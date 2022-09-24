 Skip to main content
23.09.2022 | Case Report

Poststroke psychosis: a case report

verfasst von: MD Rodrigo Mota Freitas, MD Diogo Reis Gomes, MD João Antunes Pedro, MD Ana Guerra

Erschienen in: neuropsychiatrie

Summary

Background

Stroke is currently the second leading cause of death in the elderly population. Neuropsychiatric complications following stroke are common, can be overlooked, and are associated with low quality of life, increase in the burden of caregiving and impaired functional status.

Methods

We report a case of poststroke psychosis in a woman without prior psychiatric history. In addition, a brief, nonsystematic review of the pertinent literature was performed.

Results

Psychosis can present in almost 5% of stroke survivors. Many patients with poststroke psychosis have no previous psychiatric history and the most common lesion locations include the right frontal, temporal and parietal lobes, the white matter connecting those areas, as well as the right caudate nucleus. Compared to other stroke survivors, patients with poststroke psychosis are more likely to depend on assistance in their everyday lives, can have more difficulty coping with the sequelae of stroke, and have an increased 10-year mortality risk. Guidelines for diagnosing and managing poststroke psychosis are needed.

Conclusion

Psychosis is a possible complication of stroke and is associated with impairment and increased mortality. Guidelines for diagnosing and managing poststroke psychosis are currently lacking. To assure evidence-based care, further research is needed.
Metadaten
Titel
Poststroke psychosis: a case report
verfasst von
MD Rodrigo Mota Freitas
MD Diogo Reis Gomes
MD João Antunes Pedro
MD Ana Guerra
Publikationsdatum
23.09.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
neuropsychiatrie
Print ISSN: 0948-6259
Elektronische ISSN: 2194-1327
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s40211-022-00432-1

