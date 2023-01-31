Multi-omics approaches for precision obesity management

Introduction

1 ]. There is also a rising concern that obesity rates have tripled in the past 30 years and continue to spread in both developed and developing nations. The WHO predicts that every fifth adult in the world will suffer from obesity by 2025. The obesity epidemic is one of the most important public health concerns in the world today. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that overweight affects 30–70% and obesity affects 10–30% of the adult population globally []. There is also a rising concern that obesity rates have tripled in the past 30 years and continue to spread in both developed and developing nations. The WHO predicts that every fifth adult in the world will suffer from obesity by 2025.

2 ]. Evidence has shown that obesity is a risk factor for developing many noncommunicable diseases, such as diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, and certain types of cancer [ 3 , 4 ]. Apart from the associated health problems for individuals living with obesity, the social, medical, and economic costs can also be a burden on societies. Besides, obesity in childhood and adolescence can lead to social stigma and isolation, decreased life expectancy, a high frequency of sick leave, disability pension, and increased mortality. Despite the growing recognition of the disease, obesity does not receive enough attention that is proportionate to its increased prevalence and impact []. Evidence has shown that obesity is a risk factor for developing many noncommunicable diseases, such as diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, and certain types of cancer []. Apart from the associated health problems for individuals living with obesity, the social, medical, and economic costs can also be a burden on societies. Besides, obesity in childhood and adolescence can lead to social stigma and isolation, decreased life expectancy, a high frequency of sick leave, disability pension, and increased mortality.

5 , 6 ]. One explanation for the lack of progress is that most approaches focus on the treatment of the medical consequences once symptoms are manifested, rather than prevention. Secondly, even those public health initiatives that are directed towards obesity prevention and management show little evidence of success and efficacy at the population level. The lack of measurable change illustrates that obesity is a multifactorial chronic disease that cannot be solved by simply promoting better diets and more physical activity. To date, not a single country has successfully been able to curb the accumulating burden of obesity []. One explanation for the lack of progress is that most approaches focus on the treatment of the medical consequences once symptoms are manifested, rather than prevention. Secondly, even those public health initiatives that are directed towards obesity prevention and management show little evidence of success and efficacy at the population level. The lack of measurable change illustrates that obesity is a multifactorial chronic disease that cannot be solved by simply promoting better diets and more physical activity.

2), body weight, waist circumference [ 7 ] and clinical parameters, such as plasma lipid profile, glycated hemoglobin, insulin, and fasting glucose levels to determine obesity comorbidities [ 8 ]. Although they are commonly used methods for assessing morbid obesity, they are limited in their estimate for risk prediction and capability to provide insights into specific molecular changes and the biochemical alterations in the development of obesity. Another apparent challenge is the traditionally simplistic calculation of severe obesity. Obesity is commonly characterized as the accumulation of body fat that results when energy intake exceeds energy expenditure, although individuals respond differently to this imbalance due to genetic predisposition. Currently, obesity diagnostics are based on standardized phenotypical body characteristic parameters: body mass index, BMI (≥ 30 kg/m), body weight, waist circumference [] and clinical parameters, such as plasma lipid profile, glycated hemoglobin, insulin, and fasting glucose levels to determine obesity comorbidities []. Although they are commonly used methods for assessing morbid obesity, they are limited in their estimate for risk prediction and capability to provide insights into specific molecular changes and the biochemical alterations in the development of obesity.

9 ]. When applied to obesity prevention and management, precision medicine could bring forward knowledge on the etiology of obesity and its pathophysiological links with chronic diseases by collecting a wide range of omics data (i.e., genetics, metabolomics, and microbiome). For instance, a recent Hungarian study has highlighted the role of genetic and epigenetic factors to further understand the mechanisms involved in obesity development [ 10 ]. The study investigated and genotyped 20 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) that were believed to be associated with the risk of obesity and found that “two types of multilocus genetic risk scores were constructed to estimate the combined effect of selected SNPs” [ 10 ]. Nevertheless, it has not been clarified how much these SNPs contribute to obesity risk and related quantitative factors if combined and whether they can be considered as possible predictors of obesity. Hence, obesity prevention and management require a novel approach. Precision medicine promises to reform our understanding of health on the microlevel by incorporating individual characteristics such as genetics, lifestyle, and environmental risk factors. It is a personalized diagnostics approach that provides care to “the right individual at the right time” []. When applied to obesity prevention and management, precision medicine could bring forward knowledge on the etiology of obesity and its pathophysiological links with chronic diseases by collecting a wide range of omics data (i.e., genetics, metabolomics, and microbiome). For instance, a recent Hungarian study has highlighted the role of genetic and epigenetic factors to further understand the mechanisms involved in obesity development []. The study investigated and genotyped 20 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) that were believed to be associated with the risk of obesity and found that “two types of multilocus genetic risk scores were constructed to estimate the combined effect of selected SNPs” []. Nevertheless, it has not been clarified how much these SNPs contribute to obesity risk and related quantitative factors if combined and whether they can be considered as possible predictors of obesity.

5 ]. A key success of precision public health is its potential to provide a more accurate and better assessment of characterized populations by combining big data and advanced omics technology on disease patterns, pathogens, exposures, behaviors, and susceptibility. Similarly, precision public health approaches can potentially enhance our understanding of the interplay between individuals and macrolevel factors such as occupational or environmental exposures that influence populations’ health. It integrates precision and population-based strategies to provide “the right intervention to the right population at the right time” by examining the different subgroups of the population based on contextual variables such as geospatial risk modelling and cluster analyses to understand health conditions that arise in a population []. A key success of precision public health is its potential to provide a more accurate and better assessment of characterized populations by combining big data and advanced omics technology on disease patterns, pathogens, exposures, behaviors, and susceptibility.

11 ]. It has been increasingly successful in detecting common genetic susceptibility variants. For instance, to date, genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have identified more than 40 genetic variants associated with obesity and fat distribution [ 10 ‐ 12 ]. Furthermore, efforts are being made to integrate different omics biomarkers into multi-omics approaches to explore and refine the characterization of phenotypes and serve as targeted precision prevention. Today, the so-called omics technology is an innovative approach that promises to reform our understanding of the mechanisms explaining the complex biology behind obesity by collecting data on genes, metabolites, and examining biodatasets using genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and microbiomics methodological designs []. It has been increasingly successful in detecting common genetic susceptibility variants. For instance, to date, genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have identified more than 40 genetic variants associated with obesity and fat distribution []. Furthermore, efforts are being made to integrate different omics biomarkers into multi-omics approaches to explore and refine the characterization of phenotypes and serve as targeted precision prevention.

13 , 14 ]. Lastly, precision obesity management can potentially provide an accurate and better assessment of individuals with or without comorbidities. It allows to co-design a cost-effective and sustainable person-centered plan, and thus improves the quality of life in every individual with obesity and related comorbidities. Consequently, screening specific biomarkers or genetic sequences in nonsymptomatic individuals can improve the current status quo of treatment of disease and will enable personalized treatment and therapy for obese individuals. When applied to obesity, integrating multi-omics approaches data analysis will enable a paradigm shift from the “one size fits all” approach towards precision obesity management, i.e. (1) precision prevention of the onset of obesity, (2) precision medicine and tailored treatment of obesity, and (3) precision risk reduction and prevention of secondary diseases related to obesity []. Lastly, precision obesity management can potentially provide an accurate and better assessment of individuals with or without comorbidities. It allows to co-design a cost-effective and sustainable person-centered plan, and thus improves the quality of life in every individual with obesity and related comorbidities.

Despite the abundant literature, there are no diagnostic molecular markers which are suitable for risk prediction or the reduction of obesity development at an early stage. This knowledge gap can be closed by multi-omics approaches. In this paper, a targeted review was conducted to provide an overview of the different types of omics data: genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics and microbiomics for a better understanding of the etiology and pathophysiology of obesity development and how multi-omics approaches can be implemented in precision obesity management.

1 Fig. 1 The various omics technologies applied to study obesity development × The different types of omics designs are grouped into two categories, the genome approach and the phenotype approach. Figureprovides a simple illustration, highlighting the two profiling strategies to integrate a multi-omics approach for precision obesity management.

In the following paragraphs, we describe the respective omics platforms, the definition and which technologies are used to detect them. Then we present the relation of the omics features with obesity and discuss the possibilities for applying it in the prevention, treatment, and risk reduction for secondary diseases.