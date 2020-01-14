13.01.2020 | short report
Added value of transthoracic 2D echocardiographic en face view of the tricuspid valve
- Zeitschrift:
- Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Wichtige Hinweise
Electronic supplementary material
The online version of this article (https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-019-01601-z) contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.
Both authors have read the final draft of the manuscript and approved submission.
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.