 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

27.08.2022 | main topic

Carotid artery type of Eagle syndrome: an uncommon cause of ischemic stroke

verfasst von: MD Katarina Lakner, MD Assist. Lina Savšek

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Acute ischemic stroke in patients younger than the age of 50 years is a rare occurrence that results in high mortality and substantial loss of functional years of life. Internal carotid artery dissection (CAD) presents a rare, but serious condition that needs to be fully evaluated and carefully treated, as it may lead to an acute ischemic stroke in all, but mostly in younger patients. A possible cause for CAD, the carotid artery type of Eagle syndrome (ESy), is atypical and underrecognized. In this case report we present a case of a young patient with carotid artery type of ESy, resulting in a severe acute ischemic stroke. Only recognition of such a syndrome in its early symptomatic phase could allow appropriate management to prevent this kind of a deleterious outcome.
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
4.
Bokhari MR, Graham C, Mohseni M. Eagle Syndrome. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island: StatPearls Publishing; 2022.
5.
Metadaten
Titel
Carotid artery type of Eagle syndrome: an uncommon cause of ischemic stroke
verfasst von
MD Katarina Lakner
MD Assist. Lina Savšek
Publikationsdatum
27.08.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-022-02072-5

Version: 0.2092.0