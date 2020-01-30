Cardiac catherization in Austria

The online version of this article () contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Summary

Background Cardiac catheterization is one of the most widely performed cardiac interventional procedures worldwide. The Austrian National Catheterization Laboratory Registry (ANCALAR), started in 1992, collects annual data on cardiac catheterization in Austria. The registry enables in-depth understanding of the dynamics of cardiac catheterization procedures and their use across 34 cardiac catheterization laboratories in Austria.

Methods Data from ANCALAR on cardiac catheterization including the latest data for 2017, voluntarily provided by centers with cardiac catheterization laboratories, were analyzed. Where possible, international comparisons in therapeutic and interventional cardiac procedures are made with Switzerland and Germany.

Results Internationally, Austria ranks alongside the top countries in Europe. Whilst the number of people undergoing routine percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) remains stable, complex and acute interventions are increasing year by year in Austria.