Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
European Surgery

Open Access 26.08.2024 | original article

Looking back on a gold standard: a systematic literature review of laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication as an anti-reflux treatment option

verfasst von: Joerg Zehetner, MD, FACS, Johanna Hoffsten, MSc, Shuchesmita Das, MSc, MD, Sebastian F. Schoppmann, MD, FACS, John C. Lipham, MD, FACS

Erschienen in: European Surgery

insite
INHALT
download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN
insite
SUCHEN

Summary

Background

Laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication is considered the gold standard in surgical management of gastroesophageal reflux disease. Therefore, exhaustive scrutiny of the procedure is necessary. The aim of this study was to perform a complete and systematic literature review of laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication to summarize the evidence for safety and efficacy over time.

Methods

MEDLINE, Embase, CINAHL, the Cochrane Library, and Web of Science were searched for randomized controlled trials investigating intra- and postoperative outcomes at follow-ups between 4–6 weeks and 17 years.

Results

Among 1675 screened articles, 63 articles were identified comprising 40 trials with a total of 2619 participants. Intraoperative events included bleeding (2.9%), gastroesophageal injury/perforation (0.9%), and spleen injury/splenectomy (0.9%). One-year clinical follow-up presented the following: dysphagia (22.4%), heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain (15.1%), gas bloating (30.1%), and inability to vomit/belch (16.4%). These outcomes displayed a U-shaped curve with a minimum of symptoms at 1 year. At 10 years postoperatively, clinical outcomes deteriorated, demonstrating dysphagia (45.3%), heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain (30.9%), inability to vomit/belch (48.8%), and gas bloating (44.4%). Furthermore, the surgical benefit seems to dissipate at 17 years. At 1 and 10 years after surgery, reoperation rates were 6.7% and 16.3%, whereas proton pump inhibitor (PPI) use was at 12.3% and 23.3%, respectively.

Conclusion

The performance of Nissen fundoplication declines over time, as demonstrated by increased PPI medication usage for recurrent symptoms and an increased reoperation rate reaching a combined 39.6%, representing failures after 10 years. The complication rates are dominated by dysphagia, gas bloating, inability to belch/vomit, and/or recurrent reflux symptoms with heartburn.
Hinweise
Johanna Hoffsten and Shuchesmita Das are no longer at the Karolinska Institutet, although this is the institution at which they conducted most of the study.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Main novel aspects
1.
This review of laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication (LNF) is the first to cover 63 articles representing 40 different randomized trials including 2619 patients and synthesizing both intra- and postoperative endpoints using specific follow-up timepoints to showcase the safety and performance of LNF from both a short- and long-term perspective, unlike previous reviews, which have generally combined different timepoints into postoperative follow-up.
 
2.
Publications based on single studies and especially retrospective studies often have lower-quality data and more missing patients compared to randomized studies, where both the financial resources and study efforts are higher. Therefore, a systematic review of only randomized articles increases the strength of the data.
 
3.
By scrutinizing the evidence from trials published over the past 25 years, this review was able to show that the performance of LNF declines over time, as shown by increased use of proton pump inhibitor (PPI) medication to manage recurrent symptoms and the increased complication rate leading to more reoperations. Furthermore, this review showcased that dysphagia and recurrent reflux symptoms seem to be the main causes of reoperation with LNF. In addition, it also became apparent that clinical outcomes deteriorate 10 years postoperatively and that the surgical benefit of LNF seems to dissipate at 17 years.
 

Introduction

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) results from reflux of gastric content into the esophagus, which may cause troublesome symptoms or complications [1]. Heartburn and regurgitation are typical symptoms of GERD, with esophagitis and Barrett’s esophagus as potential complications that develop over time [1]. Although there is regional variation in prevalence, GERD is a common condition worldwide, with more than a billion cases [2]. Furthermore, there are indications that the global burden is increasing [2].
Available treatment strategies include a spectrum of interventions such as lifestyle modifications, medical therapy, and anti-reflux surgery [1]. Indications for surgical treatment include persistent symptoms despite optimally dosed medical therapy or reluctance regarding long-term medication use [1]. Anti-reflux surgery comprises several techniques, but the current standard is laparoscopic fundoplication [3]. The most frequently employed technique, which is considered the gold standard, is laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication (LNF) [1, 3]. This involves a complete (360°) fundal wrap around the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) and, unsurprisingly, it is extensively reported in the literature [410].
LNF is generally viewed as a safe and effective treatment method for patients with GERD, although it is, as is any other procedure, associated with certain complications and side effects [3]. Furthermore, the evidence is inconclusive despite the plethora of literature on the matter [410]. To circumvent the disadvantages associated with LNF, other surgical options have been developed, such as the Toupet fundoplication technique that utilizes a more reserved 270° fundal wrap [37, 9, 10]. However, these alternatives have their own challenges in terms of balancing the respective benefits and harms, resulting in LNF’s maintained popularity [46, 810].
Amidst the wide range of published literature on LNF, questions remain regarding the effectiveness of the technique and the need for exhaustive scrutiny of the procedure that collates the available empirical evidence.

Objective

The aim of this study was to perform a systematic literature review to summarize the evidence regarding the long-term postoperative safety and performance of LNF in adults with GERD.

Methods

This systematic literature review was conducted by including elements of the review process outlined in the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) statement [11]. The protocol was registered at www.​researchregistry​.​com (Identification number: Reviewregistry1176). In this review, only data pertaining to LNF are presented, without any comparator treatment modalities. Since LNF is currently the most often conducted anti-reflux procedure globally, the purpose of this style of presentation is to enrich clinical knowledge with a specific focus on LNF safety and efficacy. Furthermore, although there are several systematic literature reviews that focus on LNF, the included studies in these reviews are not recent (i.e., not from within the past 10 years), and the additional information provided in our review may confirm or provide additional context based on the latest evidence.

Eligibility criteria

  • Study design: randomized controlled trial (RCT).
  • Participants: adults diagnosed with GERD.
  • Intervention: LNF to treat GERD.
  • Comparator: other surgical procedures, such as variations of LNF and open surgery, and medication for management of GERD.
  • Follow-up periods: short-term follow-up of 1 month, 6 weeks, and 6 months. Long-term follow-up of 1 year, 5 years, and ≥ 10 years.
  • Outcomes:
    • Intraoperative outcomes: splenic injury, splenectomy, gastroesophageal injury, perforation, liver injury, bleeding, infection, pneumothorax, other respiratory-related complications, conversion to open surgery, and death due to surgery.
    • Postoperative outcomes (short- and long-term follow-up): odynophagia, dysphagia, stenosis, gas bloating, vomiting, regurgitation, inability to vomit/belch, heartburn, epigastric/sternal pain, esophageal spasm, reoperation, reasons for reoperation, use of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), percentage of overall time with pH < 4 on 24-hour monitoring, DeMeester score, LES pressure, endoscopy (for monitoring esophageal mucosal injury), Gastroesophageal Reflux Symptom Scale (GERSS), health-related quality of life (HRQOL), and the General Health Short Form 36 (GH-SF 36).
  • Context: clinical and community settings, regardless of geographical location.
  • Published full-text article in English.

Search strategy

Searches were conducted in MEDLINE (Ovid), Embase, CINAHL, the Cochrane Library, and Web of Science up until January 20, 2023. The search was performed by medical information experts from the Karolinska Institutet library. No limitations regarding publication dates were implemented. Reference lists of the selected eligible studies were manually searched for other relevant studies. See Appendix A for the detailed search strategy.

Selection of studies

Studies were selected via a thorough process facilitated by the program EndNote™ (Clarivate, Philadelphia, United States of America). First, duplicates were removed by EndNote’s built-in function. Second, titles and/or abstracts of the studies were screened by one reviewer (JH). Third, one reviewer (JH) assessed the eligibility of full-text articles using the eligibility criteria listed above. The study was considered the unit of interest and not each published article. Therefore, articles were collated if they originated from the same study.

Data extraction

An electronic data extraction form was developed and used to obtain data. Methods, LNF (intervention), participants, and outcomes in the LNF group were the focus. Data extraction was performed by one reviewer (JH). The template form as well as the data extracted and used are available upon request. If articles repeated results from the same study, they were compared, and data were extracted from only one of them.

Appraisal

Included studies were assessed using the Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) critical appraisal tool for RCTs [12]. The appraisal was performed independently by two reviewers (JH and SD). Any disagreement was resolved through discussion until consensus was reached.

Data analysis

The objective of this review was to synthesize clinical evidence solely on LNF to understand the clinical safety and performance of this procedure. As previously stated, the comparator arms were not included. Therefore, the scope of this systematic literature review excluded any comparative analyses such as meta-analysis. Descriptive statistics were used to present the intraoperative, clinical, and objective postoperative results for patients treated with LNF. Dichotomous data were collated for intraoperative and postoperative clinical outcomes. If needed, the data were recalculated as the number of events or percentages. Summary results included only studies with reported outcome data and corresponding sample size. A subanalysis was performed on a subset of studies comparing 10- and 17-year follow-up, where patients acted as their own control. Postoperative PPI use and reoperation were combined to represent treatment failure. Continuous data were collated for objective postoperative outcomes and calculated as weighted averages. The weights were calculated according to each individual study’s sample size. Regarding the percentage of overall time with pH < 4, a normal value was defined as < 4.5% [13]. A DeMeester score of < 14.72 was defined as the normal value [13]. Stenosis and esophageal spasm were not reported in the included studies and several postoperative outcomes (i.e., LES pressure, endoscopy, GERSS, HRQOL, and GH-SF 36) were inconsistently reported for the selected follow-ups. These outcomes were subsequently not analyzed nor further reported in this systematic literature review. See Table B.1 for further details.

Results

A total of 2524 records were identified through searching databases, of which 1675 were screened after removal of duplicates. During screening, 1572 records were excluded, and 103 full-text articles were assessed for eligibility. Eight additional records were identified through citation searching, of which seven were assessed for eligibility. In total, 63 articles (with data from 40 RCTs) met the inclusion criteria and were included [1476]. The flow diagram (Fig. 1) shows the work process for study selection and reasons for exclusion of full-text articles.

Included studies

Characteristics of included studies are summarized in Table 1. This systematic literature review included a total of 2619 participants treated with LNF. When presented, the study population was comprised of between 37% and 75% men, with a mean age of 42.9 to 59.1 years (median 42.5 to 52.0 years). The studies were conducted on five continents, mostly in Europe, and published between 1997 and 2022. Without further description, the comparator was one of the following: open Nissen fundoplication [14, 27, 29, 33, 36, 42, 74], laparoscopic Hill repair [19], laparoscopic anterior 90° fundoplication [57, 72], laparoscopic 120° anterior fundoplication [28], laparoscopic 180° anterior fundoplication [20, 25, 56, 65], laparoscopic 200 to 270° (Toupet) fundoplication [24, 35, 37, 40, 41, 44, 46, 55, 59, 60], robot-assisted LNF [32, 48, 49, 52], laparoscopic Lind fundoplication [39], a variation of LNF [22, 26, 34, 53, 54, 61, 69], or PPI therapy [15, 16, 45]. For the included studies with a variation of LNF, only one was considered as the intervention group and included in this review. The variations considered to be the comparator group and not presented in this review included LNF without division of short gastric vessels [22, 26, 61], LNF with crural closure using simple sutures and mesh hiatoplasty [34], additional prosthetic hiatal closure with a bougie [54], additional anterior hiatal closure [69], and LNF with suturing of the wrap to both diaphragmatic crura or to the body of the stomach [53]. In one study, the intervention group was divided into LNF with a 1.5- or 3‑cm wrap, but only data for participants receiving a 3-cm wrap were included [46, 47].
Table 1
Characteristics of included studies
Studya
Country
Baseline
Sample size (n)
Male (n)
Age (years)
Ackroyd et al. (2004) [14]
UK
52
39
Median 42.5
Anvari et al. (2006) [15]
Canada
52
29
Mean 42.9
Attwood et al. (2008) [16]
Galmiche et al. (2011) [17]
Hatlebakk et al. (2016) [18]
Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, UK
288
199
Mean 45
Aye et al. (2012) [19]
USA
46b
17
Mean 47.5
Baigrie et al. (2005) [20]
Roks et al. (2017) [21]
South Africa
84
49
NR
Blomqvist et al. (2000) [22]
Mardani et al. (2009) [23]
Sweden
52
29
Mean 48
Booth et al. (2008) [24]
UK
64
41
Mean 45.3
Cao et al. (2012) [25]
China
50
21
Mean 59.1
Chrysos et al. (2001) [26]
Greece
24
15
Mean 51
Chrysos et al. (2002) [27]
Greece
56
37
Mean 48
Djerf et al. (2016) [28]
Sweden
36
20
Median 47.5
Draaisma et al. (2006a) [29]
Broeders et al. (2009) [30]
Oor et al. (2017) [31]
Netherlands
98
NR
NR
Draaisma et al. (2006b) [32]
Netherlands
25
17
Median 52.0
Franzén et al. (2005) [33]
Sweden
50
27c
Median 48c
Granderath et al. (2005) [34]
Austria
50
30
Mean 48.7
Guérin et al. (2007) [35]
Belgium
77
54
NR
Heikkinen et al. (1999) [36]
Finland
22
NR
NR
Håkanson et al. (2019) [37]
Analatos et al. (2022) [38]
Sweden
227
134
Mean 50.2
Khan et al. (2009) [39]
UK
61
38
Mean 45
Koch et al. (2012) [40]
Austria
50
30
Mean 49.7
Koch et al. (2013) [41]
Austria
62
35
Mean 50.3
Laine et al. (1997) [42]
Salminen et al. (2012) [43]
Finland
55
NR
Mean 47
Laws et al. (1997) [44]
USA
23
10
Mean 45.5
Mahon et al. (2005) [45]
UK
109
71
Median 48
Mickevičius et al. (2008) [46]
Mickevičius et al. (2013) [47]
Lithuania
38
17
Mean 49.2
Morino et al. (2006) [48]
Italy
25
18
Mean 46.3
Müller-Stich et al. (2007) [49]
Müller-Stich et al. (2009) [50]
Lang et al. (2022) [51]
Germany
20
8
Mean 50.5
Nakadi et al. (2006) [52]
Belgium
11
8
Mean 48
Paranyak et al. (2021) [53]
Ukraine
51
26
Mean 50.5
Patterson et al. (2000) [54]
USA
90
53
Mean 47.9
Qin et al. (2013) [55]
China
215
NR
NR
Raue et al. (2011) [56]
Germany
32
NR
NR
Spence et al. (2006) [57]
Watson et al. (2012) [58]
Australia
39
19
Mean 45.7
Strate et al. (2008) [59]
Germany
100
NR
NR
Wang et al. (2015) [60]
China
43
20
Mean 57.0
Watson et al. (1997) [61]
O’Boyle et al. (2002) [62]
Yang et al. (2008) [63]
Kinsey-Trotman et al. (2018) [64]
Australia
52
31
Mean 45.3
Watson et al. (1999) [65]
Ludemann et al. (2005) [66]
Cai et al. (2008) [67]
Rudolph-Stringer et al. (2020) [68]
Australia
53
NR
NR
Watson et al. (2001) [69]
Wijnhoven et al. (2008) [70]
Chew et al. (2011) [71]
Australia
55
NR
NR
Watson et al. (2004) [72]
Nijjar et al. (2010) [73]
Australia, New Zealand
52
33
Mean 49
Wenner et al. (2001) [74]
Nilsson et al. (2002) [75]
Nilsson et al. (2004) [76]
Sweden
30
17
Median 50
NR not reported
aEach row corresponds to the same study and population, published in one or more articles
bPostoperative sample size
cData presented for per-protocol sample (n = 45)

Intraoperative outcomes

All included studies presented results for at least one intraoperative outcome (Table 2). In total, 78 injuries and other complications occurred. Most were respiration-related complications (4.5%), followed by bleeding (2.9%). Furthermore, 39 cases (1.6%) required conversion to open surgery, reported by 37 articles. Gastroesophageal injury or perforation occurred in 0.9% of the subjects, reported by 17 articles. However, no deaths occurred during LNF surgery. As shown in Table 2, several outcomes were sporadically reported by the included studies, except for conversion to open surgery.
Table 2
Number of intraoperative events
Study
Baseline sample size
Splenic injury/splenectomy
Gastroesophageal injury/perforation
Liver injury
Bleeding
Respiratory infection
Respiratory complicationsa
Conversion to open surgery
Death
Ackroyd et al. (2004) [14]
52
NR
NR
NR
1
NR
NR
5
0
Anvari et al. (2006) [15]
52
0
0
0
0
NR
NR
0
0
Attwood et al. (2008) [16]
288
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
17
0
0
Aye et al. (2012) [19]
46
NR
1
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
0
Baigrie et al. (2005) [20]
84
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
0
NR
Blomqvist et al. (2000 [22]
52
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
1
2
NR
Booth et al. (2008) [24]
64
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
0
0
Cao et al. (2012) [25]
50
0
1
0
0
NR
NR
NR
0
Chrysos et al. (2001) [26]
24
0
0
0
2
NR
NR
0
0
Chrysos et al. (2002) [27]
56
0
0
0
9
NR
NR
0
0
Djerf et al. (2016) [28]
36
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
1
NR
Draaisma et al. (2006a) [29]
98
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
6
NR
Draaisma et al. (2006b) [32]
25
2
NR
4
NR
NR
1
2
NR
Franzén et al. (2005) [33]
50
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
1
0
Granderath et al. (2005) [34]
50
0
0
0
0
NR
NR
0
NR
Guérin et al. (2007) [35]
77
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
1
0
Heikkinen et al. (1999) [36]
22
NR
NR
NR
2
NR
NR
1
NR
Håkanson et al. (2019) [37]
227
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
2
0
Khan et al. (2009) [39]
61
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
0
0
Koch et al. (2012) [40]
50
0
0
0
0
NR
NR
0
NR
Koch et al. (2013) [41]
62
0
0
0
0
NR
NR
0
NR
Laine et al. (1997) [42]
55
NR
2
NR
1
0
NR
5
NR
Laws et al. (1997) [44]
23
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
0
0
Mahon et al. (2005) [45]
109
2
1
1
NR
NR
NR
1
0
Mickevičius et al. (2008) [46]
38
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
0
Morino et al. (2006) [48]
25
0
0
0
0
NR
NR
0
0
Müller-Stich et al. (2007) [49]
20
0
0
0
2
NR
NR
0
NR
Nakadi et al. (2006) [52]
11
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
0
NR
Paranyak et al. (2021) [53]
51
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
1
0
0
Patterson et al. (2000) [54]
90
2
1
5
1
NR
1
0
0
Qin et al. (2013) [55]
215
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
0
0
Raue et al. (2011) [56]
32
0
0
0
0
NR
NR
0
NR
Spence et al. (2006) [57]
39
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
3
0
NR
Strate et al. (2008) [59]
100
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
0
0
Wang et al. (2015) [60]
43
0
0
0
0
NR
NR
0
0
Watson et al. (1997) [61]
52
NR
1
NR
3
NR
NR
4
NR
Watson et al. (1999) [65]
53
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
1
NR
Watson et al. (2001) [69]
55
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
0
NR
Watson et al. (2004) [72]
52
1
NR
NR
1
NR
2
2
NR
Wenner et al. (2001) [74]
30
0
1
1
2
0
2
5
NR
Total (n)
2619
7
8
11
24
0
28
39
0
Total percentageb
0.9%
0.9%
1.5%
2.9%
0.0%
4.5%
1.6%
0.0%
NR not reported
aIncludes atelectasis, pneumothorax, CO2 retention, minor respiratory complication, left subphrenic collection, respiratory failure, emphysema
bOnly studies with reported data

Postoperative outcomes

Heartburn and epigastric/sternal pain were combined into one outcome measure for the purposes of this review, which is referred to as “heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain” from this point on. Appendix B presents some results in more detail.
Results from the two earliest postoperative timepoints were collated into one period, i.e., 4 to 6 weeks after surgery. A summary of postoperative results is shown in Table 3 and presented more elaborately in Supplementary Table B.2. In total, 15 studies reported some result among 656 participants [14, 28, 34, 39, 48, 49, 5254, 57, 60, 61, 69, 72, 75]. Postoperative events were common, particularly dysphagia (46.1%), gas bloating (32.5%), and heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain (31.9%).
Table 3
Summary of clinical postoperative events at 4 to 6 weeks, 6 months, 1 year, 5 years, and 10 years follow-upa
Postoperative outcome
4–6 weeksb
6 monthsb
1 yearb
5 yearsb
10 yearsb
Odynophagia
18.7%
8.0%
13.8%
16.0%
c
Dysphagia
46.1%
27.9%
22.4%
28.9%
45.3%
Gas bloating
32.5%
32.2%
30.1%
52.7%
44.4%
Vomiting
7.9%
3.3%
2.6%
0.0%
7.0%
Regurgitation
14.6%
7.6%
8.4%
5.4%
18.3%
Inability to vomit/belch
31.3%
27.1%
16.4%
39.8%
48.8%
Heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain
31.9%
27.9%
15.1%
27.0%
30.9%
Number of studies
15
13
16
9
6
aSee detailed tables per follow-up point in Appendix B
bTotal number of studies at each follow-up timepoint; 4–6 weeks: 15 studies; 6 months: 13 studies; 1 year: 16 studies; 5 years: 9 studies; 10 years: 6 studies. The number of studies for each outcome varies because certain symptoms were not reported in some studies
cNot enough data to safely judge the symptom odynophagia after 10 years
At 6 months, some postoperative events decreased in frequency while others increased among the 584 available participants from 13 of the included studies [14, 22, 24, 32, 33, 39, 46, 53, 61, 65, 69, 72, 74]. These are shown in Table 3 and Supplementary Table B.3. The most common included gas bloating (32.2%), dysphagia (27.9%), and heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain (27.9%).
One year after surgery, 16 studies presented postoperative results among 656 participants [14, 20, 22, 24, 2628, 34, 35, 39, 42, 47, 50, 52, 57, 73]. The results are shown in Table 3 and Supplementary Table B.4. In general, the overall percentage for each outcome had decreased in comparison to previous measurements. However, some outcomes were still relatively common, such as gas bloating (30.1%), dysphagia (22.4%), inability to vomit/belch (16.4%), and heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain (15.1%).
Results 5 years after operation were reported in nine studies among 504 participants [17, 25, 47, 58, 62, 66, 70, 73, 76]. The data exhibited an increase in the overall percentage for most outcomes, as shown in Table 3 and Supplementary Table B.5. Most participants complained about gas bloating (52.7%), inability to vomit/belch (39.8%), dysphagia (28.9%), and heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain (27.0%).
In six studies, 288 participants were successfully followed for 10 years after surgery and had postoperative results [23, 28, 30, 63, 67, 71]. Overall, most of the outcomes continued to increase in frequency at the 10-year follow-up (Table 3 and Supplementary Table B.6). Again, complication rates were substantial for inability to vomit/belch (48.8%), dysphagia (45.3%), gas bloating (44.4%), and heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain (30.9%; Table 3 and Supplementary Table B.6).
More than 10 years after the operation (range 12–20 years), only five studies reported results for a total of 238 participants [21, 31, 43, 64, 68]. The results are presented in Supplementary Table B.6. At this follow-up timepoint, there were substantial rates of dysphagia (55.7%), heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain (53.5%), and gas bloating (49.6%).
A summary of dysphagia and heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain at 10- and 17-year follow-ups with patients acting as their own control is presented in Table 4. These long-term postoperative clinical results were reported in three studies [30, 31, 63, 64, 67, 68]. Almost half of the participants complained about dysphagia 10 years after operation (50.3%) and around a third about heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain (31.6%). At 17 years after surgery with the same patient groups, substantially more participants suffered from dysphagia (65.1%) and heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain (53.5%).
Table 4
Summary of clinical postoperative events at 10-year and 17-year follow-ups with patients acting as their own control
Studya
Baseline sample size, n
Follow-up sample size, n
Follow-up timepoint
Dysphagia, n / %
Heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain, n / %
10-year results
Broeders et al. (2009) [30]
98
79
10 years
42
32
Cai et al. (2008) [67]
53
48
25
7
Yang et al. (2008) [63]
52
44
19
15
Total, n / %
203
171
50.3%
31.6%
17-year results, the same study samples as 10-year results
Oor et al. (2017) [31]
98
58
17 years
28
25
Rudolph-Stringer et al. (2020)b [68]
53
41
29
17
Kinsey-Trotman et al. (2018) [64]
52
30
25
26
Total, n / %
203
129
65.1%
53.5%
aSame study population in Broeders et al. (2009) and Oor et al. (2017), in Cai et al. (2008) and Rudolph-Stringer et al. (2020), and in Yang et al. (2008) and Kinsey-Trotman et al. (2018). Therefore, the table displays the same patient group at the follow-up timepoints
bSample size, dysphagia n = 38, heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain n = 39
Reoperation after LNF was reported in 21 of the 40 included studies [15, 19, 20, 22, 25, 2830, 32, 37, 39, 41, 42, 4547, 49, 50, 57, 58, 6163, 6567, 6974, 76]. During both short- and long-term follow-up, reoperations were prevalent but to different extents (Table 5 and Supplementary Table B.7). The overall percentage of reoperations was 2.3% up to 4 to 6 weeks postoperatively, which increased to 6.7% up to 1 year postoperatively and to 16.3% up to 10 years postoperatively. The number of studies reporting reoperation differed for each follow-up, mostly presenting 1‑year results. Reoperations were mainly for two reasons: (prolonged) dysphagia and recurrent reflux symptoms. Several studies also reported reoperations due to hiatal hernia (including herniation of the wrap, incisional hernia, paraesophageal hiatal hernia, and recurrence of hiatal hernia).
Table 5
Summary of reoperation and PPI medication use at 4 to 6 weeks, 6 months, 1 year, 5 years, 10 years, and 12 to 15 years after operation
 
4 to 6 weeks (%)
6 months (%)
1 year (%)
5 years (%)
10 years (%)
12 to 15 years (%)
Reoperation
2.3
6.3
6.7
8.7
16.3
N/A
PPI medication
N/A
N/A
12.3
11.9
23.3
23.5
Total failure
N/A
N/A
19.0
20.6
39.6
N/A
PPI proton pump inhibitor, N/A not applicable, i.e. no data were reported for the selected outcome
Postoperative PPI medication use was presented in 18 studies, as shown in Table 5 and Supplementary Table B.8 [15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 2830, 37, 38, 42, 46, 47, 50, 51, 58, 62, 63, 66, 67, 70, 71, 73, 76]. PPI use was only reported in this review for follow-up periods ≥ 1 year. At 1 and 5 years after operation, there were similar rates for PPI use (12.3% and 11.9%, respectively), which increased to 23.3% at 10-year follow-up and to 23.5% at 12 to 15 years postoperatively.
When looking at the total failure rate, the most indicative figure is given by combining patient reoperations with PPI use (Table 5). Reoperations plus PPI use presented in 19.0% at 1 year postoperatively, with a similar rate after 5 years of 20.6%. However, 39.6% required PPIs and/or a reoperation after 10 years.
The percentage of total time with pH < 4 on 24-hour monitoring and DeMeester score were presented in seven studies for the 6‑month and 1‑year follow-ups [15, 22, 25, 33, 34, 42, 46]. However, the results were merged, as shown in Table 6. Regarding the percentage of total time with pH < 4, the weighted average of means was 3.3%, and the weighted average of means for the DeMeester score was 12.6. These average numbers are normal but represent high values for an average value of acid exposure. The number of failures was generally not disclosed.
Table 6
pH results at the 6‑month and 1‑year follow-ups
Study
Follow-up
Sample size, n
Results
Mean percentage total time pH <4 in 24‑h monitoring
Anvari et al. (2006) [15]
1 year
44
2.5%
Blomqvist et al. (2000) [22]
6 months
48
1.9%
Franzén et al. (2005) [33]
6 months
42
6.1%
Laine et al. (1997) [42]
1 year
18
2.5%
Total
152
3.3% (weighted average of means)
Mean DeMeester score
Cao et al. (2012) [25]
6 months/1 year
50
18.7a
Granderath et al. (2005) [34]
1 year
50
9.1
Mickevičius et al. (2008) [46]
1 year
14
2.9
Total
114
12.6 (weighted average of means)
aAverage of 6‑month and 1‑year mean DeMeester score

Appraisal

The critical assessment is summarized in Supplementary Table B.9 and the query domains were mostly fulfilled in the included studies. However, multiple articles did not provide enough information, resulting in an unclear assessment for several domains. Out of the 40 studies included in this review, 10 studies did not fulfill three or more query domains [1419, 22, 33, 41, 45, 51, 53].

Discussion

The purpose of this systematic literature review was to investigate the postoperative safety and performance of LNF in adult patients with GERD, since exhaustive scrutiny is lacking in the current evidence base. Out of the 1675 articles included following elimination of duplicates, 63 articles were selected, covering 40 different RCTs of LNF at various timepoints. These studies provided information on intraoperative and/or postoperative outcomes ranging from 4 weeks to more than 17 years postoperatively. Altogether, the studies included 2619 participants.
The overall number of anti-reflux surgeries (i.e., LNF) performed worldwide has decreased over recent decades, and LNF procedures are performed in limited numbers relative to the large acid reflux treatment field [3]. This is most likely due to the imbalance between symptom control and the occurrence of complications that has limited the number of patients referred for surgery by medical doctors and general practitioners [3]. One reason for the reduction in the number of Nissen procedures may be that approximately 40–50% of LNF patients suffered from an inability to belch or vomit and had gas bloating after 5 years, as noted in the Results section of the present review.
The results indicate that rather few complications and injuries occurred during surgery, estimated at 5.5% (n = 78), and no deaths occurred. A systematic review by Salman et al. indicated a slightly higher rate of perioperative events (7.5%) during LNF, but with similar types of complications except conversion to open surgery, which was omitted [6]. Another review by Broeders et al. reported no deaths associated with LNF surgery [10]. In our review, all but three included studies reported on the frequency of conversion to open surgery, which was required in 1.6% of the cases (n = 39). However, most of these conversions (64%) were reported in five studies [14, 29, 42, 61, 74]. These conversions were performed between 1992 and 2000, i.e., somewhat earlier than in the remainder of the studies. Overall, these operations were performed about a decade ago. Therefore, the presented intraoperative events may correlate with surgical skill.
The data show that the complication rates exhibit a U-shaped curve in general, with the best results occurring at 1 year after surgery. Such complications include dysphagia, vomiting, the inability to vomit/belch, and heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain (Table 3 and Fig. B.1a–d in Appendix B). Symptoms were present 4 to 6 weeks after surgery, with a decreasing trend after 6 months to the lowest amount at 1 year, followed by an increase again at 5 years that continued to 10 years or more postoperatively.
The U‑shaped curve of complication rates can be exemplified further by the two symptoms dysphagia and heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain.
Dysphagia is a well-known side effect related to compression of the food passageway that occurs with the Nissen wrap. At 4 to 6 weeks after surgery, 46.1% of participants presented with dysphagia, which reduced to 27.9% at 6 months and further decreased to 22.4% at 1 year. However, the dysphagia rate increased again to 28.9% after 5 years and even further to 45.3% after 10 years (Table 3 and Supplementary Table B.6). Additionally, the sub-analysis on patients acting as their own control showed a notable increase in the percentage of dysphagia, from 50.3% at 10 years to 65.1% at 17 years. Like the present results, Salman et al. displayed that 16.2% of participants had dysphagia 1 year after LNF surgery [6]. However, only 9.8% of the patients in that review had dysphagia > 12 months afterwards, a rate which is substantially lower than the results in our review (e.g., 22.4% at 1‑year follow-up). However, Broeders et al. reported that 13.5% of LNF patients had dysphagia ≽1 year after their surgery [9]. On the other hand, Du et al. showed that 40% of patients had dysphagia more than 5 years after LNF surgery [8], which is higher than in our results (28.9%). However, another review reported a dysphagia rate of 33% at 5‑year follow-up [10], in line with our results.
Heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain displayed a similar U‑shaped curve, whereby 31.9% of the participants presented with symptoms 4 to 6 weeks after surgery. At 6 months, 27.9% experienced these symptoms, a figure which decreased to 15.1% at 1‑year follow-up. However, this symptomology increased to 27.0% at 5 years and further to 30.9% at 10 years (Table 3 and Supplementary Table B.6). Furthermore, the summary of results at 10- and 17-year follow-ups with patients acting as their own control showed a notable increase in the rate of heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain to 31.6% at 10 years that progressed to 53.5% at 17 years. Broeders et al. reported that 6.3% of patients experienced heartburn at the 1‑year follow-up [10]. Our results are substantially higher (15.1%). In the same review by Broeders et al., the authors reported that 11.8% of patients had heartburn at the 5‑year follow-up [10]. Furthermore, Du et al. showed that 13.1% of patients had heartburn more than 5 years after LNF surgery [8]. These are considerably lower rates than we found (27.0% at 5 years and 30.9% at 10 years; Table 3 and Supplementary Table B.6). However, these previous reviews only included three studies for this endpoint, which might explain the differences in results. These outcomes are also related to how many of the failure patients were reoperated.
Gas bloating and regurgitation did not display a pattern that was appreciated as clearly, though the highest numbers of events occurred after 5 years and 10 years (52.7% and 18.3%, respectively). Previous research indicated that more than one third of LNF patients had gas bloating postoperatively [6], and another review reported 18% at the 1‑year follow-up [10]. Broeders et al. reported that 35.9% had gas bloating among LNF patients with at least 1 year of follow-up [9]. These results are in line with the present review’s results 1 year after LNF surgery (30.1%). Furthermore, a previous review reported that 48% experienced gas bloating after 5 years [10], which is similar to our 5‑year data (52.7%). In this review from the year 2013 by Broeders et al., 4.9% of patients reported regurgitation at the 1‑year follow-up [10], which is lower than our result (8.4%). We reported data from eight studies, whereas the previous review only provided data from three studies, which may explain the differing results.
Reoperations occurred throughout the entire study period and continued to increase with longer follow-up times, while PPI use was similar at 1 and 5 years after surgery, followed by a distinct increase after 10 years (Table 5 and Supplementary Tables B.6 and B.7). Whether PPI use is a suitable outcome for assessment may be scrutinized; however, it serves as an indication of the treatment effect [77]. Of note, around one fifth of the patients (19.0%) required reoperation and/or PPI use 1 year postoperatively, and more than one third (39.6%) required PPIs and/or reoperation after 10 years. Most studies reported that the reason for reoperation was due to dysphagia or recurrent reflux symptoms. This was expected based on the prevalent postoperative data and the U‑shaped curves displayed in this review. Evidence from a previous review indicated a similar rate of PPI use postoperatively (13.1%) [6]. Another review reported PPI use in 7.4% of LNF patients at the 1‑year follow-up and in 10% at the 5‑year follow-up [10]. On the contrary, we found higher rates of PPI use (12.3% and 11.9%, respectively). However, firstly, we based our results on eight studies compared to the two to three in the review by Broeders et al. [10]. Secondly, one needs to keep in mind that the number of PPI users depends on how many patients have been reoperated. The higher the reoperation rate, the lower the number of PPI users. This is why the combination of these two data points, as reported, is valuable. Postoperatively, Salman et al. showed that 4.5% needed reoperation, which is a lower rate than most postoperative rates presented in this review [6]. However, Salman et al. combined studies with follow-up periods ranging from 3 months to 15 years, which might explain the difference in rates. Another review by Broeders et al. from 2010 indicated that 7.0% of patients required reoperation after at least 1 year following LNF [9], which is similar to our results after 1 year (6.7%). Most other reviews included only a few studies, meanwhile, we included 17 studies. Furthermore, our inclusion of randomized studies provided more robust data that found lower reoperation rates if failure patients were kept on PPIs.
Despite pH monitoring being considered the gold standard modality for diagnosis of GERD [13], the frequency of 24-hour pH monitoring test failure was generally not reported in the included studies. Instead, only the weighted average results were presented, demonstrating normal values for acid exposure 6 to 12 months after surgery [13]. These average numbers were normal but occupy the higher end of normal limits in terms of acid exposure. However, due to the invasive nature of most objective measurements, it was expected that only a couple of these outcomes were possible for inclusion in evidence synthesis. Like the results presented in this review, previous research indicates a normal percentage of time with pH < 4 and normal DeMeester scores following LNF on average, albeit with results in the upper end of the normal result range [4, 6, 10].
The results of this review indicate that side effects and complications were present during both short- and long-term follow-up after LNF. In general, the clinical postoperative results suggested that following surgery, it took about 1 year before patients achieved maximally optimal results. Nevertheless, worsening of the rates of symptoms and complications continued for more than 10 years afterwards.
Appraisal indicated that most of the studies fulfilled the domains stated in the JBI critical appraisal tool [12]. However, critical information was missing from multiple articles, causing speculation of the evidence to some extent. The omission of information cannot be fully explained by the journals’ restrictions; for instance, word limit restrictions are one such consideration.

Strengths and limitations

To only include RCTs is a strength of this study, since the review was spared from inherent methodological issues associated with observational studies. Numerous subjective and objective outcomes were studied, enabling a more thorough perspective of the procedure. This was further enhanced by including both short- and long-term specific follow-up timepoints. The appraisal was performed by two independent reviewers, thus ensuring a rigorous assessment of the studies included. Descriptive statistics were utilized for all statistical analyses, since to test hypotheses in our setting would extensively use the same data on a repeated basis, resulting in redundant hypothesis testing. We could have used, e.g., Bonferroni corrections to resolve that, but adding complexity to the analysis where there are missing data (e.g., Table B.3) could make the analysis opaque from a statistical point of view. The only feasible solution would be to make the claim that the missing data are missing at random, and even if that does apply to some studies, it certainly does not for all. As a result, we chose not to perform a more in-depth statistical analysis in this review.
We also acknowledge some limitations. Mainly, our choice to focus solely on LNF and not include the comparator arm(s) is a limitation, as an analysis of comparative evidence between LNF and other treatment options was not conducted, although this may provide objective information to help in clinical decision-making. We failed to synthesize several outcomes (Table B.1), which highlights the lack of evidence in published studies pertaining to LNF. There were slight variations of the LNF technique that may potentially affect generalizability. However, the included trials described the surgical procedures to various degrees, with different levels of detail, making categorization insufficient. Further, we were limited by the inconsistency in endpoint reporting. For instance, 16 studies provided data at the 1‑year follow-up, but only four trials presented odynophagia results (Table B.4). Additionally, 24-hour pH monitoring results were combined for the 6‑ and 12-month follow-ups, which slightly reduced resolution and context. However, this outcome was surprisingly infrequent and was therefore deemed the best option. Some portions of the systematic literature review were conducted by one reviewer, although double-checked, which may affect the syntheses and robustness.

Conclusion

Although LNF is considered the gold standard in anti-reflux surgery and has been a recurrent research topic for many decades, a complete review of the literature has not been comprehensively performed. The safety profile presented in this systematic literature review demonstrates a limited number of serious surgical complications and a reasonable number of reoperations. The performance of LNF varies over time, with an increasing number of patients taking PPIs and most symptoms presenting as a U-shaped curve with the lowest rates at 1 year. Complication rates were substantially higher at 5 years, whereby participants from nine randomized trials presented with gas bloating (52.7%), inability to vomit/belch (39.8%), dysphagia (28.9%), and heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain (27.0%). The available postoperative data up to 17 years indicate that the performance of Nissen fundoplication dissipates in the long term. Several reported events could, at least partly, be attributed to the compression of the food passageway that is associated with the fundal wrap technique of Nissen fundoplication.
The complications and adverse events indicate an unmet need, where newer treatment options may contribute to reducing the treatment gaps. Surgeons and patients should take this review into consideration when selecting treatment for gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Acknowledgements

The author would like to thank Magdalena Svanberg, Susanne Gustafsson, and Anders Wändahl from the Karolinska University Library for their help with the systematic search for relevant records.

Funding

This work was supported by Implantica, Zug, Switzerland (research grant number K952211103), providing full ownership to the Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden, to content, including data analysis and publishing at any time regardless of the results.

Conflict of interest

The work was conducted from 2017 to 2023, of which the main work was conducted during the years 2017–2018. During this period, the primary researcher (J. Hoffsten) was not an employee of the funding company but employed at the Karolinska Institutet. The authors J. Hoffsten (since 2020) and S. Das (since 2023) are consultants at the funding company and affiliated with the Karolinska Institutet. J. Zehetner, S.F. Schoppmann, and J.C. Lipham declare that they have no competing interests.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://​creativecommons.​org/​licenses/​by/​4.​0/​.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
insite
INHALT
download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Anhänge

Appendix A

Search strategy

Table A.1
Search strategy in MEDLINE (Ovid), Embase, CINAHL, Cochrane library, and Web of Science
MEDLINE (Ovid)
Date of search: 2017-09-08
Number of hits: 522
Date of search: 2019-09-13
Number of hits: 566. Limit 40 to yr=″2017-Current″: 66
Date of search: 2020-04-14
Number of hits: 589. Limit 40 to dt=″20190912-20200414″: 15
Date of search: 2021-06-11*
Number of hits: 617. Limit 40 to dt=″20200403-20210611″: 18
*- Ovid MEDLINE(R) and Epub Ahead of Print, In-Process, In-Data-Review & Other Non-Indexed Citations and Daily 1946 to June 10, 2021
Date of search: 2023-01-20*
Number of hits: 665. Limit 40 to ed=″20210611-20230120″: 62
*- Database(s): Ovid MEDLINE(R) ALL 1946 to January 19, 2023
Field tags:
.fs. = Floating sub-heading
.pt. = Publication type
.ti,ab, kf. = Title, abstract & keyword heading word
/ = MeSH, not exploded
exp / = MeSH, exploded
1. exp Gastroesophageal Reflux/
2. (GER* or GOR* or Barrett*).ti,ab,kf.
3. ((gastro* or oesophag* or esophag* or disease*) adj2 reflux*).ti,ab,kf.
4. 1 or 2 or 3
5. exp Laparoscopy/
6. (laparoscop* or abdominoscop* or celioscop* or peritoneoscop*).ti,ab,kf.
7. 5 or 6
8. exp Fundoplication/
9. (fundoplicat* or nissen* or rosetti* or rossetti* or dor* or toupet*).ti,ab,kf.
10. (fund* adj2 wrap*).ti,ab,kf.
11. 8 or 9 or 10
12. 4 and 7 and 11
13. (ae or to or po or co).fs.
14. (safe or safety).ti,ab.
15. side effect$.ti,ab.
16. ((adverse or undesirable or harms$ or serious or toxic) adj3 (effect$ or reaction$ or event$ or outcome$)).ti,ab.
17. exp product surveillance, postmarketing/
18. exp adverse drug reaction reporting systems/
19. exp clinical trials, phase iv/
20. exp poisoning/
21. exp substance-related disorders/
22. exp drug toxicity/
23. exp abnormalities, drug induced/
24. exp drug monitoring/
25. exp drug hypersensitivity/
26. (toxicity or complication$ or noxious or tolerability).ti,ab.
27. exp Postoperative Complications/
28. exp Intraoperative Complications/
29. or/13-28
30. 12 and 29
31. randomized controlled trial.pt.
32. controlled clinical trial.pt.
33. randomized.ab.
34. placebo.ab.
35. drug therapy.fs.
36. randomly.ab.
37. trial.ab.
38. groups.ab.
39. or/31-38
40. 39 and 30
Embase
Date of search: 2017-09-07
Number of hits: 739
Date of search: 2019-09-13
Number of hits: 804. [2017-2019]/py: 165
Date of search: 2020-04-14
Number of hits: 837. #39 AND [13-9-2019]/sd NOT [15-4-2020]/sd: 42
Date of search: 2021-06-11
Number of hits: 907. #39 AND [3-4-2020]/sd NOT [11-6-2021]/sd: 87
Date of search: 2023-01-20
Number of hits: 1,016. #39 AND [11-6-2021]/sd NOT [20-1-2023]/sd: 123
Field tags:
:ti,ab = Title & abstract
/exp = Emtree term, exploded
/de = Exact Emtree heading
#1 ′gastroesophageal reflux′/exp
#2 (ger* OR gor* OR barrett*):ab,ti
#3 ((gastro* OR oesophag* OR esophag* OR disease*) NEAR/2 reflux*):ab,ti
#4 #1 or #2 or #3
#5 ′laparoscopy′/exp
#6 (laparoscop* OR abdominoscop* OR celioscop* OR peritoneoscop*):ab,ti
#7 #5 or #6
#8 ′fundoplication′/exp
#9 (fundoplicat* OR nissen* OR rosetti* OR rossetti* OR dor* OR toupet*):ab,ti
#10 (fund* NEAR/2 wrap*):ab,ti
#11 #8 or #9 or #10
#12 #4 and #7 and #11
#13 (safe OR safety):ti,ab
#14 (side NEXT/1 effect*):ti,ab
#15 ((adverse OR undesirable OR harms* OR serious OR toxic) NEAR/3 (effect* OR reaction* OR event* OR outcome*)):ti,ab
#16 ′postmarketing surveillance′/exp
#17 ′drug surveillance program′/exp
#18 ′phase 4 clinical trial (topic)′/exp
#19 ′intoxication′/exp
#20 ′addiction′/exp
#21 ′drug toxicity′/exp
#22 ′congenital malformation′/exp
#23 ′drug monitoring′/exp
#24 ′dress syndrome′/exp
#25 ′drug hypersensitivity′/exp
#26 (toxicity OR complication* OR noxious OR tolerability):ti,ab
#27 ′postoperative complication′/exp
#28 ′peroperative complication′/exp
#29 #13 OR #14 OR #15 OR #16 OR #17 OR #18 OR #19 OR #20 OR #21 OR #22 OR #23 OR #24 OR #25 OR #26 OR #27 OR #28
#30 ′control group′/de
#31 ′controlled study′/exp
#32 ′double blind procedure′/de
#33 ′single blind procedure′/de
#34 ′randomized controlled trial′/exp
#35 ′triple blind procedure′/de
#36 (case* NEAR/2 (control* OR comparison*)):ab,ti
#37 (′control group*′ OR ′controlled stud*′ OR ′double blind′ OR ′single blind′ OR ′triple blind′ OR randomized OR randomised OR randomly OR placebo OR trial*):ab,ti
#38 #30 OR #31 OR #32 OR #33 OR #34 OR #35 OR #36 OR #37
#39 #12 AND #29 AND #38
CINAHL (Ebsco)
Date of search: 2017-09-08
Number of hits: 21
Date of search: 2019-09-13
Number of hits: 150. [2017-2019]/py: 36
Date of search: 2020-04-14
Number of hits: 177. Limiters - Published Date: 20190901-: 11
Date of search: 2021-06-11
Number of hits: 191. Limiters - Published Date: 20200401-: 9
Date of search: 2023-01-20
Number of hits: 217. Limited to: EM 20210611- OR ZD ″in process″: 26
Field tags:
AB = Abstract
MH = Cinahl subject heading
MH+ = Cinahl subject heading, exploded
TI = Title
S1. (MH ″Gastroesophageal Reflux″)
S2. TI(GER* OR GOR* or Barrett*) OR AB(GER* OR GOR* OR Barrett*)
S3. ((TI((gastro* OR oesophag* OR esophag* OR disease*) AND reflux*)) OR (AB(gastro* OR oesophag* OR esophag* OR disease*) N2 reflux*))
S4. S1 OR S2 OR S3
S5. (MH ″Laparoscopy″)
S6. TI(laparoscop* or abdominoscop* or celioscop* or peritoneoscop*) OR AB(laparoscop* or abdominoscop* or celioscop* or peritoneoscop*)
S7. S5 or S6
S8. (MH ″Fundoplication″)
S9. TI(fundoplicat* or nissen* or rosetti* or rossetti* or dor* or toupet*) OR AB(fundoplicat* or nissen* or rosetti* or rossetti* or dor* or toupet*)
S10. TI(fund* N2 wrap*) OR AB(fund* N2 wrap*)
S11. S8 OR S9 OR S10
S12. (MH ″Postoperative Complications+″)
S13. (MH ″Intraoperative Complications+″)
S14. TI((adverse or undesirable or harms* or serious) N3 (effect* or reaction* or event* or outcome*)) OR AB(((adverse or undesirable or harms* or serious) N3 (effect* or reaction* or event* or outcome*))))
S15. TI(″side effect*″) OR AB(″side effect*″)
S16. TI(safe or safety) OR AB(safe or safety)
S17. S12 OR S13 OR S14 OR S15 OR S16
S18. ((MH ″Random Assignment″) or (MH ″Random Sample+″) or (MH ″Crossover Design″) or (MH ″Clinical Trials+″) or (MH ″Comparative Studies″) or (MH ″Control (Research)+″) or (MH ″Control Group″) or (MH ″Factorial Design″) or (MH ″Quasi-Experimental Studies+″) or (MH ″Placebos″) or (MH ″Meta Analysis″) or (MH ″Sample Size″) or (MH ″Research, Nursing″) or (MH ″Research Question″) or (MH ″Research Methodology+″) or (MH ″Evaluation Research+″) or (MH ″Concurrent Prospective Studies″) or (MH ″Prospective Studies″) or (MH ″Nursing Practice, Research-Based″) or (MH ″Solomon Four-Group Design″) or (MH ″One-Shot Case Study″) or (MH ″Pretest-Posttest Design+″) or (MH ″Static Group Comparison″) or (MH ″Study Design″) or (MH ″Clinical Research+″)) or (clinical nursing research or random* or cross?over or placebo* or control* or factorial or sham* or meta?analy* or systematic review* or blind* or mask* or trial*)
S19. S4 AND S7 AND S11 AND S17 AND S18
Cochrane Library (Wiley)
Date of search: 2017-09-07
Number of hits: 146; Cochrane Reviews (4), Trials (128), Other Reviews (7), Economic Evaluations (7)
Date of search: 2019-09-13
Number of hits: Cochrane Reviews (4), Cochrane Protocols (1), Trials (148). 2017-2019: Cochrane Reviews (0), Cochrane Protocols (0), Trials (26)
Date of Search: 2020-04-14
Number of hits: Cochrane Reviews (4), Cochrane Protocols (1), Trials (120). 2019-2020: Cochrane Reviews (0), Cochrane Protocols (0), Trials (3) – though 0 after 20190913
Date of Search: 2021-06-11
Number of hits 192: Cochrane Reviews (8), Cochrane Protocols (1), Trials (183). 2019-2020: Cochrane Reviews (0), Cochrane Protocols (0), Trials (13)
Date of Search: 2023-01-20
Number of hits 197: Cochrane Reviews (8), Cochrane Protocols (1), Trials (188). With Cochrane Library publication date from Jun 2021 to Jan 2023 Cochrane Reviews (0), Cochrane Protocols (0), Trials (9)
Field tags:
:ti,ab,kw = Title, abstract & keywords
1. (GER* or GOR* or Barrett):ti,ab,kw
2. ((gastro* or oesophag* or esophag* or disease*) NEAR/2 reflux*):ti,ab,kw
3. #1 OR #2
4. (laparoscop* or abdominoscop* or celioscop* or peritoneoscop*):ti,ab,kw
5. (fundoplicat* or nissen* or rosetti* or rossetti* or dor* or toupet*):ti,ab,kw
6. (fund* NEAR/2 wrap*)
7. #5 OR #6
8. #3 AND #4 AND #7
9. (safe or safety):ti,ab
10. (″side effect″ or ″side effects″):ti,ab
11. ((adverse or undesirable or harms* or serious or toxic) NEAR/3 (effect* or reaction* or event* or outcome*)):ti,ab
12. #9 OR #10 OR #11
16. #8 AND #15
Web of Science
Date of search: 2017-09-08
Number of hits: 277
Date of search: 2019-09-13
Number of hits: 313. Refined by: PUBLICATION YEARS: (2019 OR 2018 OR 2017): 56
Date of search: 2020-04-14
Number of hits: 310. Refined by: PUBLICATION YEARS: (2019 OR 2020): 15
Date of search: 2021-06-11
Number of hits: 320. Refined by: PUBLICATION YEARS: (2020 OR 2021): 17
Date of search: 2023-01-20
Number of hits: 334. Restricted to LD=(2021-06-11/2023-01-20): 23
Field tags:
TS = Topic
#1. TS=((GER* or GOR* or Barrett* or ((Gastro* or oesophag* or esophag* or disease*) and reflux*)))
#2. TS=((laparoscop* or abdominoscop* or celioscop* or peritoneoscop*))
#3. TS=((fundoplicat* or nissen* or rosetti* or rossetti* or dor* or toupet* or (fund* NEAR/2 wrap*)))
#4. TS=((safe* OR ″side effect*″ OR ((adverse or undesirable or harm* or serious) NEAR/3 (effect* or reaction* or event* or outcome*)) OR ((postoperat* OR intraoperat* OR peroperat*) NEAR/3 complication*)))
#5. TS=(″clinical trial*″ OR ″research design″ OR ″comparative stud*″ OR ″evaluation stud*″ OR ″controlled trial*″ OR random* OR placebo* OR ″single blind*″ OR ″double blind*″)
#6. #1 AND #2 AND #3 AND #4 AND #5

Appendix B

Supplementary tables and figures

 
Table B.1
Outcomes excluded from data analysis and reporting
Outcome
4–6-week follow-up
6‑month follow-up
1‑year follow-up
5‑year follow-up
≥ 10-year follow-up
Stenosis
0
0
0
0
0
Esophageal spasm
0
0
0
0
0
LES pressure
0
4a
5c
3e
0
Endoscopy
1
4
5
3
1
GERSS
0
0
2
0
1
HRQOL
0
2b
7d
3f
4g
GH-SF 36
1
0
2
1
0
aPresented in studies as mean LES pressure (mm Hg; 3 studies) and end-expiratory LES pressure (kPa; 1 study)
bStudies used general quality-of-life measurement (visual analog scale [VAS]; 1 study), or the PGWB and GRSR (1 study)
cPresented in studies as mean LES pressure (4 studies), results only presented in figures without numbers (1 study)
dStudies used QOLRAD (3 studies), PGWB and GSRS (1 study), GIQLI (1 study), and EQ-5D (1 study)
ePresented in studies as mean LES pressure (mm Hg; 1 study) and end-expiratory LES pressure (kPa; 1 study)
fStudies used general quality of life measurement (VAS; 1 study), QOLRAD (1 study), and PGWB (1 study)
gStudies used general quality of life measurement (VAS; 2 studies)and PGWB (2 studies)
Table B.2
Number of clinical postoperative events at the 4–6-week follow-up
Study
Baseline sample size, n
Follow-up sample size, n
Odynophagia, n
Dysphagia, n
Gas-bloating, n
Vomiting, n
Regurgitation, n
Inability to vomit/belch, n
Heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain, n
Ackroyd et al. (2004)
52
51
6
31a
9b
2
2
6
17
Djerf et al. (2016)
36
36
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
29
NR
Granderath et al. (2005)
50
50
NR
2
NR
NR
2
NR
1
Khan et al. (2009)
61
56
12
30c
14b
3
1
0
7
Morino et al. (2006)
25
25
NR
3
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
Müller-Stich et al. (2007)
20
20
NR
4
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
Nakadi et al. (2006)
11
11d
NR
2e
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
Nilsson et al. (2002)
30
25
NR
10
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
Paranyak et al. (2021)
51
51
NR
19f
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
Patterson et al. (2000)
90
904
NR
64
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
Spence et al. (2006)
39
39
13
27e
18b
7
15
NR
20
Wang et al. (2015)
43
43
NR
12
13
NR
6
9
6
Watson et al. (1997)
52
52d
7
29c
26b
5
14
22
30
Watson et al. (2001)
55
55d
8
32c
19b
7
12
14
18
Watson et al. (2004)
52
52d
11
21
14b
0
6
28
28
Total (n)
667
656
57
286
113
24
58
108
127
Total percentageg
18.7%
46.1%
32.5%
7.9%
14.6%
31.3%
31.9%
NR not reported
aLumpy solids: 25; soft solids: 4; liquids: 2
bEpigastric bloat
cLumpy solids
dBaseline sample size, no follow-up sample size presented
eSolids
fModerate or severe
gOnly studies with reported data
Table B.3
Number of clinical postoperative events at the 6‑month follow-up
Study
Baseline sample size, n
Follow-up sample size, n
Odynophagia, n
Dysphagia, n
Gas bloating, n
Vomiting, n
Regurgitation, n
Inability to vomit/belch, n
Heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain, n
Ackroyd et al. (2004)
52
40
1
10a
10b
1
0
4
6
Blomqvist et al. (2000)
52
48
NR
10
24
NR
0
NR
0
Both et al. (2008)
64
61
17c
21
17
NR
13
8
43
Draaisma et al. (2006b)
25
25
NR
2
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
Franzén et al. (2005)
50
45
NR
8
NR
NR
NR
12
4
Khan et al. (2009)
61
49
0
14d
3b
3
3
1
6
Mickevičius et al. (2008e)
38
30
NR
6
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
Paranyak et al. (2021)
51
49
NR
11f
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
Watson et al. (1997)
52
52g
2
15
21b
0
3
28
15
Watson et al. (1999)
53
53
1
24h
15b
1
1
19
22
Watson et al. (2001)
55
55g
3
19d
18b
3
6
14
16
Watson et al. (2004)
52
52g
5
11
24b
2
6
22
21
Wenner et al. (2001)
30
25
NR
12
NR
NR
1
9i
1
Total (n)
635
584
29
163
132
10
33
117
134
Total percentagej
8.0%
27.9%
32.2%
3.3%
7.6%
27.1%
27.9%
NR Not reported
aLumpy solids: 8, soft solids: 2
bEpigastric bloat
cChest pain on eating
dLumpy solids
eOnly results related to 3 cm
fModerate or severe
gBaseline sample size, no follow-up sample size presented
hLumpy solids: 21, soft solids: 1, liquids: 2
iDifficult to belch
jOnly studies with reported data
Table B.4
Number of clinical postoperative events at the 1‑year follow-up
Study
Baseline sample size, n
Follow-up sample size, n
Odynophagia, n
Dysphagia, n
Gas bloating, n
Vomiting, n
Regurgitation, n
Inability to vomit/belch, n
Heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain, n
Ackroyd et al. (2004)
52
42
3
11a
11b
0
1
3
4
Baigrie et al. (2005)
84
84c
NR
35
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
Blomqvist et al. (2000)
52
42
NR
10
25
NR
0
NR
2
Booth et al. (2008)
64
59
13d
16
11
NR
10
8
29
Chrysos et al. (2001)
24
24
NR
4
9
NR
0
NR
1
Chrysos et al. (2002)
56
56
NR
2
NR
NR
NR
NR
2
Djerf et al. (2016)
36
32
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
17
NR
Granderath et al. (2005)
50
50
NR
2
NR
NR
2
NR
1
Guérin et al. (2007)
77
64
NR
3e
NR
NR
NR
2
0
Khan et al. (2009)
61
34
1
5f
2b
1
1
0
4
Laine et al. (1997)
55
18
NR
0
3
NR
NR
NR
0
Mickevičius et al. (2013g)
38
33
NR
8
12
NR
NR
NR
6
Müller-Stich et al. (2009)
20
20
NR
0
2
NR
1
1
NR
Nakadi et al. (2006)
11
11c
NR
0
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
Nijjar et al. (2010)
52
48
NR
25h
18i
NR
NR
18
5
Spence et al. (2006)
39
39c
7
19h
15b
2
11
NR
23
Total (n)
771
656
24
140
108
3
26
49
77
Total percentagej
13.8%
22.4%
30.1%
2.6%
8.4%
16.4%
15.1%
NR not reported
aLumpy solids: 10, soft solids: 1
bEpigastric bloat
cBaseline sample size, no follow-up sample size presented
dChest pain on eating
eSolids: 2, liquids: 1
fLumpy solids
gOnly results related to 3 cm
hSolids
iAbdominal bloating
jOnly studies with reported data
Table B.5
Number of clinical postoperative events at the 5‑year follow-up
Study
Baseline sample size, n
Follow-up sample size, n
Odynophagia, n
Dysphagia, n
Gas bloating, n
Vomiting, n
Regurgitation, n
Inability to vomit/belch, n
Heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain, n
Cao et al. (2012)
50
47
NR
NR
NR
NR
6
NR
8
Galmiche et al. (2011)
288
180
NR
20
72
NR
4
NR
47
Ludemann et al. (2004)
53
51
NR
14a
38b
NR
NR
22
5
Mickevičius et al. (2013c)
38
29
NR
3
8
NR
NR
NR
4
Nijjar et al. (2010)
52
44
NR
18a
26
NR
NR
16
12
Nilsson et al. (2004)
30
17
NR
7
NR
NR
1
NR
2
O’Boyle et al. (2002)
52
50
8
16a
36d
0
5
24
24
Watson et al. (2012)
39
37
NR
26a
27b
NR
NR
15
14
Wijnhoven et al. (2008)
55
49
NR
28a
25e
NR
NR
15
20
Total (n)
657
504
8
132
232
0
16
92
136
Total percentagef
16.0%
28.9%
52.7%
5.4%
39.8%
27.0%
NR Not reported
aSolids
bAbdominal bloating
cOnly results related to 3 cm
dEpigastric bloat
eBloated/distended after eating
fOnly studies with reported data
Table B.6
Number of clinical postoperative events at ≥ 10-year follow-up
Study
Baseline sample size, n
Follow-up sample size, n
Follow-up time
Odynophagia, n
Dysphagia, n
Gas bloating, n
Vomiting, n
Regurgitation, n
Inability to vomit/belch, n
Heartburn or epigastric/sternal pain, n
10 years
Broeders et al. (2009)
98
79
10 years
NR
42
NR
NR
23
NR
32
Cai et al. (2008)
53
48
10 years
NR
25a
14
NR
NR
24
7
Chew et al. (2011)
55
43
10 years
3
23b
17
2
7
13
21
Djerf et al. (2016)
36
32
10 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
29
NR
Mardani et al. (2009)
52
42
10 years
NR
7
NR
6
4
18
4
Yang et al. (2008)
52
44
10 years
3
19c
29d
1
4
18
15
Total (n)
346
288
6
116
60
9
38
102
79
Total percentagee
6.9%
45.3%
44.4%
7.0%
18.3%
48.8%
30.9%
>10 years
Rudolf-Stringer et al. (2020)
53
41
15–20 years
NR
29a,f
25
NR
NR
14
17g
Kinsey-Trotman et al. (2018)
52
39
11 years
2h
24h
14d,h
1h
2h
19h
19h
30
15–20 years
2
25i
15d
0
0
13
26
Oor et al. (2017)
98
58
17 years
NR
28
NR
4
15
NR
25
Roks et al. (2017)
84
52
12 years
NR
NR
21
NR
NR
11
NR
Salminen et al. (2012)
55
48
15 years
NR
15
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
Total (n)
342
238
2
97
61
4
15
38
68
Total percentagee
6.7%
55.7%
49.6%
4.5%
17.0%
30.9%
53.5%
NR not reported
aSolids
bLumpy solids: 17, soft solids: 3, liquids: 3
cLumpy solids
dEpigastric bloat
eOnly studies with reported data
fSample size n = 38
gSample size n = 39
hNot included in the total summary
iSolids: 16, liquids: 9
Table B.7
Number of reoperations up to 4 to 6 weeks, 6 months, 1 year, 5 years, and 10 years after operation
Studya
Follow-up
Baseline
4 to 6 weeks
6 months
1 year
5 years
10 years
Sample size
Sample size
Events
Sample size
Events
Sample size
Events
Sample size
Events
Sample size
Events
Anvari et al. (2006)
1 year
52
NR
NR
NR
NR
44
2
Aye et al. (2012)
1 year
46
NR
NR
NR
NR
46b
2
Baigrie et al. (2005)
2 years
84
84
0
NR
NR
NR
NR
Blomqvist et al. (2000)
1 year
52
NR
NR
NR
NR
42
3
Cao et al. (2012)
5 years
50
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
47
3
Djerf et al. (2016)
10 years
36
NR
NR
NR
NR
33
0
NR
NR
32
0
Draaisma et al. (2006a),
Broeders et al. (2009)
5 years
98
NR
NR
98b
8
98b
10
79
12
10 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
79
12
Draaisma et al. (2006b)
6 months
25
NR
NR
25
2
Håkanson et al. (2019)
5 years
227
227b
1
NR
NR
NR
NR
177
5
Khan et al. (2009)
1 year
61
NR
NR
NR
NR
34
3
Koch et al. (2013)
1 year
62
NR
NR
62
2
60
6
Laine et al. (1997)
1 year
55
NR
NR
NR
NR
18
0
Mahon et al. (2005)
1 year
109
NR
NR
NR
NR
106
4
Mickevičius et al. (2008c),
Mickevičius et al. (2013c)
1 year
38
NR
NR
30
0
31
2
5 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
29
2
Müller-Stitch et al. (2007),
Müller-Stitch et al. (2009)
1 month
20
20
0
1 year
NR
NR
20
0
20
0
Spence et al. (2006),
Watson et al. (2012)
1 year
39
39b
1
39
3
39b
4
5 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
37
4
Watson et al. (1997),
O’Boyle et al. (2002),
Yang et al. (2008)
6 months
52
52b
4
52b
5
5 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
52b
6
50
7
10 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
44
8
Watson et al. (1999),
Ludemann et al. (2005),
Cai et al. (2008)
6 months
53
53
1
5 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
53b
2
51
4
10 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
48
6
Watson et al. (2001),
Wijnhoven et al. (2008),
Chew et al. (2011)
6 months
55
55b
6
55b
9
5 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
55b
10
49
12
10 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
43
14
Watson et al. (2004),
Nijjar et al. (2010)
6 months
52
NR
NR
52b
0
5 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
48
0
44
0
Wenner et al. (2001),
Nilsson et al. (2004)
6 months
30
25
0
25
0
5 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
25
0
24
2
Total (n)
1296
555
13
458
29
804
54
587
51
246
40
Total percentaged
2.3%
6.3%
6.7%
8.7%
16.3%
NR not reported
aEach row corresponds to the same study and population, published in one or more articles, e.g., Draaisma et al. (2006a) and Broeders et al. (2009). Number of studies for each follow-up timepoint; 4–6 weeks: 8 studies; 6 months: 10 studies; 1 year: 17 studies; 5 years: 10 studies; ≥ 10 years: 5 studies
bParticipants at baseline. Study did not present number of participants at follow-up
cResults related to 3‑cm wrap
dOnly studies with reported data
Table B.8
Number of proton pump inhibitor (PPI) users at 1 year, 5 years, 10 years, and 12 to 15 years after operation
Studya
Follow-up
Baseline
1 year
5 years
10 years
12 to 15 years
Sample size
Sample size
Events
Sample size
Events
Sample size
Events
Sample size
Events
Anvari et al. (2006)
1 year
52
44
0
Aye et al. (2012)
1 year
46
46b
2
Roks et al. (2017)
12 years
84
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
52
4
Mardani et al. (2008)
10 years
52
NR
NR
NR
NR
42
14
Cao et al. (2012)
5 years
50
NR
NR
47
4
Djerf et al. (2016)
10 years
36
NR
NR
NR
NR
32
8
Draaisma et al. (2006a),
Broeders et al. (2009)
5 years
98
NR
NR
79
11
10 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
79
21
Galmiche et al. (2011)
5 years
288
NR
NR
180
29
Håkanson et al. (2019),
Analatos et al. (2021)
5 years
227
215
37
NR
NR
15 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
149
42
Laine et al. (1997)
1 year
55
18
0
Ludemann et al. (2005),
Cai et al. (2008)
5 years
53
NR
NR
51
6
10 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
48
9
Mickevičius et al. (2008c),
Mickevičius et al. (2013c)
1 year
38
31
4
5 years
NR
NR
29
5
Müller-Stitch et al. (2009),
Lang et al. (2022)
1 year
20
20
3
12 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
NR
12
4
Nijjar et al. (2010)
5 years
52
48
6
44
2
Nilsson et al. (2004d)
5 years
30
NR
NR
22
1
O’Boyle et al. (2002),
Yang et al. (2008)
5 years
52
NR
NR
50
3
10 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
44
4
Watson et al. (2012)
5 years
39
NR
NR
37
3
Wijnhoven et al. (2008),
Chew et al. (2011)
5 years
55
NR
NR
NR
NR
10 years
NR
NR
NR
NR
43
11
Total (n)
1327
422
52
539
64
288
67
213
50
Total percentagee
12.3%
11.9%
23.3%
23.5%
NR not reported
aEach row corresponds to the same study and population, published in one or more articles. Example Håkanson et al. 2019 and Analatos et al. 2021. Not enough studies to present reliable 4–6-week and 6‑month results. Number of studies for each follow-up timepoint; 1 year: 7 studies; 5 years: 9 studies; 10 years: 6 studies; 12–15 years: 3 studies
bParticipants at baseline. Study did not present number of participants at follow-up
cOnly results related to 3 cm
dDiscrepancy between this 5‑year sample size and the one presented for reoperation (Table 5), since sample size for reoperation needs to include the events
eOnly studies with reported data
Table B.9
Appraisal of included studies
Study
Randomization
Allocation concealment
Baseline groups similar
Blind participants
Blind deliverers
Blind outcome assessors
Groups treated identically
Follow-up complete
Intention-to-treat analysis
Outcomes measured same
Outcomes measured reliable
Appropriate statistical analysis
Appropriate trial design
Overall appraisal
Ackroyd et al. (2004)
Unclear
Yes
Yes
No
No
Unclear
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Anvari et al. (2006)
Yes
No
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Attwood et al. (2008)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
No
No
No
No
Unclear
Yes
No
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Include
Galmiche et al. (2011)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
No
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Hatlebakk et al. (2016)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
No
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Aye et al. (2012)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Yes
No
No
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Baigrie et al. (2005)
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Roks et al. (2017)
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Blomqvist et al. (2000)
Yes
Yes
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
No
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Mardani et al. (2009)
Yes
Yes
Yes
Unclear
No
Unclear
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Booth et al. (2008)
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Unclear
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Cao et al. (2012)
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Chrysos et al. (2001)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Chryearsos et al. (2002)
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Djerf et al. (2016)
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Draaisma et al. (2006a)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
No
Unclear
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Broeders et al. (2009)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Include
Oor et al. (2017)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
No
Unclear
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Draaisma et al. (2006b)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
No
Unclear
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Franzén et al. (2005)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
No
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Include
Granderath et al. (2005)
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Include
Guérin et al. (2007)
Unclear
Unclear
Unclear
Unclear
No
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Heikkinen et al. (1999)
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Unclear
No
Unclear
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Håkanson et al. (2019)
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Analatos et al. (2022)
Yes
Yes
Yes
Unclear
No
Unclear
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Khan et al. (2009)
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Unclear
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Koch et al. (2012)
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
No
Unclear
Yes
No
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Koch et al. (2013)
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Laine et al. (1997)
Unclear
Unclear
Unclear
Unclear
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Salminen et al. (2012)
Unclear
Unclear
Unclear
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Laws et al. (1997)
Unclear
Unclear
Unclear
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Include
Mahon et al. (2005)
Yes
Unclear
Yes
No
No
Unclear
Yes
No
Yes
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Mickevičius et al. (2008)
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Mickevičius et al. (2013)
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Morino et al. (2006)
Yes
Yes
Yes
Unclear
No
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Müller-Stitch et al. (2007)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Müller-Stitch et al. (2009)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Include
Lang et al. (2022)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
No
Unclear
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Include
Nakadi et al. (2006)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
No
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Paranyak et al. (2021)
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Unclear
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Patterson et al. (2000)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Include
Qin et al. (2013)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
No
Unclear
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Include
Raue et al. (2011)
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Spence et al. (2006)
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Watson et al. (2012)
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Strate et al. (2008)
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Wang et al. (2015)
Yes
Yes
Yes
Unclear
No
Unclear
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Watson et al. (1997)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
O’Boyle et al. (2002)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Yang et al. (2008)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Include
Kinsey-Trotman et al. (2018)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Watson et al. (1999)
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Include
Ludemann et al. (2005)
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Cai et al. (2008)
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Rudolph-Stringer et al. (2020)
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Watson et al. (2001)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Wijnhoven et al. (2008)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Chew et al. (2011)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Watson et al. (2004)
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Nijjar et al. (2010)
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Include
Wenner et al. (2001)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Include
Nilsson et al. (2002)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Include
Nilsson et al. (2004)
Unclear
Unclear
Yes
Unclear
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Unclear
Yes
Yes
Include
Literatur
1.
Bredenoord AJMD, Pandolfino JEMD, Smout AJPMP. Gastro-oesophageal reflux disease. Lancet. 2013;381(9881):1933–42.PubMedCrossRef
2.
Nirwan JS, Hasan SS, Babar ZU, Conway BR, Ghori MU. Global Prevalence and Risk Factors of Gastro-oesophageal Reflux Disease (GORD): Systematic Review with Meta-analysis. Sci Rep. 2020;10(1):5814.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
3.
4.
Amer MA, Smith MD, Khoo CH, Herbison GP, McCall JL. Network meta-analysis of surgical management of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease in adults. Br J Surg. 2018;105(11):1398–407.PubMedCrossRef
5.
Markar S, Andreou A, Bonavina L, Florez ID, Huo B, Kontouli KM, et al. UEG and EAES rapid guideline: Update systematic review, network meta-analysis, CINeMA and GRADE assessment, and evidence-informed European recommendations on surgical management of GERD. United European Gastroenterol J. 2022;10(9):983–98.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
6.
Salman MA, Salman A, Shaaban HE, Alasmar M, Tourky M, Elhaj MGF, et al. Nissen Versus Toupet Fundoplication For Gastro-oesophageal Reflux Disease, Short And Long-term Outcomes. A Systematic Review And Meta-analysis. Surg Laparosc Endosc Percutan Tech. 2023;33(2):171–83.PubMedCrossRef
7.
Andreou A, Watson DI, Mavridis D, Francis NK, Antoniou SA. Assessing the efficacy and safety of laparoscopic antireflux procedures for the management of gastroesophageal reflux disease: a systematic review with network meta-analysis. Surg Endosc. 2019;34(2):510–20.PubMedCrossRef
8.
Du X, Wu J‑M, Hu Z‑W, Wang F, Wang Z‑G, Zhang C, et al. Laparoscopic Nissen (total) versus anterior 180° fundoplication for gastro-esophageal reflux disease: A meta-analysis and systematic review. Medicine. 2017;96(37):e8085‑e.CrossRef
9.
Broeders JA, Mauritz FA, Ali AU, Draaisma WA, Ruurda JP, Gooszen HG, et al. Systematic review and meta-analysis of laparoscopic Nissen (posterior total) versus Toupet (posterior partial) fundoplication for gastro-oesophageal reflux disease. Br J Surg. 2010;97(9):1318–30.PubMedCrossRef
10.
Broeders JA, Roks DJ, Ali AU, Watson DI, Baigrie RJ, Cao Z, et al. Laparoscopic anterior 180-degree versus nissen fundoplication for gastroesophageal reflux disease: systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials. Ann Surg. 2013;257(5):850–9.PubMedCrossRef
11.
Page MJ, McKenzie JE, Bossuyt PM, Boutron I, Hoffmann TC, Mulrow CD, et al. The PRISMA 2020 statement: An updated guideline for reporting systematic reviews. J Clin Epidemiol. 2021;.
12.
13.
Streets CG, DeMeester TR. Ambulatory 24-hour Esophageal pH Monitoring: Why, When, and What to Do. J Clin Gastroenterol. 2003;37(1):14–22.PubMedCrossRef
14.
Ackroyd R, Watson DI, Majeed AW, Troy G, Treacy PJ, Stoddard CJ. Randomized clinical trial of laparoscopic versus open fundoplication for gastro-oesophageal reflux disease. Br J Surg. 2004;91(8):975–82.PubMedCrossRef
15.
Anvari M, Allen C, Marshall J, Armstrong D, Goeree R, Ungar W, et al. A randomized controlled trial of laparoscopic nissen fundoplication versus proton pump inhibitors for treatment of patients with chronic gastroesophageal reflux disease: One-year follow-up. Surg Innov. 2006;13(4):238–49.PubMedCrossRef
16.
Attwood S, Lundell L, Hatlebakk J, Eklund S, Junghard O, Galmiche J, et al. Medical or surgical management of GERD patients with Barrett’s esophagus: the LOTUS trial 3‑year experience. J Gastrointest Surg. 2008;12(10):1646–54.PubMedCrossRef
17.
Galmiche JP, Hatlebakk J, Attwood S, Ell C, Fiocca R, Eklund S, et al. Laparoscopic antireflux surgery vs esomeprazole treatment for chronic GERD the LOTUS randomized clinical Trial. JAMA. 2011;305(19):1969–77.PubMedCrossRef
18.
Hatlebakk JG, Zerbib F, Varannes SBD, Attwood SE, Ell C, Fiocca R, et al. Gastroesophageal acid reflux control 5 years after antireflux surgery, compared with long-term eomeprazole therapy. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2016;14(5):678–85.PubMedCrossRef
19.
Aye R, Swanstrom L, Kapur S, Buduhan G, Dunst C, Knight A, et al. A randomized multiinstitution comparison of the laparoscopic Nissen and Hill repairs. Ann Thorac Surg. 2012;94(3):951–7.PubMedCrossRef
20.
Baigrie R, Cullis S, Ndhluni A, Cariem A. Randomized double-blind trial of laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication versus anterior partial fundoplication. Br J Surg. 2005;92(7):819–23.PubMedCrossRef
21.
Roks D, Broeders J, Baigrie R. Long-term symptom control of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease 12 years after laparoscopic Nissen or 180° anterior partial fundoplication in a randomized clinical trial. Br J Surg. 2017;104(7):852–6.PubMedCrossRef
22.
Blomqvist A, Dalenback J, Hagedorn C, Lonroth H, Hyltander A, Lundell L. Impact of complete gastric fundus mobilization on outcome after laparoscopic total fundoplication. J Gastrointest Surg. 2000;4(5):493–500.PubMedCrossRef
23.
Mardani J, Lundell L, Lönroth H, Dalenbäck J, Engström C. Ten-year results of a randomized clinical trial of laparoscopic total fundoplication with or without division of the short gastric vessels. Br J Surg. 2009;96(1):61–5.PubMedCrossRef
24.
Booth MI, Stratford J, Jones L, Dehn TCB. Randomized clinical trial of laparoscopic total (Nissen) versus posterior partial (Toupet) fundoplication for gastro-oesophageal reflux disease based on preoperative oesophageal manometry. Br J Surg. 2008;95(1):57–63.PubMedCrossRef
25.
Cao Z, Cai W, Qin M, Zhao H, Yue P, Li Y. Randomized clinical trial of laparoscopic anterior 180degree partial versus 360degree Nissen fundoplication: 5‑year results. Dis Esophagus. 2012;25(2):114–20.PubMedCrossRef
26.
Chrysos E, Tzortzinis A, Tsiaoussis J, Athanasakis H, Vasssilakis J, Xynos E. Prospective randomized trial comparing Nissen to Nissen-Rossetti technique for laparoscopic fundoplication. Am J Surg. 2001;182(3):215–21.PubMedCrossRef
27.
Chrysos E, Tsiaoussis J, Athanasakis E, Zoras O, Vassilakis J, Xynos E. Laparoscopic vs open approach for Nissen fundoplication. A comparative study. Surg Endosc. 2002;16(12):1679–84.PubMedCrossRef
28.
Djerf P, Montgomery A, Hallerbäck B, Håkansson H, Johnsson F. One- and ten-year outcome of laparoscopic anterior 120° versus total fundoplication: a double-blind, randomized multicenter study. Surg Endosc. 2016;30(1):168–77.PubMedCrossRef
29.
Draaisma WA, Rijnhart-de JHG, Broeders IA, Smout AJ, Furnee EJ, Gooszen HG. Five-year subjective and objective results of laparoscopic and conventional Nissen fundoplication: a randomized trial. Ann Surg. 2006;244(1):34–41.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
30.
Broeders J, Rijnhart-de JH, Draaisma W, Bredenoord A, Smout A, Gooszen H. Ten-year outcome of laparoscopic and conventional nissen fundoplication: randomized clinical trial. Ann Surg. 2009;250(5):698–706.PubMedCrossRef
31.
Oor J, Roks D, Broeders J, Hazebroek E, Gooszen H. Seventeen-year outcome of a randomized clinical trial comparing laparoscopic and conventional Nissen fundoplication: a plea for patient counseling and clarification. Ann Surg. 2017;266(1):23–8.PubMedCrossRef
32.
Draaisma WA, Ruurda JP, Scheffer RC, Simmermacher RK, Gooszen HG, Rijnhart-de JHG, et al. Randomized clinical trial of standard laparoscopic versus robot-assisted laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication for gastro-oesophageal reflux disease. Br J Surg. 2006;93(11):1351–9.PubMedCrossRef
33.
Franzén T, Anderberg B, Wirén M, Johansson K. Long-term outcome is worse after laparoscopic than after conventional Nissen fundoplication. Scand J Gastroenterol. 2005;40(11):1261–8.PubMedCrossRef
34.
Granderath F, Schweiger U, Kamolz T, Asche K, Pointner R. Laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication with prosthetic hiatal closure reduces postoperative intrathoracic wrap herniation: preliminary results of a prospective randomized functional and clinical study. Arch Surg. 2005;140(1):40–8.PubMedCrossRef
35.
Guérin E, Bétroune K, Closset J, Mehdi A, Lefèbvre J, Houben J, et al. Nissen versus Toupet fundoplication: results of a randomized and multicenter trial. Surg Endosc. 2007;21(11):1985–90.PubMedCrossRef
36.
Heikkinen TJ, Haukipuro K, Koivukangas P, Sorasto A, Autio R, Södervik H, et al. Comparison of costs between laparoscopic and open Nissen fundoplication: a prospective randomized study with a 3-month followup. J Am Coll Surg. 1999;188(4):368–76.PubMedCrossRef
37.
Håkanson BS, Lundell L, Bylund A, Thorell A. Comparison of laparoscopic 270° posterior partial fundoplication vs total fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA Surg. 2019;154(6):479–86.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
38.
Analatos A, Hakanson BS, Ansorge C, Lindblad M, Lundell L, Thorell A. Clinical Outcomes of a Laparoscopic Total vs a 270degree Posterior Partial Fundoplication in Chronic Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Surg. 2022;157(6):473–80.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
39.
Khan MA, Smythe A, Globe J, Stoddard CJ, Ackroyd R. Randomized controlled trial of laparoscopic Nissen versus Lind fundoplication for gastro-oesophageal reflux disease. Scand J Gastroenterol. 2009;44(3):269–75.PubMedCrossRef
40.
Koch O, Kaindlstorfer A, Antoniou S, Asche K, Granderath F, Pointner R. Laparoscopic Nissen versus Toupet fundoplication: objective and subjective results of a prospective randomized trial. Surg Endosc. 2012;26(2):413–22.PubMedCrossRef
41.
Koch OO, Kaindlstorfer A, Antoniou SA, Luketina RR, Emmanuel K, Pointner R. Comparison of results from a randomized trial 1 year after laparoscopic Nissen and Toupet fundoplications. Surg Endosc. 2013;27(7):2383–90.PubMedCrossRef
42.
Laine S, Rantala A, Gullichsen R, Ovaska J. Laparoscopic vs conventional Nissen fundoplication—A prospective randomized study. Surg Endosc. 1997;11(5):441–4.PubMedCrossRef
43.
Salminen P, Hurme S, Ovaska J. Fifteen-year outcome of laparoscopic and open Nissen fundoplication: a randomized clinical trial. Ann Thorac Surg. 2012;93(1):228–33.PubMedCrossRef
44.
Laws H, Clements R, Swillie C. A randomized, prospective comparison of the Nissen fundoplication versus the Toupet fundoplication for gastroesophageal reflux disease. Ann Surg. 1997;225(6):647–53.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
45.
Mahon D, Rhodes M, Decadt B, Hindmarsh A, Lowndes R, Beckingham I, et al. Randomized clinical trial of laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication compared with proton-pump inhibitors for treatment of chronic gastro-oesophageal reflux. Br J Surg. 2005;92(6):695–9.PubMedCrossRef
46.
Mickevičius A, Endzinas Ž, Kiudelis M, Jonaitis L, Kupčinskas L, Maleckas A, et al. Influence of wrap length on the effectiveness of Nissen and Toupet fundoplication: A prospective randomized study. Surg Endosc. 2008;22(10):2269–76.PubMedCrossRef
47.
Mickevicius A, Endzinas Z, Kiudelis M, Jonaitis L, Kupcinskas L, Pundzius J, et al. Influence of wrap length on the effectiveness of Nissen and Toupet fundoplications: 5‑year results of prospective, randomized study. Surg Endosc. 2013;27(3):986–91.PubMedCrossRef
48.
Morino M, Pellegrino L, Giaccone C, Garrone C, Rebecchi F. Randomized clinical trial of robot-assisted versus laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication. Br J Surg. 2006;93(5):553–8.PubMedCrossRef
49.
Müller-Stich B, Reiter M, Wente M, Bintintan V, Köninger J, Büchler M, et al. Robot-assisted versus conventional laparoscopic fundoplication: short-term outcome of a pilot randomized controlled trial. Surg Endosc. 2007;21(10):1800–5.PubMedCrossRef
50.
Müller-Stich B, Reiter M, Mehrabi A, Wente M, Fischer L, Köninger J, et al. No relevant difference in quality of life and functional outcome at 12 months’ follow-up—a randomised controlled trial comparing robot-assisted versus conventional laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication. Langenbecks Arch Surg. 2009;394(3):441–6.PubMedCrossRef
51.
Lang F, Huber A, Kowalewski KF, Kenngott HG, Billmann F, Billeter AT, et al. Randomized controlled trial of robotic-assisted versus conventional laparoscopic fundoplication: 12 years follow-up. Surg Endosc. 2022;36(8):5627–34.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
52.
Nakadi I, Mélot C, Closset J, DeMoor V, Bétroune K, Feron P, et al. Evaluation of da Vinci Nissen fundoplication clinical results and cost minimization. World J Surg. 2006;30(6):1050–4.PubMedCrossRef
53.
Paranyak M, Patel R, Grubnyk V, Grubnik V. Influence of Wrap Fixation Technique on the Results of Fundoplication. Surg Laparosc Endosc Percutan Tech. 2021;31(6):663–8.PubMedCrossRef
54.
Patterson EM, Herron DM, Hansen PD, Ramzi N, Standage BA, Swanstrom LL. Effect of an esophageal bougie on the incidence of dysphagia following Nissen fundoplication: A prospective, blinded, randomized clinical trial. Arch Surg. 2000;135(9):1055–62.PubMedCrossRef
55.
Qin M, Ding G, Yang H. A clinical comparison of laparoscopic nissen and toupet fundoplication for gastroesophageal reflux disease. J Laparoendosc Adv Surg Tech A. 2013;23(7):601–4.PubMedCrossRef
56.
Raue W, Ordemann J, Jacobi CA, Menenakos C, Buchholz A, Hartmann J. Nissen versus Dor fundoplication for treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease: a blinded randomized clinical trial. Dig Surg. 2011;28(1):80–6.PubMedCrossRef
57.
Spence GM, Watson DI, Jamiesion GG, Lally CJ, Devitt PG. Single center prospective randomized trial of laparoscopic Nissen versus anterior 90 degrees fundoplication. J Gastrointest Surg. 2006;10(5):698–705.PubMedCrossRef
58.
Watson DI, Devitt PG, Smith L, Jamieson GG. Anterior 90° partial vs Nissen fundoplication—5 Year follow-up of a single-centre randomised trial. J Gastrointest Surg. 2012;16(9):1653–8.PubMedCrossRef
59.
Strate U, Emmermann A, Fibbe C, Layer P, Zornig C. Laparoscopic fundoplication: Nissen versus Toupet two-year outcome of a prospective randomized study of 200 patients regarding preoperative esophageal motility. Surg Endosc. 2008;22(1):21–30.PubMedCrossRef
60.
Wang B, Zhang W, Liu S, Du Z, Shan C, Qiu M. A Chinese randomized prospective trial of floppy Nissen and Toupet fundoplication for gastroesophageal disease. Int J Surg. 2015;23(Pt A)):35–40.PubMedCrossRef
61.
Watson DI, Pike GK, Baigrie RJ, Mathew G, Devitt PG, Britten-Jones R, et al. Prospective double-blind randomized trial of laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication with division and without division of short gastric vessels. Ann Surg. 1997;226(5):642–52.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
62.
O’Boyle CJ, Watson DI, Jamieson GG, Myers JC, Game PA, Devitt PG. Division of short gastric vessels at laparoscopic nissen fundoplication: a prospective double-blind randomized trial with 5‑year follow-up. Ann Surg. 2002;235(2):165–70.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
63.
Yang H, Watson DI, Lally CJ, Devitt PG, Game PA, Jamieson GG. Randomized trial of division versus nondivision of the short gastric vessels during laparascopic Nissen fundoplication—10-year outcomes. Ann Surg. 2008;247(1):38–42.PubMedCrossRef
64.
Kinsey-Trotman SP, Devitt PG, Bright T, Thompson SK, Jamieson GG, Watson DI. Randomized trial of division versus nondivision of short gastric vessels during Nissen fundoplication: 20-year outcomes. Ann Surg. 2018;04:4.
65.
Watson DI, Jamieson GG, Pike GK, Davies N, Richardson M, Devitt PG. Prospective randomized double-blind trial between laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication and anterior partial fundoplication. Br J Surg. 1999;86(1):123–30.PubMedCrossRef
66.
Ludemann R, Watson D, Jamieson G, Game P, Devitt P. Five-year follow-up of a randomized clinical trial of laparoscopic total versus anterior 180 degrees fundoplication. Br J Surg. 2005;92(2):240–3.PubMedCrossRef
67.
Cai W, Watson D, Lally C, Devitt P, Game P, Jamieson G. Ten-year clinical outcome of a prospective randomized clinical trial of laparoscopic Nissen versus anterior 180( degrees ) partial fundoplication. Br J Surg. 2008;95(12):1501–5.PubMedCrossRef
68.
Rudolph-Stringer V, Bright T, Irvine T, Thompson SK, Devitt PG, Game PA, et al. Randomized Trial of Laparoscopic Nissen vs. Anterior 180 Degree Partial Fundoplication—Late Clinical Outcomes at 15–20 years. Ann Surg. 2020;.
69.
Watson DI, Jamieson GG, Devitt PG, Kennedy JA, Ellis T, Ackroyd R, et al. A prospective randomized trial of laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication with anterior vs posterior hiatal repair. Arch Surg. 2001;136(7):745–51.PubMedCrossRef
70.
Wijnhoven BP, Watson DI, Devitt PG, Game PA, Jamieson GG. Laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication with anterior versus posterior hiatal repair: long-term results of a randomized trial. Am J Surg. 2008;195(1):61–5.PubMedCrossRef
71.
Chew C, Jamieson G, Devitt P, Watson D. Prospective randomized trial of laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication with anterior versus posterior hiatal repair: late outcomes. World J Surg. 2011;35(9):2038–44.PubMedCrossRef
72.
Watson DI, Jamieson GG, Lally C, Archer S, Bessell JR, Booth M, et al. Multicenter, prospective, double-blind, randomized trial of laparoscopic nissen vs anterior 90° partial fundoplication. Arch Surg. 2004;139(11):1160–7.PubMedCrossRef
73.
Nijjar RS, Watson DI, Jamieson GG, Archer S, Bessell JR, Booth M, et al. Five-year follow-up of a multicenter, double-blind randomized clinical trial of laparoscopic Nissen vs anterior 90 degrees partial fundoplication. Arch Surg. 2010;145(6):552–7.PubMedCrossRef
74.
Wenner J, Nilsson G, Oberg S, Melin T, Larsson S, Johnsson F. Short-term outcome after laparoscopic and open 360 degrees fundoplication. A prospective randomized trial. Surg Endosc. 2001;15(10):1124–8.PubMedCrossRef
75.
Nilsson G, Larsson S, Johnsson F. Randomized clinical trial of laparoscopic versus open fundoplication: evaluation of psychological well-being and changes in everyday life from a patient perspective. Scand J Gastroenterol. 2002;37(4):385–91.PubMedCrossRef
76.
Nilsson G, Wenner J, Larsson S, Johnsson F. Randomized clinical trial of laparoscopic versus open fundoplication for gastro-oesophageal reflux. Br J Surg. 2004;91(5):552–9.PubMedCrossRef
77.
Wijnhoven BPL, Wijnhoven BPL, Lally CJ, Lally CJ, Kelly JJ, Kelly JJ, et al. Use of Antireflux Medication After Antireflux Surgery. J Gastrointest Surg. 2008;12(3):510–7.PubMedCrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Looking back on a gold standard: a systematic literature review of laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication as an anti-reflux treatment option
verfasst von
Joerg Zehetner, MD, FACS
Johanna Hoffsten, MSc
Shuchesmita Das, MSc, MD
Sebastian F. Schoppmann, MD, FACS
John C. Lipham, MD, FACS
Publikationsdatum
26.08.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-024-00836-z