigger lifesaving medical interventions []. Artificial intelligence as well as machine learning and its applications exhibit a large potential in automatic imaging detection of diseases and understanding of complex connections. Other potential applications in the near future include the analysis of large datasets and application of personalized medical treatments based on digital and biochemical biomarkers also within the field of pharmaceutics [].

Our healthcare system faces major challenges, necessary changes, but most importantly, unique opportunities. The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has provided an unprecedented boost for many transformations and disrupted several of our traditional approaches. Within days, whole clinics were forced to switch to remote care and, in order to relieve the burden on outpatient facilities, expanded their remote monitoring programs []. In areas struck with large caseloads of COVID-19, physicians and other healthcare professionals quickly connected on social media and other platforms to share cases and clinical experience as well as diagnostic and treatment algorithms and to collaborate in rapidly setting up clinical trial protocols []. Besides increases in efficiency and the facilitations in daily medical care, digital transformation and the collection of “big data” now allow large-scale scientific analyses, which in the past usually required large investments and expenditures. Widespread use of health apps and so-called wearables creates an immense quantity of digital biomarkers each second and, if integratively analyzed, may allow early detection of subclinical changes in health and prediction of later diseases [].

A major focus in treating this disease is to prevent episodes of decompensation and complications, which are associated with cost- and treatment-intensive hospitalizations and worsening in the baseline status after recompensation. Our 55-year-old patient with chronic heart failure is on guideline-recommended adequately dosed medication and remained stable over several years. Over the past 2 weeks, however, he has felt a sudden worsening of performance and an increasing shortness of breath. On his 56th birthday, his nephew gave him a smartwatch to better follow up on his leisure activities. Shortly after putting on his new gift, he received an alarm for atrial fibrillation. He presented to the cardiology outpatient clinic where the rhythm disorder was confirmed, and he was admitted to the cardiology ward due to decompensation.

To make several of the discussed areas of digital medicine more vivid, we will accompany a fictious patient with heart failure on his journey through a partially digitalized medical system in 2022. Heart failure is a chronic disease with well-studied and efficient medications and device-based treatments available

He was asked to participate in a remote-monitoring option for his implanted pacemaker for early detection of decompensation and rhythm disorders as well as in a remote, app-based outpatient program. Within the program, the patient is asked to record his weight, blood pressure, heart rate, and signs and symptoms of heart failure. After a few weeks of clinical stability, an increase in body weight was recorded and forwarded to a specialized heart failure nurse who then adapted the medication with the patient in a remote visit.

Today, PPG-based blood pressure measurements do not provide an equivalent alternative to conventional cuff-based devices regarding their accuracy and are currently more likely to be classified as consumer products. Further development is needed to achieve the accuracy required for reliable medical blood pressure monitoring []. However, cuff-based devices are available that can store measured data in cloud-based services for further analysis after being connected to a smartphone. Other exemplary applications are continuous glucose measurement using smart patches [], sleep apnea tracking using PPG sensors [], and built-in accelerometers for fall detection or to monitor the course of Parkinson’s disease []. Data access and protection are key issues, since health data gathered via wearables are often stored in proprietary cloud services and access to these by treating physicians is currently mostly unregulated. Appropriate legal frameworks must be in place to protect patients from data misuse.

Some devices even allow the acquisition of electrocardiographic (ECG) signals. For example, a single-channel ECG vector can be obtained by using a smartwatch’s metal bottom part touching the wrist as one electrode and connecting it to a second electrode integrated into a hardware button on the device surface. This requires active user interaction by placing one finger of the opposite hand on it. However, the thereby gained electrocardiographic signal facilitates a methodically correct detection of atrial fibrillation. This method and its implementations were evaluated in large feasibility trials conducted by several device manufacturers; some have already received approval as medical devices for the detection of atrial fibrillation by the FDA [].

Photoplethysmography (PPG)-based detection of the pulse and thereof derived heart rate measurements are among the most common applications of wearable health sensors. A photodiode sensor integrated into the wearable device emits light into the capillary bed and detects the pulse-related change in blood volume by measuring wavelength alterations of the reflected light. Since this technology is also used in pulse oximetry, it is clinically validated for heart rate measurements and is already integrated into many devices on the wearable market []. However, a study has demonstrated that the signal quality might be significantly reduced in patients with darker skin tones or obesity []. In addition, arrhythmia diagnostics can also be performed based on a PPG-recorded pulse signal, although this approach has methodological limitations due to the absence of electrocardiographic information. Some study groups and manufacturers try to compensate for this with machine learning-based signal analysis approaches []. However, the advantage of PPG-based arrhythmia diagnostic methods is that they can be applied in the background without active patient interaction and may therefore detect asymptomatic episodes of atrial fibrillation.

Wearable health sensors, often integrated into smartwatches, wristbands, rings, or smart patches, facilitate close monitoring of specific body parameters. These digital biomarkers can be gathered continuously during different times of the day and in various circumstances, and may therefore create a more representative patient image compared to occasional measurements conducted during single office visits or by conventional self-monitoring strategies []. This potentially allows an early detection of subclinical changes in health and prediction of later diseases.

After a few years of clinical stability, our patient experienced increasing dyspnea symptoms. As remote monitoring of his CRT system revealed no recorded episodes of cardiac arrhythmias, the patient visited an emergency room after consulting with his treating cardiologist. Based on the patient’s symptoms and medical history, a coronary CT scan was performed to rule out coronary ischemia. A machine learning-based diagnostic model was able to rule out significant coronary stenosis. However, his medication was adjusted for treatment of bilateral pleural effusions and a clinical follow-up was scheduled.

(DTx) are digital healthcare solutions that apply software-driven interventions—sometimes combined with hardware sensors—to prevent, manage, or treat diseases []. Although typically accessed using smartphones or tablet computers, these products differ from consumer-targeted health applications like fitness trackers, calory counters, step counters, or nutrition diaries, as they aim to perform evidence-based therapeutic interventions on patients and therefore need to be approved by regulatory bodies after proving clinical efficacy and safety. These solutions may be implemented as stand-alone approaches or combined with pharmacological therapies to enhance their effects, e.g., optimize their intake or dosage, for example, combined with a hardware push sensor on inhalers in treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. DTx cover an expanding range of medical applications, including managing and accompanying treatment of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, or Parkinson’s disease []. But also the area of mental health offers a wide range of applications for disorders such as depression or anxiety. In many of these applications, there is a focus on accurately recording the course of symptoms and providing treatment recommendations based on that information. In addition to direct therapeutic effects, DTx can promote the patient’s disease awareness and thus indirectly increase patient autonomy. As of today, the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices lists 35—partly temporarily—approved DTx applications for which reimbursements are offered in Germany [Because data collected by DTx are often stored in vendor-owned systems, access to these data by attending physicians must be an integral part of the solution. This can be achieved by alternatively storing data into public electronic health record systems or providing data access on the base of public data exchange standards (e.g., HL7) in the future.

In addition to securing data transmission and data storage, there are concerns about security issues affecting the direct device safety. Since the data transmission is one-way only (read-only for remote monitoring), the security threat is theoretically limited to the interception of transmitted data by unauthorized persons. A potential harmful reconfiguration of device parameters by compromising the remote-monitoring connection seems therefore technically not feasible.

Remote monitoring of implanted devices such as pacemakers and implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICD) enables early detection of even subclinical events and, thus, allows timely, potentially lifesaving interventions. Furthermore, periodic routine device checkups that have previously taken place in an in-person outpatient setting can be performed remotely. Therefore, devices connect automatically to small home-monitoring base stations, for example, located in patients’ bedrooms, to transmit recorded anomalies to a control server via a secured cellular network connection. This allows timely assessment of potential medical events or device malfunctions by healthcare professionals []. Real-time monitoring and thus integration into emergency medical services is currently not possible that way. In the future, AI-supported methods of signal analysis may help to prioritize the emerging number of reported events more efficiently.

Telemedical applications have experienced an enormous expansion, not least due to the COVID-19 pandemic []. Because of today’s broad availability and wide acceptance of teleconferencing technologies, certain parts of the medical workflow, such as anamnesis, discussion of results, or periodic follow-ups, can alternatively take place in the form of teleconsultations instead of physical in-person meetings. This not only enables low-threshold access to specialized health resources from rural areas but also allows consideration of the special needs of patients with impaired mobility. In a 2021 member survey conducted by the American Medical Association, 85% of the responding physicians indicated the use of telehealth applications, with more than 80% stating “facilitating patients better access to care” as their main motivation [].

Artificial intelligence and machine learning in medicine

Machine learning, presumably the most prominent subfield of artificial intelligence these days, refers to strategies for solving defined tasks in which computers are not explicitly programmed with rule-based algorithms, but are taught on an abstract level to acquire a solution from existing data. These strategies aim to develop a mathematical function that can predict an output value based on a number of input values, for example, to classify a patient’s condition into “critically ill” or “recovering,” or to predict a numerical value such as the duration of treatment based on several acquired values. Due to the large number of input values (several thousand to even millions) that arise in some applications such as image processing, the derived functions are often rather complex. An essential factor in building machine learning models is whether training data with corresponding output values are available during the training phase. As this facilitates an iterative refinement process based on a feedback mechanism while building the model, such strategies are known as supervised learning strategies. If no annotated training data are available, unsupervised learning strategies can be applied to classify datasets based on identified similarities or detected anomalies.

Especially advances in the field of artificial neural networks (ANNs) and their sub-form convolutional neural networks (CNNs) have contributed to the rapid spread of machine learning-based applications in healthcare. ANNs are complex mathematical functions that model processes in the human cerebral cortex in an abstract way. Each ANN is composed of one input and one output layer which encompass several so-called hidden layers of artificial neurons between them. By passing a set of input values through these successive layers of neurons, features can be extracted in an incremental way. For example, an ANN trained on certain images could learn to identify edges in its first layers, shapes based on these edges in further layers, and specific objects based on these shapes in its final layers. The functionality and performance of the network result from the pattern in which the neurons are interconnected. This pattern develops during the training process by tweaking the weights and biases that are associated with these connections. Depending on the complexity of the task, a considerable amount of training data may therefore be required. Network architectures with more than two hidden layers are referred to as deep neural networks (DNN).

23 ]. Since Esteva et al. demonstrated in a remarkable 2017 publication that a CNN trained on nearly 130,000 images performed at least equally well in classifying lesions suspicious for skin cancer compared to board-certified dermatologists, the field of machine learning-based applications in medicine experienced rapid further development, with more than 85,000 listed publications in PubMed as of today [].

24 , 25 ]. Interesting applications also arise in signal analysis. Apart from studies on the detection of atrial fibrillation based on ECG and PPG signals [ 11 ], machine learning-based approaches can also emphasize disease markers that may have not had significance in clinical practice yet. For example, a study by Attia et al. demonstrated that individuals with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation may also be identified even during phases of sinus rhythm by analyzing standard 12-lead ECGs. The pathophysiological background is presumably based on specific patterns in the P‑wave section and alterations of the PQ interval [ 26 ]. Because these approaches perform particularly well in pattern-recognition tasks, various studies have been published especially in the fields of radiology and signal analysis. Examples include publications about (COVID-19) pneumonia detection or segmentation of pulmonary embolism in thoracic CT images []. Interesting applications also arise in signal analysis. Apart from studies on the detection of atrial fibrillation based on ECG and PPG signals [], machine learning-based approaches can also emphasize disease markers that may have not had significance in clinical practice yet. For example, a study by Attia et al. demonstrated that individuals with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation may also be identified even during phases of sinus rhythm by analyzing standard 12-lead ECGs. The pathophysiological background is presumably based on specific patterns in the P‑wave section and alterations of the PQ interval [].

27 ‐ 30 ]. However, this study also highlights an important limitation of neural network classifier models—the lack of explainability. Since the processes that arise during the building of ANNs reach an enormous level of complexity, the traceability of their decisions is currently virtually impossible. Although a lot of scientific effort goes into researching “explainable AI,” ANNs have a reputation for resembling a black box. Aside from legal product-liability issues, this also raises concerns about trustworthiness, which is an important factor for its clinical acceptance. Both science and industry are required to address these issues. Other important concerns are potential gender and ethnic biases of ANNs, which may occur when training datasets underrepresent certain patient populations. The impact of this topic has been demonstrated by several studies to date. Thoughtful selection of training data and awareness of this issue in clinical application is of absolute necessity [].

In addition to their application in diagnostics, machine learning-based approaches can help predict the risk of disease development or certain courses for individual patients (“predictive AI”). This may help to reduce the onset of certain diseases through individually tailored screening and preventive measures and to deploy resources in a more targeted manner. Used wisely, machine learning-based applications will empower physicians by taking over the burden of repetitive low-level tasks to provide time for more demanding tasks and, not least, personal patient contact.