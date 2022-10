Qualitätssicherung in der Vorsorgekoloskopie in Österreich und europaweit

Zurück zum Zitat Barret M, Boustiere C, Canard JM et al (2013) Factors associated with adenoma detection rate and diagnosis of polyps and colorectal cancer during colonoscopy in France: results of a prospective, nationwide survey. PLoS One 8:e68947. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1371/​journal.​pone.​0068947 CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral