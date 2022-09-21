 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

20.09.2022 | review

Exercise training and depression and anxiety in musculoskeletal pain patients: a meta-analysis of randomized control trials

verfasst von: Sohrab Amiri

Erschienen in: neuropsychiatrie

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Background

Depression and anxiety in patients with musculoskeletal pain harm health and exercise can be effective in improving the condition of these patients. This study was aimed at systematically reviewing and providing a meta-analysis of the effect of exercise training on improving depression and anxiety in patients with musculoskeletal pain.

Methods

The search was done in three databases including PubMed, the Cochrane Library, and Google Scholar up to August 2021. For each of the studies included in the meta-analysis, the mean, standard deviation, and sample size were extracted in the post-test, and the effect size was calculated. Publication bias and heterogeneity were assessed in studies at the end of the analysis.

Results

Nineteen randomized control trials were included in the meta-analysis. Exercise training has a positive effect on depression in patients with musculoskeletal pain, so exercise reduces depression and Hedges’ g was equal to −0.21, with confidence intervals of −0.40, −0.02. Exercise training has a positive effect on anxiety in patients with musculoskeletal pain, so exercise reduces anxiety and Hedges’ g was equal to −0.63, with confidence intervals of −1.08, −0.19.

Conclusions

It was found that exercise training is effective in improving depression and anxiety in patients with musculoskeletal pain and therefore this treatment should be given more attention from clinical specialists.
Anhänge
Nur mit Berechtigung zugänglich
Literatur
1.
Cieza A, Causey K, Kamenov K, Hanson SW, Chatterji S, Vos T. Global estimates of the need for rehabilitation based on the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019. Lancet. 2021;396(10267):2006–17. PubMedCrossRef
2.
Briggs AM, Cross MJ, Hoy DG, et al. Musculoskeletal health conditions represent a global threat to healthy aging: A report for the 2015 world health organization world report on ageing and health. Gerontologist. 2016;56(Suppl 2):S243–55. PubMedCrossRef
3.
Briggs AM, Woolf AD, Dreinhöfer K, et al. Reducing the global burden of musculoskeletal conditions. Bull World Health Organ. 2018;96(5):366–8. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
4.
Hartvigsen J, Hancock MJ, Kongsted A, et al. What low back pain is and why we need to pay attention. Lancet. 2018;391(10137):2356–67. PubMedCrossRef
5.
Safiri S, Kolahi A‑A, Cross M, et al. Prevalence, deaths, and disability-adjusted life years due to musculoskeletal disorders for 195 countries and territories 1990–2017. Arthritis Rheumatol. 2021;73(4):702–14. PubMedCrossRef
6.
Kyu HH, Abate D, Abate KH, et al. Global, regional, and national disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) for 359 diseases and injuries and healthy life expectancy (HALE) for 195 countries and territories, 1990–2017: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017. Lancet. 2018;392(10159):1859–922. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​S0140-6736(18)32335-3.
7.
James SL, Abate D, Abate KH, et al. Global, regional, and national incidence, prevalence, and years lived with disability for 354 diseases and injuries for 195 countries and territories, 1990–2017: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017. Lancet. 2018;392(10159):1789–858. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​S0140-6736(18)32279-7.
8.
Williams A, Kamper SJ, Wiggers JH, et al. Musculoskeletal conditions may increase the risk of chronic disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis of cohort studies. BMC Med. 2018;16(1):167. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
9.
Oliveira CB, Maher CG, Franco MR, et al. Co-occurrence of chronic musculoskeletal pain and cardiovascular diseases: a systematic review with meta-analysis. Pain Med. 2020;21(6):1106–21. PubMedCrossRef
10.
Chen J, Zhang Y, Simonsick E, et al. Back pain and heart failure in community-dwelling older adults: Findings from the Health ABC study. Geriatr Nurs. 2021;42(3):643–9. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
11.
Roseen EJ, Rajendran I, Stein P, et al. Association of back pain with mortality: a systematic review and meta-analysis of cohort studies. J Gen Intern Med. 2021;36:3148–58. PubMedCrossRef
12.
13.
14.
15.
Robertson D, Kumbhare D, Nolet P, Srbely J, Newton G. Associations between low back pain and depression and somatization in a Canadian emerging adult population. J Can Chiropr Assoc. 2017;61(2):96–105. PubMedPubMedCentral
16.
Sagheer MA, Khan MF, Sharif S. Association between chronic low back pain, anxiety and depression in patients at a tertiary care centre. J Pak Med Assoc. 2013;63(6):688–90. PubMed
17.
18.
Waraich P, Goldner EM, Somers JM, Hsu L. Prevalence and incidence studies of mood disorders: a systematic review of the literature. Can J Psychiatry. 2004;49(2):124–38. PubMedCrossRef
19.
20.
Malhi GS, Outhred T, Hamilton A, et al. Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists clinical practice guidelines for mood disorders: major depression summary. Med J Aust. 2018;208(4):175–80. PubMedCrossRef
21.
22.
Hirschfeld RM. The epidemiology of depression and the evolution of treatment. J Clin Psychiatry. 2012;73(Suppl 1):5–9. PubMedCrossRef
23.
Moffitt TE, Caspi A, Taylor A, et al. How common are common mental disorders? Evidence that lifetime prevalence rates are doubled by prospective versus retrospective ascertainment. Psychol Med. 2010;40(6):899–909. PubMedCrossRef
24.
World Health Organization. Depression and other common mental disorders: global health estimates. 2017.
25.
World Health Organization. The global burden of disease: 2004 update. 2008.
26.
Vos T, Abajobir AA, Abate KH, et al. Global, regional, and national incidence, prevalence, and years lived with disability for 328 diseases and injuries for 195 countries, 1990–2016: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016. Lancet. 2017;390(10100):1211–59. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​S0140-6736(17)32154-2.
27.
28.
29.
Kvam S, Kleppe CL, Nordhus IH, Hovland A. Exercise as a treatment for depression: a meta-analysis. J Affect Disord. 2016;202:67–86. PubMedCrossRef
30.
Long BC, Van Stavel R. Effects of exercise training on anxiety: A meta-analysis. J Appl Sport Psychol. 1995;7(2):167–89. CrossRef
31.
Schuch FB, Vancampfort D, Richards J, Rosenbaum S, Ward PB, Stubbs B. Exercise as a treatment for depression: a meta-analysis adjusting for publication bias. J Psychiatr Res. 2016;77:42–51. PubMedCrossRef
32.
Hayden JA, Van Tulder MW, Tomlinson G. Systematic review: strategies for using exercise therapy to improve outcomes in chronic low back pain. Ann Intern Med. 2005;142(9):776–85. PubMedCrossRef
33.
Searle A, Spink M, Ho A, Chuter V. Exercise interventions for the treatment of chronic low back pain: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials. Clin Rehabil. 2015;29(12):1155–67. PubMedCrossRef
34.
35.
Lim ECW, Poh RLC, Low AY, Wong WP. Effects of Pilates-based exercises on pain and disability in individuals with persistent nonspecific low back pain: a systematic review with meta-analysis. J Orthop Sports Phys Ther. 2011;41(2):70–80. PubMedCrossRef
36.
Owen PJ, Miller CT, Mundell NL, et al. Which specific modes of exercise training are most effective for treating low back pain? Network meta-analysis. Br J Sports Med. 2020;54(21):1279–87. PubMedCrossRef
37.
Ostman C, Smart NA, Morcos D, Duller A, Ridley W, Jewiss D. The effect of exercise training on clinical outcomes in patients with the metabolic syndrome: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Cardiovasc Diabetol. 2017;16(1):110. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
38.
D‑c L, Pate RR, Lavie CJ, Sui X, Church TS, Blair SN. Leisure-time running reduces all-cause and cardiovascular mortality risk. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2014;64(5):472–81. CrossRef
39.
40.
41.
Aiello KD, Caughey WG, Nelluri B, Sharma A, Mookadam F, Mookadam M. Effect of exercise training on sleep apnea: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Respir Med. 2016;116:85–92. PubMedCrossRef
42.
Amiri S, Hasani J, Satkin M. Effect of exercise training on improving sleep disturbances: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized control trials. Sleep Med. 2021;84:205–18.
43.
Piepoli MF, Davos C, Francis DP, Coats AJ. Exercise training meta-analysis of trials in patients with chronic heart failure (ExTraMATCH). BMJ. 2004;328(7433):189. PubMedCrossRef
44.
Gordon BR, McDowell CP, Hallgren M, Meyer JD, Lyons M, Herring MP. Association of efficacy of resistance exercise training with depressive symptoms: meta-analysis and meta-regression analysis of randomized clinical trials. JAMA Psychiatry. 2018;75(6):566–76. PubMedCrossRef
45.
Ensari I, Motl RW, Pilutti LA. Exercise training improves depressive symptoms in people with multiple sclerosis: results of a meta-analysis. J Psychosom Res. 2014;76(6):465–71. PubMedCrossRef
46.
Herring MP, Puetz TW, O’Connor PJ, Dishman RK. Effect of exercise training on depressive symptoms among patients with a chronic illness: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Arch Intern Med. 2012;172(2):101–11. PubMedCrossRef
47.
Gordon BR, McDowell CP, Lyons M, Herring MP. The effects of resistance exercise training on anxiety: a meta-analysis and meta-regression analysis of randomized controlled trials. Sports Med. 2017;47(12):2521–32. PubMedCrossRef
48.
Herring MP, O’Connor PJ, Dishman RK. The effect of exercise training on anxiety symptoms among patients: a systematic review. Arch Intern Med. 2010;170(4):321–31. PubMedCrossRef
49.
Mcdowell CP, Cook DB, Herring MP. The effects of exercise training on anxiety in fibromyalgia patients: a meta-analysis. Med Sci Sports Exerc. 2017;49(9):1868–76. PubMedCrossRef
50.
Mitchell AJ, Chan M, Bhatti H, et al. Prevalence of depression, anxiety, and adjustment disorder in oncological, haematological, and palliative-care settings: a meta-analysis of 94 interview-based studies. Lancet Oncol. 2011;12(2):160–74. PubMedCrossRef
51.
52.
53.
Hedges LV. Effect sizes in cluster-randomized designs. J Educ Behav Stat. 2007;32(4):341–70. CrossRef
54.
Higgins JP, et al. Cochrane handbook for systematic reviews of interventions version 5.0. 1. The Cochrane Collaboration; 2008. CrossRef
55.
56.
Higgins JP, Thomas J, Chandler J, et al. Cochrane handbook for systematic reviews of interventions. John Wiley & Sons; 2019. CrossRef
57.
Cohen J. Statistical power analysis for the behavioral sciences. New York: Academic Press; 2013. CrossRef
58.
Hedges L, Olkin I. Statistical methods in meta-analysis. Vol. 20. 1985.
59.
Higgins JP, Thompson SG. Quantifying heterogeneity in a meta-analysis. Stat Med. 2002;21(11):1539–58. PubMedCrossRef
60.
61.
62.
Rothstein HR, Sutton AJ, Borenstein M. Publication bias in meta-analysis. 2005. pp. 1–7. CrossRef
63.
Borenstein M, Hedges LV, Higgins JP, Rothstein HR. Introduction to meta-analysis. John Wiley & Sons; 2011.
64.
Begg CB, Mazumdar M. Operating characteristics of a rank correlation test for publication bias. Biometrics. 1994;50:1088–101. PubMedCrossRef
65.
66.
Duval S, Tweedie R. Trim and fill: A simple funnel-plot-based method of testing and adjusting for publication bias in meta-analysis. Biometrics. 2000;56(2):455–63. PubMedCrossRef
67.
Ahmadizadeh Z, Ehsani F, Samaei SA, Mirmohammadkhani M. The effect of stabilization exercises along with self-care training on transverse abdominal activity, pain, and disability in mothers with low back pain having children with cerebral palsy: a randomized controlled trial. Am J Phys Med Rehabil. 2020;99(2):156–60. PubMedCrossRef
68.
Chatzitheodorou D, Kabitsis C, Malliou P, Mougios V. A pilot study of the effects of high-intensity aerobic exercise versus passive interventions on pain, disability, psychological strain, and serum cortisol concentrations in people with chronic low back pain. Phys Ther. 2007;87(3):304–12. PubMedCrossRef
69.
de Oliveira Meirelles F, de Oliveira Muniz Cunha JC, da Silva EB. Osteopathic manipulation treatment versus therapeutic exercises in patients with chronic nonspecific low back pain: a randomized, controlled and double-blind study. J Back Musculoskelet Rehabil. 2020;33(3):367–77. PubMedCrossRef
70.
Dusunceli Y, Ozturk C, Atamaz F, Hepguler S, Durmaz B. Efficacy of neck stabilization exercises for neck pain: a randomized controlled study. J Rehabil Med. 2009;41(8):626–31. PubMedCrossRef
71.
Harris A, Moe TF, Eriksen HR, et al. Brief intervention, physical exercise and cognitive behavioural group therapy for patients with chronic low back pain (The CINS trial). Eur J Pain. 2017;21(8):1397–407. PubMedCrossRef
72.
Jensen RK, Leboeuf-Yde C, Wedderkopp N, Sorensen JS, Manniche C. Rest versus exercise as treatment for patients with low back pain and modic changes. A randomized controlled clinical trial. BMC Med. 2012;10(1):1–13. CrossRef
73.
Kuvačić G, Fratini P, Padulo J, Antonio DI, De Giorgio A. Effectiveness of yoga and educational intervention on disability, anxiety, depression, and pain in people with CLBP: A randomized controlled trial. Complement Ther Clin Pract. 2018;31:262–7. PubMedCrossRef
74.
Lauche R, Stumpe C, Fehr J, et al. The effects of tai chi and neck exercises in the treatment of chronic nonspecific neck pain: a randomized controlled trial. J Pain. 2016;17(9):1013–27. PubMedCrossRef
75.
Michalsen A, Kunz N, Jeitler M, et al. Effectiveness of focused meditation for patients with chronic low back pain—A randomized controlled clinical trial. Complement Ther Med. 2016;26:79–84. PubMedCrossRef
76.
Murtezani A, Hundozi H, Orovcanec N, Sllamniku S, Osmani T. A comparison of high intensity aerobic exercise and passive modalities for the treatment of workers with chronic low back pain: a randomized, controlled trial. Eur J Phys Rehabil Med. 2011;47(3):359–66. PubMed
77.
O’Connor PJ, Poudevigne MS, Johnson KE, de Araujo JB, Ward-Ritacco CL. Effects of resistance training on fatigue-related domains of quality of life and mood during pregnancy: A randomized trial in pregnant women with back pain. Psychosom Med. 2018;80(3):327. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
78.
Sertpoyraz F, Eyigor S, Karapolat H, Capaci K, Kirazli Y. Comparison of isokinetic exercise versus standard exercise training in patients with chronic low back pain: a randomized controlled study. Clin Rehabil. 2009;23(3):238–47. PubMedCrossRef
79.
Shariat A, Alizadeh R, Moradi V, et al. The impact of modified exercise and relaxation therapy on chronic lower back pain in office workers: a randomized clinical trial. J Exerc Rehabil. 2019;15(5):703. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
80.
Sit RWS, Choi SYK, Wang B, et al. Neuromuscular exercise for chronic musculoskeletal pain in older people: a randomised controlled trial in primary care in Hong Kong. Br J Gen Pract. 2021;71(704):e226–e36. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
81.
Tekur P, Nagarathna R, Chametcha S, Hankey A, Nagendra H. A comprehensive yoga programs improves pain, anxiety and depression in chronic low back pain patients more than exercise: an RCT. Complement Ther Med. 2012;20(3):107–18. PubMedCrossRef
82.
Telles S, Bhardwaj AK, Gupta RK, Sharma SK, Monro R, Balkrishna A. A randomized controlled trial to assess pain and magnetic resonance imaging-based (MRI-Based) structural spine changes in low back pain patients after yoga practice. Med Sci Monit. 2016;22:3238. PubMedCentralCrossRef
83.
Teut M, Knilli J, Daus D, Roll S, Witt CM. Qigong or yoga versus no intervention in older adults with chronic low back pain—A randomized controlled trial. J Pain. 2016;17(7):796–805. PubMedCrossRef
84.
Uluğ N, Yilmaz ÖT, Kara M. Effects of pilates and yoga in patients with chronic neck pain: A sonographic study. J Rehabil Med. 2018;50(1):80–5. PubMedCrossRef
85.
von Trott P, Wiedemann AM, Lüdtke R, Reißhauer A, Willich SN, Witt CM. Qigong and exercise therapy for elderly patients with chronic neck pain (QIBANE): a randomized controlled study. J Pain. 2009;10(5):501–8. CrossRef
86.
Gordon BR, McDowell CP, Hallgren M, Meyer JD, Lyons M, Herring MP. Association of efficacy of resistance exercise training with depressive symptoms: meta-analysis and meta-regression analysis of randomized clinical trials. JAMA psychiatry. 2018;75(6):566–76. PubMedCrossRef
87.
Ensari I, Motl RW, Pilutti LA. Exercise training improves depressive symptoms in people with multiple sclerosis: Results of a meta-analysis. J Psychosom Res. 2014;76(6):465–71. PubMedCrossRef
88.
Gujral S, Aizenstein H, Reynolds CF 3rd, Butters MA, Erickson KI. Exercise effects on depression: Possible neural mechanisms. Gen Hosp Psychiatry. 2017;49:2–10. PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
89.
Russo-Neustadt AA, Beard RC, Huang YM, Cotman CW. Physical activity and antidepressant treatment potentiate the expression of specific brain-derived neurotrophic factor transcripts in the rat hippocampus. Neuroscience. 2000;101(2):305–12. PubMedCrossRef
90.
Garza AA, Ha TG, Garcia C, Chen MJ, Russo-Neustadt AA. Exercise, antidepressant treatment, and BDNF mRNA expression in the aging brain. Pharmacol Biochem Behav. 2004;77(2):209–20. PubMedCrossRef
91.
92.
Lopresti AL, Hood SD, Drummond PD. A review of lifestyle factors that contribute to important pathways associated with major depression: diet, sleep and exercise. J Affect Disord. 2013;148(1):12–27. PubMedCrossRef
93.
deVries HA. Tranquilizer effect of exercise: a critical review. Phy Sportsmed. 1981;9(11):46–55. CrossRef
94.
Long BC, van Stavel R. Effects of exercise training on anxiety: A meta-analysis. J Appl Sport Psychol. 1995;7(2):167–89. CrossRef
95.
Gordon BR, McDowell CP, Lyons M, Herring MP. The effects of resistance exercise training on anxiety: a meta-analysis and meta-regression analysis of randomized controlled trials. Sports Med. 2017;47(12):2521–32. PubMedCrossRef
96.
Herring MP, O’Connor PJ, Dishman RK. The effect of exercise training on anxiety symptoms among patients: A systematic review. Arch Intern Med. 2010;170(4):321–31. PubMedCrossRef
97.
Morgan WP, Goldston SE. Exercise and mental health. Abingdon: Taylor & Francis; 2013. CrossRef
98.
Raglin JS, Morgan WP. Influence of exercise and quiet rest on state anxiety and blood pressure. Med Sci Sports Exerc. 1987;19(5):456–63. PubMedCrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Exercise training and depression and anxiety in musculoskeletal pain patients: a meta-analysis of randomized control trials
verfasst von
Sohrab Amiri
Publikationsdatum
20.09.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
neuropsychiatrie
Print ISSN: 0948-6259
Elektronische ISSN: 2194-1327
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s40211-022-00431-2

Version: 0.2139.0