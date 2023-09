Schon gewusst …?

Originalpublikation

Saleh RNM, Hornberger M, Ritchie CW, Minihane AM (2023) Hormone replacement therapy is associated with improved cognition and larger brain volumes in at-risk APOE4 women: results from the European Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease (EPAD) cohort. Alzheimers Res Ther. 2023 Jan 9; 15(1):10.