03.02.2020 | Correction

Correction to: Serum levels of sclerostin reflect altered bone microarchitecture in patients with hepatic cirrhosis

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
M.D. Robert Wakolbinger, M.D. Associate Professor Christian Muschitz, Ph.D. Jacqueline Wallwitz, M.D. Associate Professor Gerd Bodlaj, M.D., Ph.D. Xaver Feichtinger, M.D. Jakob E. Schanda, M.D. Professor Heinrich Resch, Ph.D. Andreas Baierl, M.D. Professor Peter Pietschmann
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise
The online version of the original article can be found under https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-019-01595-8.
Correction to:
Wien Klin Wochenschr 2019
https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-019-01595-8
The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. The last sentence should read: Patients with ALD had significantly lower sclerostin levels, compared to controls. The authors apologize for the …

Über diesen Artikel

