Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

10.11.2023 | original article

Does cannabis elevate cancer risk?

Evidence from Mendelian randomization

verfasst von: Dong Niu, Chenchen Li, Haoran Qu, Yuling Zheng

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

Cannabis use is increasing annually but the relationship between cannabis use and cancer incidence is not uniform because of confounding factors. We aimed to assess the effect of cannabis use on cancer risk using a two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) approach.

Methods

Secondary data analyses were performed on pooled data based on Genome-Wide Association Study (GWAS), selecting data from the ICC and UK-Biobank and 23andMeInc lifetime cannabis use and cannabis use disorder related to the substance use disorders working group from the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium, then selecting highly correlated SNPs as instrumental variables. The substance use disorders working group, iPSYCH, and deCODE GWAS data, and then highly correlated SNPs were selected as instrumental variables for two-sample Mendelian randomization analyses using inverse variance weighting, MR-Egger regression, and weighted median, respectively, to evaluate the relationship between lifetime cannabis use and nine tumors, and subsequently analyzed these results in the same way using cannabis use disorders.

Results

The risk of all cancers except breast cancer was not associated with lifetime cannabis use. Our inverse variance weighting method found that lifetime marijuana use reduced the breast cancer risk (P = 0.016, odds ratio [OR] = 0.981), and we subsequently conducted analyses of cannabis use disorders and cancer risk, which showed that cannabis use disorders elevated the risk of breast cancer (P = 0.007, OR = 1.007) as well as the risk of lung cancer (P = 0.014, OR = 1.122).

Conclusion

Large MR analyses suggest that lifetime cannabis use may reduce breast cancer risk, but cannabis use disorder exacerbates the risk of breast and lung cancer. The mechanisms responsible for this outcome remain to be investigated.
Anhänge
Nur mit Berechtigung zugänglich
Literatur
1.
Hall W. What has research over the past two decades revealed about the adverse health effects of recreational cannabis use? Addiction. 2015;110:19–35. CrossRefPubMed
2.
Lowe DJE, Sasiadek JD, Coles AS, George TP. Cannabis and mental illness: a review. Eur Arch Psychiatry Clin Neurosci. 2019;269:107–20. CrossRefPubMed
3.
4.
Hall W, Lynskey M. Evaluating the public health impacts of legalizing recreational cannabis use in the United States. Addiction. 2016;111:1764–73. CrossRefPubMed
5.
Hall W, Weier M. Assessing the public health impacts of legalizing recreational cannabis use in the USA. Clin Pharmacol Ther. 2015;97:607–15. CrossRefPubMed
6.
7.
Siegel RL, Miller KD, Wagle NS, Jemal A. Cancer statistics. CA A Cancer J Clinicians. 2023;73:17–48. CrossRef
8.
Ghasemiesfe M, Barrow B, Leonard S, Keyhani S, Korenstein D. Association between Marijuana use and risk of cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis. JAMA Netw Open. 2019;2:e1916318. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
9.
Erzurumlu Y, Catakli D, Sezer S. Cannabidiol negatively regulates androgenic signal in prostate cancer cells and fine-tunes the tumorigenesis by modulating endoplasmic reticulum-associated degradation, unfolded protein response, and autophagy. Rev Bras Farmacogn. 2023;33:316–25. CrossRef
10.
11.
Whynot EG, Tomko AM, Dupré DJ. Anticancer properties of cannabidiol and ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol and synergistic effects with gemcitabine and cisplatin in bladder cancer cell lines. J Cannabis Res. 2023;5:7. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
12.
Zhong N, Li D, Wang B, Kovalchuk O, Kovalchuk I. Cannabinol inhibits cell growth and triggers cell cycle arrest and apoptosis in cancer cells. Biocatal Agric Biotechnol. 2023;48:102627. CrossRef
13.
AminiLari M, Wang L, Neumark S, Adli T, Couban RJ, Giangregorio A, et al. Medical cannabis and cannabinoids for impaired sleep: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials. Sleep. 2022;45:zsab234. CrossRefPubMed
14.
Croker JA, Bobitt J, Arora K, Kaskie B. Cannabis and palliative care utilization among non-terminal cancer patients in the illinois medical cannabis program. Psychoactives. 2023;2:52–65. CrossRef
15.
Jafri S, Hansen E, Fuenmayor R, Case AA. Medical Cannabis for insomnia in a patient with advanced breast cancer. J Pain Symptom Manage. 2023;65:e497–e502. CrossRefPubMed
16.
17.
Smith DG, Ebrahim S. ‘Mendelian randomization’: can genetic epidemiology contribute to understanding environmental determinants of disease? Int J Epidemiol. 2003;32:1–22. CrossRefPubMed
18.
Hemani G, Zheng J, Elsworth B, Wade KH, Haberland V, Baird D, et al. The MR-Base platform supports systematic causal inference across the human phenome. Elife. 2018;7:e34408. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
19.
Voirin N, Berthiller J, Benhaïm-Luzon V, Boniol M, Straif K, Ayoub WB, et al. Risk of lung cancer and past use of cannabis in Tunisia. J Thorac Oncol. 2006;1:577–9. CrossRefPubMed
20.
Bouti K, Borki R, Fenane H, Harrak L. Cannabis smoking and risk of lung cancer—a systematic review and meta-analysis. IJMS. 2014;1:31–7. CrossRef
21.
Takeda S, Yamamoto I, Watanabe K. Modulation of Delta9-tetrahydrocannabinol-induced MCF‑7 breast cancer cell growth by cyclooxygenase and aromatase. Toxicology. 2009;259:25–32. CrossRefPubMed
22.
Ligresti A, Moriello AS, Starowicz K, Matias I, Pisanti S, De Petrocellis L, et al. Antitumor activity of plant cannabinoids with emphasis on the effect of cannabidiol on human breast carcinoma. J Pharmacol Exp Ther. 2006;318:1375–87. CrossRefPubMed
Metadaten
Titel
Does cannabis elevate cancer risk?
Evidence from Mendelian randomization
verfasst von
Dong Niu
Chenchen Li
Haoran Qu
Yuling Zheng
Publikationsdatum
10.11.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-023-02303-3