neuropsychiatrie

05.02.2024 | original article

COVID-19-related anxiety and obsession levels in stroke patients and family caregivers and their effects on caregiver burden

verfasst von: Yelda Soluk Özdemir, MD, Prof. Nurdan Paker, MD, Nazlı Şişmanoğlu Ataç, MD, Assoc.Prof. Derya Buğdaycı, MD, Prof. Kadriye Öneş, MD

Erschienen in: neuropsychiatrie

Summary

Purpose

The aim of this study is to describe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-related dysfunctional anxiety and thinking in patients with stroke and caregivers who are family members and their effects on caregiver burden.

Methods

This cross-sectional study included 79 stroke patients and their primary caregivers who were hospitalised in a tertiary rehabilitation hospital. Coronavirus Anxiety Scale (CAS) and Obsession with COVID-19 Scale (OCS) were used to assess the levels of COVID-19-related dysfunctional anxiety and obsession of the patients and their caregivers. Caregiver burden was assessed via the Zarit Burden Interview (ZBI).

Results

In the patients with stroke, COVID-19-related anxiety and COVID-19-related obsession rates were 13.9% (n = 11) and 7.6% (n = 6), respectively, while 17.7% (n = 14) of caregiver family members had COVID-19-related anxiety and 11.4% (n = 9) had COVID-19-related obsession. The CAS score of caregivers showed a significant positive correlation with the CAS and OCS scores of patients (p = 0.000, r = 0.423; p = 0.007, r = 0.300, respectively). The OCS score of caregivers showed a significant positive correlation with the OCS scores of the patients (p = 0.000, r = 0.476). The mean ZBI score of caregiver family members was 31.9 ± 13.5. A significant positive correlation was observed between the caregiver’s OCS and CAS scores and ZBI scores (p = 0.002, r = −0.349; p = 0.004, r = 0.323, respectively).

Conclusion

In this study, a significant relationship between caregiver burden and COVID-19-related anxiety and obsession in the caregivers of stroke patients was identified. Therefore, caregivers of stroke patients should not be forgotten during pandemics and should receive physical and psychological support.
