Putting global health high on the agenda of medical schools

Setting the stage

1 ]. Therefore, it is vital to critically reflect categories of “global south” and “global north” as geographical boundaries, and rather think in terms of inequalities that are present in all countries [ 2 ]. Global health implies mainly human health, but as it is intriguingly interlinked with animal health and the environment, the related terms of “one health” and “planetary health” have been coined subsequently [ 3 ]. Comprehensive approaches to health are important, as human health belongs to a closely interwoven system of many factors and can only be as strong as its weakest part. When asking ten people about their definition of global health, you might receive ten different answers. The field is rapidly changing and evolved from public and international health []. Therefore, it is vital to critically reflect categories of “global south” and “global north” as geographical boundaries, and rather think in terms of inequalities that are present in all countries []. Global health implies mainly human health, but as it is intriguingly interlinked with animal health and the environment, the related terms of “one health” and “planetary health” have been coined subsequently []. Comprehensive approaches to health are important, as human health belongs to a closely interwoven system of many factors and can only be as strong as its weakest part.

In our perspective on global health education, we define global health as the subject of improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations and communities around the globe, using a critical and interdisciplinary approach. Global health aims at leaving no one behind and to therefore diminish or remove health disparities through education, research, and collaborative as well as interdisciplinary action. To us, global health is a principle or a framework to look at health-related challenges and a way to look at health and medicine more comprehensively by including knowledge, methods, theories, and technologies from different disciplines.

4 ]. Understanding social and wider determinants of health and practicing cultural humility is important in all global learning scenarios. Global perspectives on health are useful to analyze structural challenges faced in all health care systems and to help understand the diversity of cultures and patients’ concepts of disease []. Understanding social and wider determinants of health and practicing cultural humility is important in all global learning scenarios.

5 ]. For many students, global health and its newer developments are important reasons for taking up their studies as they plan to work in these fields later. While there is an increasing offer of stand-alone global health courses and programs (often with substantial tuition fees) and given the indisputable importance of global health with its skills in general, it is surprising that global health is nearly non-existent in mandatory courses of many medical schools [ 6 , 7 ]. Academic institutionalization at medical universities or schools is often insufficient and global health seems to be seen more as a personal interest than a profession. Thus, suitable academic programs, positions, and careers are still scarce [ 6 ]. A rapidly increasing number of students want to take courses in the field of global health []. For many students, global health and its newer developments are important reasons for taking up their studies as they plan to work in these fields later. While there is an increasing offer of stand-alone global health courses and programs (often with substantial tuition fees) and given the indisputable importance of global health with its skills in general, it is surprising that global health is nearly non-existent in mandatory courses of many medical schools []. Academic institutionalization at medical universities or schools is often insufficient and global health seems to be seen more as a personal interest than a profession. Thus, suitable academic programs, positions, and careers are still scarce [].

In this opinion paper, we reflect on global health and global health education as well as challenges that the coming generation are likely to face. We draw from the expertise and experiences of a diverse set of authors with backgrounds in social sciences, medicine, and global health education. We specifically reflect on the following: What global health concerns will young medical professionals encounter in future? What are important concepts that can be used to tackle those? How can global health be incorporated in education programs? What are opportunities and challenges for young global health scholars?