14.01.2020 | Correction

Correction to: Intrahospital mortality of influenza patients during the 2017–2018 influenza season

Report from a tertiary care hospital in Austria

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Florian Obendorf, Carmen Klammer, Matthias Heinzl, Margot Egger-Salmhofer, Michael Resl, Benjamin Dieplinger, Martin Clodi
Wichtige Hinweise
The online version of the original article can be found under https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-019-01578-9.
Correction to:
Wien Klin Wochenschr 2019
https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-019-01578-9
The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the title. The correct title is: Intrahospital mortality of influenza patients.
The original article has been corrected. We apologize for the …

Über diesen Artikel

