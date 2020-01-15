14.01.2020 | Correction
Correction to: Intrahospital mortality of influenza patients during the 2017–2018 influenza season
Report from a tertiary care hospital in Austria
The online version of the original article can be found under https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-019-01578-9.
Wien Klin Wochenschr 2019
The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the title. The correct title is: Intrahospital mortality of influenza patients.
