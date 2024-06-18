The effect of early remdesivir administration in COVID-19 disease progression in hospitalised patients

Early initiation of antiviral treatment has also shown to improve outcomes and reduce morbidity in other acute viral infections []. This therapeutic approach, seems to have beneficial effects for the antiviral treatment of COVID-19 with remdesivir in outpatients as well []. In this study we present the findings of a retrospective data analysis conducted during the delta and omicron periods, focusing on examining the influence of the timing of remdesivir administration on the clinical outcomes of hospitalized patients.

The current evidence for remdesivir’s efficacy regarding mortality in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is inconclusive. While some studies have shown favorable outcomes, indicating a decrease in mortality in patients with no or low oxygen need [], other studies showed that remdesivir had little to no effect on mortality []. Additionally, there is uncertainty regarding the impact of remdesivir on the duration to clinical improvement in terms of oxygen dependency for both invasively and non-invasively ventilated patients []. As a result guidelines, such as those from the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), recommend against the use of remdesivir for mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients []. Other benefits of remdesivir like reducing the risk of disease progression [] or reducing the time to recovery [] were shown in earlier disease stages before the need for High Flow Oxygen Therapy. Regarding this, an initiation of remdesivir in an earlier disease stage seems have a more favourable outcome.

Currently intravenous remdesivir is approved by the FDA and EMA for the treatment of COVID-19 in both hospitalized patients and non-hospitalized patients at risk for clinical progression to severe disease. Treatment should begin within 7 days of symptom onset and continue for three to five days and can continue up to a maximum of ten days, depending on disease severity and patient’s risk profile []. Remdesivir has a low side effect rate in COVID-19 patients, with nausea and liver enzyme elevation being the most common ones []. It has recently been approved for treatment in patients with severe kidney failure by the FDA [].

Remdesivir, a ribonucleotide analogue inhibitor of viral RNA polymerase, exhibits broad-spectrum antiviral properties []. It has demonstrated early in vitro activity against the Alpha lineage of SARS-CoV‑2 and continues to show in vitro activity against the Omicron variants and its subvariants [].

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) emerged as a global pandemic at the beginning of 2020 [], with older individuals and those with pre-existing conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, immunosuppression, obesity being at higher risk for severe illness and hospitalization [].

Materials and methods

In this retrospective data analysis, we conducted a thorough screening of all patient records for those who were hospitalized in the department of infectious disesases and tropical medicine, Klinik Favoriten Vienna, between 1st of July 2021 until the 31st of April 2022. In total 1314 patient’s records were screened. The study included adult patients (aged ≥ 18 years) with consecutive positive SARS-CoV‑2 PCR results who received at least one infusion of remdesivir during their hospitalization and had sufficient data available to determine the timing of remdesivir therapy since COVID-19 symptom onset. Patients were ineligible when symptom onset was unknown or data was insufficient to determine symptom onset. The duration of remdesivir therapy, as well as the use of additional antiviral agents such as monoclonal antibodies and supportive drugs like dexamethasone, were determined by the treating physicians in accordance with current guidelines, clinical severity, and the rate of patient improvement. The data analysis was approved by the local ethic committee and was conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. Data was obtained anonymously and according to the EU privacy policy.

The collected demographic data consisted of information on sex, age, BMI, COVID-19 vaccination history, and medical history. Additionally, data on the SARS-CoV‑2 variant of concern confirmed by PCR, vital parameters at admission (oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, heart frequency and blood pressure), and daily oxygen saturation during hospitalization were obtained. The study also extracted information on COVID-19 specific therapies and other treatments, including the use of antibiotics.

Symptom onset was defined as the appearance of the first among a list of COVID-19 associated symptoms, including cough, fever, fatigue, myalgia and arthralgia, dyspnea, loss of smell, and gastrointestinal symptoms. The initiation of remdesivir therapy after symptom onset was defined using 24-hour intervals, where day 0 represented the first 24 h since symptom onset (day 0: 0–24 h, day 1: 24–48 h since symptom onset etc.).

In-hospital disease progression was measured according to the WHO COVID-19 clinical progression scale (Fig.; []). All patients were assigned a baseline score according to the clinical progression scale at hospital admission. In hospital disease progression was determined by an increase of at least one point compared to baseline. Patients who required Intensive Care Unit attention with mechanical oxygen therapy or medical support with vasopressors and had a score between 7 to 9 on the WHO COVID-19 Clinical Progression Scale were summarized to one progression point. Mortality was assessed as death occurring during hospitalization. Fig. 1

The primary outcome was in hospital diseases progression according the WHO COVID-19 Clinical Progression Scale. Secondary endpoints included any need for oxygen therapy, need for high flow oxygen therapy, ICU admission and in hospital mortality.