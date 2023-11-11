Outcome of COVID-19 patients treated with VV-ECMO in Tyrol during the pandemic

The aim of this analysis was to determine the incidence and outcome of COVID-19 patients treated with VV-ECMO in Tyrol, Austria, where provision of ECMO was restricted to one tertiary hospital (four different units) and, thus, resources were very limited. Consequently, strict criteria for VV-ECMO initiation had to be established from the very beginning of the pandemic.

To provide a basis for more homogeneous indications for ECMO, criteria published by an expert panel based on the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO) guidelines for initiating VV-ECMO were established (ESM table 1) []; however, finally the initiation remained an individualized decision made by the physician in consultation with an interdisciplinary team.

During the years 2020–2022 intensive care units (ICU) were faced with the challenge of treating critically ill patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). These patients were mostly admitted to ICUs due to respiratory failure [] requiring noninvasive ventilation (NIV) or invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV) []; however, in a small percentage of patients the use of venovenous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VV-ECMO) was inevitable due to progressive respiratory deterioration []. Due to the high demand many centers previously not providing ECMO services started to do so during the pandemic. As the number ECMO devices are limited and performing extracorporeal life support (ECLS) treatment requires substantial material and staffing resources, the implementation of criteria to avoid a first come first serve approach and to achieve the best possible outcome for the patients was necessary. Despite the application of the criteria, the outcome of patients remains uncertain being influenced by various complications such as bleeding [] and additional organ failures, such as acute kidney injury (AKI) []. Additionally, various other factors depending on physicians’ decisions, such as the time point of cannulation, settings of mechanical ventilation and weaning procedures reportedly impact outcome []. Therefore, a center’s experience in performing ECLS, which is reflected in the number of treatments performed per year, is a quality parameter and associated with the mortality rate []. During the pandemic, many ICUs established the use of ECMO treatment, but outcomes showed huge variations between centers as well as countries. Furthermore, a tendency to increased mortality associated with increased ECMO use was reported [].

Methods

16 ]. This registry was approved by the local ethics committee (Nr. 1099/2020). This is a secondary analysis of the Tyrol-CoV-ICU-Reg, a prospective multicenter registry, including data from 13 different ICUs allocated in 8 hospitals (list of all participating ICUs available in ESM table 2) in the period from 1 February 2020 until 14 December 2022. Of the ICUs five were located at the University Hospital of Innsbruck, four units provided VV-ECMO treatment, one of which started for the first time during the pandemic. Inclusion criteria for the registry were admission to an ICU and a positive SARS-CoV‑2 PCR. The Tyrol-CoV-ICU-Reg has been published in detail previously []. This registry was approved by the local ethics committee (Nr. 1099/2020).

13 ]. The ECMO service was provided for the regions of Tyrol and Vorarlberg, two states in Austria comprising about 1.1 million inhabitants. Initiation of VV-ECMO was standardized for all the centers supervised by one ECMO team on the basis of criteria published by an expert panel based on ELSO guidelines for initiating VV-ECMO []. The ECMO service was provided for the regions of Tyrol and Vorarlberg, two states in Austria comprising about 1.1 million inhabitants.

Data were collected until death or discharge from hospital, whichever occurred first. If patients were transferred from one ICU to another ICU (within participating ICUs), the stays were linked and analyzed as one stay.

Anzeige

17 ] and the simplified acute physiology score 3 (SAPS 3) were calculated at the time of ICU admission. Only adult patients (age ≥ 18 years) were included in this analysis. Baseline characteristics were extracted from the patient information system and recorded in the Tyrol-CoV-ICU-Reg. Based on the documentation of the intensive care units, interventions and their duration as well as medication and complications were collected. The sequential organ failure assessment (SOFA) score [] and the simplified acute physiology score 3 (SAPS 3) were calculated at the time of ICU admission.

18 ]. Continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH), continuous venovenous hemodialysis (CVVHD) and continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) were summarized as renal replacement therapy (RRT). All interventions had to be performed for at least 2 h a day to be considered. Considering respiratory support, invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV) and noninvasive mechanical ventilation (NIV) were distinguished. Ventilation was classified as IMV when it was performed via endotracheal intubation or tracheostoma, while NIV was categorized into nasal high flow and positive pressure ventilation (CPAP/ASB) conducted by a mask or helmet. An AKI was diagnosed by applying the Kidney Disease:Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) guidelines including increased serum creatinine or decreased urine output []. Continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH), continuous venovenous hemodialysis (CVVHD) and continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) were summarized as renal replacement therapy (RRT). All interventions had to be performed for at least 2 h a day to be considered.

Comorbidities were obtained by searching the patient information system and were grouped into cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes mellitus/prediabetes, renal comorbidity, hepatic comorbidity, neurological comorbidity, respiratory comorbidity, solid cancer, non-solid cancer, and immunosuppression.

Continuous variables are presented as median (interquartile range, IQR) while categorical variables are shown as numbers with corresponding percentage. Statistical analyses were performed with the software SPSS (version 27; IBM Corp., Armonk, NY, USA). Normal distribution was tested by Shapiro-Wilk tests. The significance of continuous variables was evaluated by conducting t‑tests and Mann-Whitney U‑tests, while the χ2-test was used for categorical variables. Correlations were calculated by applying the η coefficient and analysis of variance.

A two-sided p value < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.