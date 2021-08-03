02.08.2021 | review Open Access
Evidence-based art in the hospital
Summary
Background
Evidence-based art is the investigation of art effects and art investigated for effects. In this study the evidence regarding patient preferences for art styles and effects of art in nonpsychiatric hospitals and outpatient departments was reviewed.
Methods
Results from original articles were retrieved by a scoping PubMed search and by browsing the internet using the terms “evidence based art”, “evidence based design”, “art and hospital” and “design and hospital”, “art effect”, “design effect”, “landscape preference” and “abstract art figurative art”. The quality of art was not operationalized as a criterion.
Results
Of the articles 7 original sources showed patient preference for natural scenes and figurative art, 2 studies showed no preference, 16 studies showed positive art effects on well-being and behavior and 5 studies showed a positive effect of nature pictures on measurable findings.
Conclusion
Controversial results together with theoretical aspects suggest natural scenes in patient rooms and diverse art in public areas.