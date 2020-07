Die Bedeutung und Effizienz interdisziplinärer Frühförderung für Kinder mit Beeinträchtigung oder drohender Behinderung – eine Literaturrecherche

Zurück zum Zitat Gladstone MJ, Chandna J, Kandawasvika G, Ntozini R, Majo FD, Tavengwa NV et al (2019) Independent and combined effects of improved water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and improved complementary feeding on early neurodevelopment among children born to HIV-negative mothers in rural Zimbabwe: Sub-study of a cluster-randomized trial. PLoS Med. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1371/​journal.​pmed.​1002766 CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral