Poststroke psychosis: a case report

Summary

Background Stroke is currently the second leading cause of death in the elderly population. Neuropsychiatric complications following stroke are common, can be overlooked, and are associated with low quality of life, increase in the burden of caregiving and impaired functional status.

Methods We report a case of poststroke psychosis in a woman without prior psychiatric history. In addition, a brief, nonsystematic review of the pertinent literature was performed.

Results Psychosis can present in almost 5% of stroke survivors. Many patients with poststroke psychosis have no previous psychiatric history and the most common lesion locations include the right frontal, temporal and parietal lobes, the white matter connecting those areas, as well as the right caudate nucleus. Compared to other stroke survivors, patients with poststroke psychosis are more likely to depend on assistance in their everyday lives, can have more difficulty coping with the sequelae of stroke, and have an increased 10-year mortality risk. Guidelines for diagnosing and managing poststroke psychosis are needed.