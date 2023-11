Immuntherapien bei Kindern und Jugendlichen mit akuter lymphoblastischer Leukämie und hochmalignen Lymphomen

Zurück zum Zitat Pearson AD, Rossig C, Mackall C, Shah NN, Baruchel A, Reaman G et al (2022) Paediatric strategy forum for medicinal product development of chimeric antigen receptor T‑cells in children and adolescents with cancer: aCCELERATE in collaboration with the European medicines agency with participation of the food and drug administration. Eur J Cancer 160:112–133 CrossRefPubMed