Female participation or “feminization” of medicine

It should be taken into consideration that for (almost) every woman who starts a family there is a man who is fathering the children []. However, fatherhood does not seem to impede a men’s career. Physician shortage should therefore be explained by the socio-cultural phenomenon that childcare and other unpaid care work, like taking care of elderly family members, or kin-keeping are still seen as women’s business. Discriminatory gender stereotypes like this are a real problem and should be reconsidered for the sake of a world where men and women have equal rights and duties. A recent US study showed that during the Covid-19 pandemic 24.6% of female physicians were responsible for child care and schooling compared to only 0.8% of male physicians []. At the Medical University of Graz only 8% of all parental leaves are taken by men, at the Medical University of Vienna about 20% []. In Vienna, most fathers take parental leaves of only fifty days, whereas mothers take two to four times longer leaves []. In Scandinavian/Nordic countries, parental leave is shared equally between mothers and fathers. Additionally, men and women in leading positions, working part-time, are more common []. Sharing childcare, and the financial losses and risks typically associated with raising children, is a key element of gender equality []. A better balance between work and private life could facilitate equal chances not only for women in medicine or other professions but also for men to come to fulfillment in their roles as fathers and/or care-takers. Reducing the total hours of work per week would be a way to facilitate a better balance. To address the concept that women abandon their careers by choice: First and foremost, it has to be considered that leaning against a gender stereotype is a decision not taken lightly. Women in high positions with children are often labeled as bad mothers, abandoning their role as primary care-taker []. Additionally, there is a lack of female role models in powerful positions, and specific mentoring for young female professionals []. This may lead to the tendency of women to perceive themselves as less capable than men even when they are more capable [] a fact that was labeled as “confidence gap” []. The empowerment of female doctors and scientists is therefore of utmost importance. Networking, mentoring, and career coaching are valuable tools to improve and support the professional development of women []. At the Medical University of Vienna the curriculum “schrittweise” and the “Frauen netz.werk Medizin” are installed to address these needs []. However, to reduce the risk that programs for the advancement of women help to reproduce stereotypes they must include structural and cultural aspects of organizations as well.