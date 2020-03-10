Comparisons of venous indwelling needles and intravenous infusion with steel needles in pediatric outpatient care

Summary

Objective To compare the application effects of venous indwelling needles and intravenous infusion with steel needles in pediatric outpatient care and to observe the complications of the two approaches.

Methods A total of 110 children who received intravenous infusions in our hospital from March 2018 to May 2018 were selected as study subjects. Children were assigned to an observation group ( n = 55) or a control group ( n = 55) based on a random number table, of which the children in the control group received intravenous infusion with the steel needles while the children in the observation group received intravenous infusion with indwelling needles. Their mental states were rationally evaluated by the state-trait anxiety inventory (STAI) and modified Yale preoperative anxiety score (MYPAS) in the two groups. At the same time, the total number of punctures in 3 days of infusion, complications and the parents’ satisfaction with nursing service were compared between the two groups.

Results The difference in STAI and MYPAS scores was statistically significant between the two groups ( P < 0.05). The difference in the total number of punctures on the first day was not statistically significant ( P > 0.05) between the two groups, but the difference in the total number of punctures on the second day and the third day was statistically significant ( P < 0.05). Besides this, the incidence of complications in the observation group was less than that in the control group, and the nursing satisfaction in the observation group was higher than that in the control group ( P < 0.05).