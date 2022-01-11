 Skip to main content
10.01.2022 | main topic Open Access

Successful application of pulsed electromagnetic fields in a patient with post-COVID-19 fatigue: a case report

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Dr. Barbara Wagner, OR Mag. Margarete Steiner, Dr. Lovro Markovic, MBA MMSc Univ. Prof. Dr. Richard Crevenna
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Post-COVID-19 fatigue is a frequent symptom in COVID-19 survivors, which substantially limits patients to achieve full recovery and potentially restrains return to work. The previous literature has not yet reported the use of pulsed electromagnetic fields in this indication.

Methods

Over the course of 5 weeks, 10 sessions of pulsed electromagnetic field treatment with a high magnetic flux density were applied to a patient suffering from post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome. Fatigue, work ability, quality of life as well as anxiety, depression, stress level, and resilience were evaluated using validated patient-reported outcome measures.

Results

Fatigue, work ability, quality of life, and psychological well-being improved clearly over the course of the treatment and showed stable results 6 weeks later.

Conclusion

The use of pulsed electromagnetic field therapy with a device that allows sufficient penetration of the body tissue might be a promising physical modality to manage post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome, which could reduce clinical and economic health consequences. Clinical sham-controlled studies are needed to evaluate the effect of pulsed electromagnetic fields in this indication.

