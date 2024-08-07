The future of general practice and family medicine in Austria

The source of misconceptions lies in history: in the many changes in the meaning and role of general practice, summarized here very briefly []:

According to the European definition [], general practice/family medicine is fundamentally different from all the specialized disciplines, and fundamentally different from all health professions. The discipline of general practice/family medicine is, in a nutshell, generalist medicine within a wide patient-related as well as community-oriented context, with the aim of defragmentation and contextualization in a highly specialized medical environment []. These characteristics make it well suited to fulfil the public health mandate mentioned above, but this mandate is not its first and foremost goal, as is explained later.

A more modern perception of GPs, also in Austria, is that they are part of primary care, serving as a first point of contact, as a coordinator who guides patients through the healthcare system []. This describes the administrative function of primary care, its role within the healthcare system [], with the aim of saving costs and resources in specialized medicine. It is a public health mandate, not a description of a medical discipline and its content.

General practice/family medicine has only recently been recognized as a medical discipline also in Austria—as one of the last countries in Europe. Now there is an opportunity to officially define its subject, its tools and goals, and establish appropriate training based on this definition. The understanding of the discipline is generally diffuse, historically rooted in the lack of specialization: those who are “not specialized” [], knowing something of everything—a view that has not yet completely disappeared, supplemented by the rather ambiguous attribution of being “responsible for the whole person”.

In the following, this text proposes to use, in the Austrian context, the term “ Allgemeinmedizin ” (general medicine) for the period before the recognition as the discipline of general practice/family medicine. When the term general practice or general practitioner is used for this context in this text, the physician practicing in their office is meant. In an international context the international terminology will be maintained.

As there are significant differences in the connotations of the terms general medicine, general practice, and family medicine between the English language definitions and the Austrian (and partly German) context, some explanations of the Austrian perception of this medical field and its terminology will be attempted in the following text. The fact that there has been no clear understanding of a medical discipline in Austria so far, is reflected in the labelling as “ Allgemeinmedizin ” (general medicine; author’s direct translation—not identical with the original English language term). Until 2015, Austrian general practitioners (GPs) received formal training only through hospital-based training with no specific training in their own field “ Allgemeinmedizin ”, not to mention any training in general practice/family medicine as understood in the international context. Additionally, most doctors of all fields completed training in “ Allgemeinmedizin ”, before specializing in their respective disciplines, so that no special training characterized and distinguished general practitioners, who were in fact addressed by the unspecific term of “ Allgemeinmediziner ” (general physician—author’s direct translation) regardless of their working context. The recent recognition as a discipline has led to a renaming in accordance with the international terminology of general practice/family medicine.

A brief summary of the discipline’s origins and developments

The history of medicine starts at the bedside. Physicians were generalists, medicine was “general” medicine, the aim was healing individual patients in their spiritual and community context. Specialization did not exist. The ancient Greek (and later Roman) medical schools (Hippocrates and successors/pupils, Aristotle, Galen) made the first known attempts to add an early form of a scientific approach, coexisting with a holistic view, still combined with spiritualism and mysticism where knowledge was lacking.

The medieval world had lost most of the ancient knowledge, probably due to religious beliefs and restrictions. Theoretical concepts were discussed among scholars (“scholastics”), unattached to patients, separated from the practice of healing, which was dominated by magic, religion, beliefs, and prohibitions (“cloister medicine”).

Around 1000 A. D., the first Islamic Enlightenment, with Islamic and Jewish medical schools in Arab countries and Moorish Spain, brought rapid progress. This was still mostly not just holistic medicine, but a systematic search for knowledge and understanding, and the generalization of results into rules and “guidelines”, called qanoons. This period ended with the expulsion of Muslims and Jews from Spain.

8 ]. It was the European Enlightenment from the middle of the eighteenth century, which took up Greek-Arabic knowledge that changed the world. A rapid increase in knowledge followed, leading to specialization—it could no longer be handled by a generalist. Europe went back to limiting scientific efforts by religious laws and prohibitions []. It was the European Enlightenment from the middle of the eighteenth century, which took up Greek-Arabic knowledge that changed the world. A rapid increase in knowledge followed, leading to specialization—it could no longer be handled by a generalist.

Medicine began to focus on research, on technical means, on modern scientific methods, on curing ailments and diseases, moving away from old-fashioned healing, which was strongly based on theological and philosophical concepts.

General medicine remained, of course the generalist could not be dispensed with, but GPs remained as those who did not specialize, did not win Nobel Prizes and did not make it into the headlines with dramatic successes. Holistic medicine continued to be perceived as connected with a non-scientific approach and it was abused by esotericism, mysticism, and political extremists, at least from the 1930s onwards.