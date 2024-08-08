Balint groups’ possible role in self-care and job satisfaction of general practitioners—A qualitative study

The analysis of the interview transcripts resulted in 8 main themes and 39 subthemes. A main theme focuses on the description of the interviewees and 7 main themes focus on the experiences and influences of Balint work. Details are given in Table

Description of interviewees

2 Variable n All 7 State Lower Austria 2 Upper Austria 1 Salzburg 3 Vienna 1 Sex Female 6 Male 1 Work experience (as primary care physician) 8 years 1 14–15 years 3 20 years 1 > 30 years 2 Balint group participation 4–7 years 5 16 years 1 35 years 1 There were 7 participants in the interview sample. The average professional experience was more than 18 years and the average length of participation in Balint groups was more than 10 years. Participants were recruited from 4 different Austrian provinces and from 6 different Balint groups. Details are given in Table

Of the participants 5 worked in the public sector and 2 participants worked in the private sector, 2 participants worked full-time in their own general practice from Monday to Friday (one in a large city in Austria, the other one in a more rural area), with contracts to all Austrian health insurances. Of the participants 2 worked in a group practice also with contracts to all Austrian health insurances, one of them full time and another 30 h per week with additional 10 h of private appointments. Another primary care physician working in the public sector works as a GP in a hospital and as school physician, 2 primary care physicians currently work in the private sector in their own elective general medical practice and one of them additionally works in a rehabilitation center. One of them has worked as a substitute primary care physician in the public sector for many years.

Job satisfaction at the time of the interview Out of 7 experts 6 rated their job satisfaction as high to very high. The interviewees named the following aspects that contribute to a high level of job satisfaction: self-determined work, variety in everyday working life, daily reflection, collaboration and exchange with colleagues, opportunities for continuing education and training, working with students, being aware of one’s own needs, setting boundaries and taking breaks. The patient-physician relationship, successful patient contacts, patient-centered work, and the ability to take time for the patients were highlighted as particularly conducive to job satisfaction. One expert rated the job satisfaction as rather low. This is mainly due to structural and financial challenges.

Self-care of the interviewees at the time of the interview One expert described self-care as very good, thanks to an ideal work-life balance and changes in the professional environment. Of the experts three described self-care as an ongoing process that has to be learned slowly and should be renewed and made conscious on a regular basis. While two experts described their self-care as in need of improvement, another expert stated that self-care is currently clearly neglected due to personal problems. Activities and ways to improve self-care mentioned by the experts include exercise, nature walks, gardening, spending time with loved ones, taking rest periods, getting enough sleep, listening to music, attending cultural events, and an overall healthy lifestyle. Experts highlighted time management and breaks between patient appointments as critical to providing quality care and mentioned that small rituals are a good way to calm down during the working day.

Professional challenges and difficulties “If I have to see 100 patients in a day, I can’t deal with conflicts and problems the way I want to, and things stay open. If I have to fill in an insane amount of paperwork and have no time at all to deal with the person, these are the systemic factors that have a huge impact on the patient-physician relationship, on the quality of care, and also on patient and physician satisfaction.” (Interview 6) The experts described some important challenges and difficulties in their professional life. Time seems to be a major challenge in everyday work. Busy work schedules leave little time for breaks or to address conflicts and problems, which can have a negative impact on the patient-physician relationship, quality of care and satisfaction for both parties. Pressure situations make it difficult to attend to personal needs.

Another challenge, described by some experts, is that primary care physicians work alone most of the time. The workload cannot be shared, and decisions are always made by one person alone. One expert described working alone as an advantage as it leads to self-determination.