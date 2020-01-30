29.01.2020 | original article Open Access
Cardiac catherization in Austria
Results from the Austrian National Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory Registry (ANCALAR) 2012–2018
Summary
Background
Cardiac catheterization is one of the most widely performed cardiac interventional procedures worldwide. The Austrian National Catheterization Laboratory Registry (ANCALAR), started in 1992, collects annual data on cardiac catheterization in Austria. The registry enables in-depth understanding of the dynamics of cardiac catheterization procedures and their use across 34 cardiac catheterization laboratories in Austria.
Methods
Data from ANCALAR on cardiac catheterization including the latest data for 2017, voluntarily provided by centers with cardiac catheterization laboratories, were analyzed. Where possible, international comparisons in therapeutic and interventional cardiac procedures are made with Switzerland and Germany.
Results
Internationally, Austria ranks alongside the top countries in Europe. Whilst the number of people undergoing routine percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) remains stable, complex and acute interventions are increasing year by year in Austria.
Conclusion
Evidence from ANCALAR revealed that Austria is another example of the difficulties of weighing current guidelines with new emerging evidence and resulting real-life clinical practice in the dynamic world of interventional cardiology.