Significance of plasma relaxin-2 levels in patients with primary hypertension and type 2 diabetes mellitus

Results

RLN-2 levels were reduced in patients with AH compared to healthy volunteers ( p < 0.001), and hypertensive patients with T2DM had lower RLN-2 levels than those without impaired glucose metabolism ( p < 0.001). RLN‑2 was negatively correlated with systolic blood pressure (SBP) ( p < 0.001) and anthropometric parameters such as body mass index (BMI; p = 0.027), neck ( p = 0.045) and waist ( p = 0.003) circumferences, and waist-to-hip ratio ( p = 0.011). RLN‑2 also had inverse associations with uric acid levels ( p = 0.019) and lipid profile parameters, particularly triglycerides ( p < 0.001) and non-HDL-C/HDL‑C ( p < 0.001), and a positive relationship with HDL‑C ( p < 0.001). RLN‑2 was negatively associated with glucose ( p < 0.001), insulin ( p = 0.043), HbA1c ( p < 0.001), and HOMA-IR index ( p < 0.001). Univariate binary logistic regression identified RLN‑2 as a significant predictor of impaired glucose metabolism ( p < 0.001).