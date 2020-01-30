 Skip to main content
29.01.2020 | original article Open Access

Cardiac catherization in Austria

Results from the Austrian National Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory Registry (ANCALAR) 2012–2018

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Prof. Volker Mühlberger, Lalit Kaltenbach, Katie Bates, Hanno Ulmer, Austrian National Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory Registry (ANCALAR), Österreichische Kardiologische Gesellschaft (ÖKG)
Ergänzende Inhalte
Wichtige Hinweise

Electronic supplementary material

The online version of this article (https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-019-01599-4) contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Cardiac catheterization is one of the most widely performed cardiac interventional procedures worldwide. The Austrian National Catheterization Laboratory Registry (ANCALAR), started in 1992, collects annual data on cardiac catheterization in Austria. The registry enables in-depth understanding of the dynamics of cardiac catheterization procedures and their use across 34 cardiac catheterization laboratories in Austria.

Methods

Data from ANCALAR on cardiac catheterization including the latest data for 2017, voluntarily provided by centers with cardiac catheterization laboratories, were analyzed. Where possible, international comparisons in therapeutic and interventional cardiac procedures are made with Switzerland and Germany.

Results

Internationally, Austria ranks alongside the top countries in Europe. Whilst the number of people undergoing routine percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) remains stable, complex and acute interventions are increasing year by year in Austria.

Conclusion

Evidence from ANCALAR revealed that Austria is another example of the difficulties of weighing current guidelines with new emerging evidence and resulting real-life clinical practice in the dynamic world of interventional cardiology.

Zusatzmaterial
Austrian National Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory Registry Centres 2017/2018 and Pooled Indicators 2015–2017
508_2019_1599_MOESM1_ESM.docx
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

