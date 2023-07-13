Skip to main content
European Surgery

12.07.2023 | case report

An unlikely path: hernia mesh migration

A case report

verfasst von: Ana Rita Ferreira, Bárbara Castro, Catarina Ortigosa, Sílvia Costa, Bela Pereira, Manuel Oliveira

Erschienen in: European Surgery

Summary

Background

Mesh migration is one of the most uncommon complications that arise after inguinal hernia repair. Only small case series have been described in the literature and the most frequent locations are bladder, small intestine, cecum, and sigmoid colon. The exact incidence is not yet known. We disclose a particularly relevant case due to the extensive migration path taken.

Methods

The authors present a rare case of mesh migration into the rectal stump of a patient with a history of abdominoperineal amputation with colostomy 19 years and open inguinal hernia repair 10 years previously.

Results

The remnant mesh fragment was successfully excised by transanal minimally invasive surgery.

Conclusion

This case highlights the importance of recognizing and reporting this complication, a phenomenon which can occur at different time intervals after surgery. Reports are heterogeneous but crucial, because mesh migration can lead to a diversity of clinical conditions and potentially serious morbidity. The authors present a distinctive case of complete transluminal migration of a propylene mesh that was initially placed in the preperitoneal space several years before. The minimally invasive surgery performed was successful. Given the high number of these surgical procedures worldwide, a lower diagnostic threshold and reporting of any complication should be encouraged to aid appropriate management and successful treatment.
Gandhi D, Marcin S, Xin Z, Asha B, Kaswala D, Zamir B. Chronic abdominal pain secondary to mesh erosion into cecum following incisional hernia repair: a case report and literature review. Ann Gastroenterol. 2011;24(4):321–4. PubMedPubMedCentral
Dieter RA Jr. Mesh plug migration into scrotum: a new complication of hernia repair. Int Surg. 1999;84(1):57–9. PubMed
Metadaten
Titel
An unlikely path: hernia mesh migration
A case report
verfasst von
Ana Rita Ferreira
Bárbara Castro
Catarina Ortigosa
Sílvia Costa
Bela Pereira
Manuel Oliveira
Publikationsdatum
12.07.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-023-00807-w