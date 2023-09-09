Updated Austrian treatment algorithm for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer

E2100 [ 81 ] Miller et al. (2007), N Engl J Med Paclitaxel vs. paclitaxel plus bevacizumab 722 patients 354 paclitaxel vs. 368 paclitaxel plus bevacizumab Primary endpoint: PFS Paclitaxel plus bevacizumab significantly prolonged PFS vs paclitaxel alone (median, 11.8 vs. 5.9 mo; HR for progression, 0.60; P < 0.001) and increased ORR (36.9% vs. 21.2%, P < 0.001). OS was similar in both arms without significant difference (median, 26.7 vs. 25.2 mo; HR, 0.88; P = 0.16). In patients receiving paclitaxel plus bevacizumab grade 3 or 4 hypertension (14.8% vs. 0.0%, P < 0.001), headache (2.2% vs. 0.0%, P = 0.008), proteinuria (3.6% vs. 0.0%, P < 0.001), infection (9.3% vs. 2.9%, P < 0.001) and cerebrovascular ischemia (1.9% vs. 0.0%, P = 0.02) were observed more frequently. Febrile neutropenia was uncommon overall (< 1%) Early therapy of mBC with paclitaxel plus bevacizumab improves PFS and ORR, but not OS

Open, phase III, prospective, randomized, controlled, multicenter

RIBBON‑1 [ 82 ] Robert et al. (2011), J Clin Oncol Standard chemotherapy plus bevacizumab vs. standard chemotherapy alone 1237 patients 615 in capecitabine vs. 622 taxane ( n = 307) or anthracycline ( n = 315) based chemo Primary endpoint: PFS Median PFS was longer for each chemotherapy regimen with bevacizumab. In the capecitabine subgroup PFS increased from 5.7 to 8.6 mo (HR 0.69; 95% CI, 0.56–0.84; P < 0.001); and for the taxane or anthracycline cohort from 8.0 to 9.2 mo (HR 0.64; 95% CI, 0.52–0.80; P < 0.001). No statistically significant differences observed in OS between the bevacizumab and the placebo cohorts. Safety was consistent with outcomes of previous bevacizumab studies The addition of bevacizumab to capecitabine, taxane or anthracyline-based chemotherapy improves PFS in first-line treatment of mBC

Double blind, phase III, randomized (2:1), controlled, multicenter

TNT [ 108 ] Tutt et al. (2018), Nat Med Carboplatin vs. docetaxel 376 patients 188 carboplatin vs. 188 docetaxel Primary endpoint: ORR In unselected population (376 patients) carboplatin not more active than docetaxel (ORR: 31.4 vs. 34.0; P = 0.66). In patients with gBRCA-BC, carboplatin had double ORR vs. docetaxel (68% vs. 33%; p = 0.01). No treatment interaction observed for BRCA1 methylation, BRCA1 mRNA-low status or myriad-HRD mutation. High docetaxel response in non-basal subgroup. Patients with advanced TNBC benefit from BRCA1/2 mutation characterization, but not myriad-HRD analysis or BRCA1 methylation First evidence of clinical utility of BRCA 1/2 genotyping to inform treatment choice in mTNBC and familial breast cancer

Open, phase III, prospective, randomized, controlled, parallel group, multicenter

EMBRACA [ 93 ] Litton et al. (2018), N Engl J Med Talazoparib (1 mg once daily) or standard single-agent TPC (capecitabine, eribulin, gemcitabine, or vinorelbine in continuous 21-day cycles) 431 patients 287 talazoparib vs. 144 standard therapy Primary endpoint: PFS Median PFS in talazoparib arm significantly longer vs. TPC (8.6 mo vs. 5.6 mo; HR progression/death, 0.54; 95% CI, 0.41–0.71; P < 0.001). Interim median HR for death 0.76 (95% CI, 0.55–1.06; P = 0.11, at 57% of projected events). ORR higher in the talazoparib arm vs. TPC (62.6% vs. 27.2%; odds ratio, 5.0; 95% CI, 2.9–8.8; P < 0.001). Hematologic grade 3–4 AEs occurred in 55% of talazoparib arm and in 38% of TPC; nonhematologic grade 3 AEs occurred in 32 and 38% of patients, respectively Significant benefit among advanced BC and BRCA1/2 patients for talazoparib with respect to PFS

Open, phase III, randomized (2:1), controlled, multicenter

IMpassion130 [ 59 ] Schmid et al. (2018), N Engl J Med Atezolizumab plus nab-paclitaxel vs. placebo plus nab-paclitaxel 902 patients 451 atezolizumab plus nab-paclitaxel vs. 451 placebo plus nab-paclitaxel Primary endpoint: PFS Median PFS of 7.2 mo with atezolizumab plus nab-paclitaxel; 5.5 mo with placebo plus nab-paclitaxel (HR for progression/death, 0.80; 95% CI, 0.69–0.92; P = 0.002). In PD-L1-positive tumors, median PFS of 7.5 mo and 5.0 mo, respectively (HR, 0.62; 95% CI, 0.49–0.78; P < 0.001). In ITT, median OS of 21.3 mo with atezolizumab plus nab-paclitaxel and 17.6 mo with placebo plus nab-paclitaxel (HR for death, 0.84; 95% CI, 0.69–1.02; P = 0.08), In PD-L1-positive tumors, the median OS of 25.0 mo and 15.5 mo, respectively (HR, 0.62; 95% CI, 0.45–0.86). Atezolizumab + nab-paclitaxel prolonged PFS in mTNBC patients, both in ITT and PD-L1-positive populations. AEs consistent with known safety profiles Demonstrated activity for the atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel combination in patients with mTNBC

Double-blind, phase III, randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter

OlympiAD [ 91 , 92 ] Robson et al. (2019), Ann Oncol Olaparib tablets (300 mg bid) or predeclared TPC (capecitabine, vinorelbine, or eribulin) 302 patients 205 olaparib vs. 97 TPC chemo Primary endpoint: PFS Median PFS significantly longer in olaparib arm vs. TPC (7.0 mo vs. 4.2 mo; HR progression/death, 0.58; 95% CI, 0.43–0.80; P < 0.001). RR of 59.9% with olaparib and 28.8% with TPC. Grade ≥ 3 AEs of 36.6% with olaparib and 50.5% with TPC. Rate of treatment discontinuation (toxicity) was 4.9 and 7.7%, respectively. At 64% data maturity, median OS was 19.3 mo with olaparib vs. 17.1 mo with TPC (HR 0.90, 95% CI 0.66–1.23; P = 0.513); median follow-up was 25.3 and 26.3 months, respectively. HR for OS with olaparib versus TPC in prespecified subgroup of triple negative receptor status was 0.93 (0.62–1.43) Meaningful benefit for olaparib in mBC patients who had not received chemo previously and significantly improved PFS with olaparib

Open, phase III, randomized, controlled, multicenter

Keynote-355 [ 60 ] Cortes et al. (2020), Lancet Pembrolizumab (200 mg) every 3 weeks plus chemotherapy (nab-paclitaxel; paclitaxel; or gemcitabine plus carboplatin) or placebo plus chemotherapy 847 patients 566 pembrolizumab-chemotherapy vs. 281 placebo-chemotherapy Dual primary endpoints: PFS and OS Median follow-up 25.9 mo (IQR 22.8–29.9) in pembrolizumab-chemo arm and 26.3 mo (22.7–29.7) in placebo-chemo arm. Among patients (CPS ≥ 10), median PFS 9.7 mo with pem-chemo and 5.6 mo with placebo-chemo (HR for progression/death, 0.65, 95% CI 0.49–0.86; one-sided P = 0.0012, primary objective met). Among patients (CPS ≥ 1) median PFS 7.6 and 5.6 months (HR, 0.74, 0.61–0.90; one-sided P = 0.0014 not significant). Pembrolizumab treatment effect increased with PD-L1 enrichment. Grade 3–5 treatment-related AEs 68% in the pem-chemo arm and 67% in the placebo-chemo arm, including death in < 1% in the pem-chemo and 0% in the placebo-chemo arms Pembrolizumab added to standard chemo as first-line treatment of mTNBC

Double-blind, phase III, randomized (2:1), placebo-controlled, multicenter