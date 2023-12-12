Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
European Surgery

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

11.12.2023 | original article

Comparative analysis of custom-made endograft simulation techniques: physical prototypes versus numerical simulations

verfasst von: Dr. Fadi Taher, M.D., Miriam Kliewer, M.D., Jean-Noel Albertini, M.D., Joris Vermunt, PhD, Raphael Doustaly, MSc, Corinna Walter, M.D., Markus Plimon, M.D., Jürgen Falkensammer, M.D., Herbert Langenberger, M.D., Afshin Assadian, M.D.

Erschienen in: European Surgery

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

The technical success of fenestrated endovascular aortic repair (FEVAR) relies on the exact fit of the custom-made endograft in the patient. Numerical simulation software has been made available (PLANOP™, PrediSurge) to digitally test the intended endograft design.

Methods

The distance between opposite peaks of the proximal endograft sealing ring were measured on computed tomography (CT) scans of the test implantation within a 3D printed model, on numerical simulation software, and on postoperative CT (reference). Two types of modeling were used for the aorta in the numerical simulation software: rigid and deformable. This resulted in four measurements: (1) CT scan of the physical endograft prototype implanted in a rigid printed silicone model of the aorta, (2) rigid numerical or finite element (FE) simulation of the endograft implanted in a rigid aortic model, (3) numerical or FE simulation with a deformable virtual aortic model, and (4) patient postoperative CT.

Results

Ten patients were included in the study. The mean distance between peaks was 26.8 mm in the postoperative CT scan (reference). The distance in the rigid printed model was 23.8 ± 2.0 mm p < 0.003). The FE analysis with rigid aorta measured 23.8 ± 1.5 mm (p < 0.006). Measurements performed on CT of the physical prototype test implanted in the printed silicone model of the aorta, and measurements from FE analysis with rigid modeling, were not significantly different. Measurements in a simulated deformable aorta were 27.4 ± 2.1 mm (p  < 0.521). A high correlation (r = 0.81, p < 0.01) was found between measurements on postoperative CT and deformable aorta FE analysis.

Conclusion

Numerical simulation with a rigid aorta may be a suitable substitute for traditional test implantation of a non-sterile prototype within a 3D aortic model. This may help reduce time for graft planning and fabrication. The FE analysis with a deformable aorta was able to predict peak-to-peak distances at the proximal sealing ring more reliably. The effect on clinical outcomes and endoleak occurrence remains to be elucidated in future trials.
Literatur
1.
Karelis A, Haulon S, Sonesson B, Adam D, Kolbel T, Oderich G, et al. Editor’s choice—multicentre outcomes of redo fenestrated/branched endovascular aneurysm repair to rescue failed fenestrated endografts. Eur J Vasc Endovasc Surg. 2021;62(5):738–45. CrossRefPubMed
2.
Oderich GS, Greenberg RK, Farber M, Lyden S, Sanchez L, Fairman R, et al. Results of the United States multicenter prospective study evaluating the Zenith fenestrated endovascular graft for treatment of juxtarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms. J Vasc Surg. 2014;60(6):1420–8.e1–5. CrossRefPubMed
3.
Falkensammer J, Taher F, Plimon M, Kliewer M, Walter C, Pelanek E, et al. Assessment of pull-out forces in TEVAR and ANACONDA FEVAR combination and early clinical results: creation of a proximal landing zone for FEVAR in patients with extent I and extent IV TAAas. Ann Vasc Surg. 2020;66:160–70. CrossRefPubMed
4.
de Niet A, Zeebregts CJ, Reijnen M, Fenestrated Anaconda Study group. Outcomes after treatment of complex aortic abdominal aneurysms with the fenestrated Anaconda endograft. J Vasc Surg. 2020;72(1):25–35.e1. CrossRefPubMed
5.
Oderich GS, Farber MA, Schneider D, Makaroun M, Sanchez LA, Schanzer A, et al. Final 5‑year results of the United States Zenith fenestrated prospective multicenter study for juxtarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms. J Vasc Surg. 2021;73(4):1128–38.e2. CrossRefPubMed
6.
Taher F, Assadian A, Strassegger J, Duschek N, Koulas S, Senekowitsch C, et al. Pararenal aortic ulcer repair. Eur J Vasc Endovasc Surg. 2016;51(4):504–10. CrossRefPubMed
7.
Taher F, Falkensammer J, McCarte J, Strassegger J, Uhlmann M, Schuch P, et al. The influence of prototype testing in three-dimensional aortic models on fenestrated endograft design. J Vasc Surg. 2017;65(6):1591–7. CrossRefPubMed
8.
Kliewer ME, Bordet M, Chavent B, Reijnen M, Frisch N, Midy D, et al. Assessment of fenestrated anaconda stent graft design by numerical simulation: results of a European prospective multicenter study. J Vasc Surg. 2022;75(1):99–108.e2. CrossRefPubMed
9.
de Niet A, Donselaar EJ, Holewijn S, Tielliu IFJ, Lardenoije J, Zeebregts CJ, et al. Endograft conformability in fenestrated endovascular aneurysm repair for complex abdominal aortic aneurysms. J Endovasc Ther. 2020;27(5):848–56. CrossRefPubMed
10.
Banno H, Kobeiter H, Brossier J, Marzelle J, Presles E, Becquemin JP. Inter-observer variability in sizing fenestrated and/or branched aortic stent-grafts. Eur J Vasc Endovasc Surg. 2014;47(1):45–52. CrossRefPubMed
11.
Malkawi AH, Resch TA, Bown MJ, Manning BJ, Poloniecki JD, Nordon IM, et al. Sizing fenestrated aortic stent-grafts. Eur J Vasc Endovasc Surg. 2011;41(3):311–6. CrossRefPubMed
12.
Derycke L, Senemaud J, Perrin D, Avril S, Desgranges P, Albertini JN, et al. Patient specific computer modelling for automated sizing of fenestrated stent grafts. Eur J Vasc Endovasc Surg. 2020;59(2):237–46. CrossRefPubMed
13.
Demanget N, Duprey A, Badel P, Orgeas L, Avril S, Geindreau C, et al. Finite element analysis of the mechanical performances of 8 marketed aortic stent-grafts. J Endovasc Ther. 2013;20(4):523–35. CrossRefPubMed
14.
Derycke L, Perrin D, Cochennec F, Albertini JN, Avril S. Predictive numerical simulations of double branch stent-graft deployment in an aortic arch aneurysm. Ann Biomed Eng. 2019;47(4):1051–62. CrossRefPubMed
Metadaten
Titel
Comparative analysis of custom-made endograft simulation techniques: physical prototypes versus numerical simulations
verfasst von
Dr. Fadi Taher, M.D.
Miriam Kliewer, M.D.
Jean-Noel Albertini, M.D.
Joris Vermunt, PhD
Raphael Doustaly, MSc
Corinna Walter, M.D.
Markus Plimon, M.D.
Jürgen Falkensammer, M.D.
Herbert Langenberger, M.D.
Afshin Assadian, M.D.
Publikationsdatum
11.12.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-023-00819-6