Diagnosis and treatment of cardiac amyloidosis: an interdisciplinary consensus statement

Summary

The prevalence and significance of cardiac amyloidosis have been considerably underestimated in the past; however, the number of patients diagnosed with cardiac amyloidosis has increased significantly recently due to growing awareness of the disease, improved diagnostic capabilities and demographic trends. Specific therapies that improve patient prognosis have become available for certain types of cardiac amyloidosis. Thus, the earliest possible referral of patients with suspicion of cardiac amyloidosis to an experienced center is crucial to ensure rapid diagnosis, early initiation of treatment, and structured patient care. This requires intensive collaboration across several disciplines, and between resident physicians and specialized centers. The aim of this consensus statement is to provide guidance for the rapid and efficient diagnosis and treatment of light-chain amyloidosis and transthyretin amyloidosis, which are the most common forms of cardiac amyloidosis.